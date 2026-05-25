Memorial Valley Massacre a.k.a. Memorial Day (1989). MPCA.

Editor’s note: Spoilers for Memorial Valley Massacre (1989).

If I were, for some strange reason, forced to choose my favorite horror subgenre, it would have to be holiday-themed slashers. After all, if you look at My Desert Island Top 100, you’ll find My Bloody Valentine (1981), April Fool’s Day (1986), Black Christmas (1974), Terror Train (1980), and Halloween (1978). I’m sure there’s some deep psychological explanation for this, but I have no idea what that would be and, frankly, I don’t care. Holiday slashers are typically fun, nostalgic, creative with their kills, and a little campy. That’s just the kind of horror I live for.

When I learned that Robert Hughes - a producer of VR Troopers, one of the campiest series ever to grace the small screen in the 90s - wrote and directed a DTV slasher movie set on Memorial Day, I couldn’t hunt it down fast enough. Memorial Day isn’t a holiday we see often in horror, and I was so curious to find out how Hughes handled it. As one might imagine, he handled it in some delightfully silly ways.

Editor’s note: For my friends outside of the U.S., Memorial Day is our version of Remembrance Day, held on the last Monday in May in remembrance of fallen soldiers. The weekend beforehand is usually chockablock with parades and barbecues.

Is it a bear? Is it a corpse? Memorial Valley Massacre (1989). MPCA.

Memorial Valley Massacre is part eco-horror, part slasher, and it’s set at a campground on Memorial Day weekend. The camp’s ranger, George (John Kerry), is a veteran who served in Vietnam alongside his friend and co-worker, Deke (Jimmy Justice). Their service in the military has absolutely no bearing on the story, which is actually about a feral “caveman” (a.k.a. Hermit) terrorizing the camp. In a single night, a couple of dogs are killed, a young kleptomaniac is murdered, and the remaining campers are convinced there’s a violent bear on the loose, so they form a hunting party.

The closer they get to the truth, the more perilous their investigation becomes; the campers start veering off-path, wandering into traps, and just generally pissing Hermit off. Soon, Memorial Valley is littered with bodies. Realizing a bear couldn’t possibly have caused such carnage, George and his unwitting sidekick, David (Mark Mears), eventually conclude that Hermit (Mark Caso) is George’s missing son, who was kidnapped and left alone in the woods when he was a little boy.

Gettin’ some backstory in Memorial Valley Massacre (1989). MPCA.

Hermit is by far the most bizarre thing about this movie. For one thing, he’s not really a villain - he’s just a guy who grew up in the wilderness. He’s enraged by loud noises and hates technology, and who can blame him? Also, with respect to the wardrobe and makeup departments, he looks like he was thrown into the discount bin of a Spirit Halloween and rolled around until something stuck. His teeth are shamelessly plastic and he’s wearing one of the worst wigs I’ve ever seen. As for his clothes, they’re reminiscent of the “armor” we often see on female characters in fantasy RPGs: cufflets, a fur-kini, and cute li’l booties. Not super practical.

He’s also scared and confused at all times, so there’s simply nothing sinister or scary about him. He is technically a slasher because he uses a couple of bladed weapons throughout the film (namely an axe and a Bowie knife), but the kills are all in self-defense from his point of view and there’s little noteworthy build-up to them. Caso does a fine job with the physicality of the character, but he isn’t playing it for scares - he’s leaning into the trauma. So, what we get is less Jason Vorhees and more Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.

Mark Caso as Hermit in Memorial Valley Massacre (1989). MPCA.

Thankfully, what Memorial Valley Massacre lacks in its villain it more than makes up for in victims and heroes. The film boasts a sizable cast of colorful characters with conflicting motivations and personalities, and they’re all amusing in their own right. There’s an entitled middle-class family of tourists (a proto-Karen, a dorky dad, and their ill-behaved son), a trio of horny teenagers who have no clue what speed metal is, and a gang of fun-loving bikers who’ve come to chew bubblegum and kick ass.

And because Hermit doesn’t initially intend to kill them, some of their deaths feel more like unhappy accidents than murders. One of my favorite examples of this is when two of the bikers stumble upon Hermit’s hideout and one of them finds a human skull resting near a campfire. He’s so excited about this skull; he’s just beaming from ear to ear, planning to show it to the guys in his bowling league. Hermit discovers them there, and the biker takes off, clinging to the skull for dear life the whole way. When Hermit finally catches up to him, he says, “Here! Is this what you want? Take it!” and sets the skull down before backing away slowly… into a spike pit. It’s the kind of cautionary tomfoolery we’ve seen in more modern films like Final Destination and Tucker & Dale vs. Evil and I love every second of it.

Biker took a tumble in Memorial Valley Massacre (1989). MPCA.

The dialogue is also downright hilarious at times, and a lot of that comes down to the acting, which is inconsistent, certainly, but it could have been a lot worse. George, Deke, and David have good chemistry, and I laughed out loud more than a couple of times my first time through. Not all the jokes land, but you can tell that entertainment was the priority here, and I feel like they did a nice job staying true to that. It also helps that the pacing is steady. There’s only one scene - what I like to call the “Letter to Tenthouse” scene - that struggles to hold my interest; otherwise, I was locked in from start to finish.

Some of the film’s less-than-stellar qualities have aged into strengths, like its low-rent synth score that now has me pining dreamily for my Sega Genesis. The fact that they shot almost entirely during the day (presumably due to budgetary constraints) also sets it apart from a lot of other slasher movies of the decade, as does the fact that they chose a feral cave person as their killer. And the huge mix of chops among the cast gives the whole film a ragtag feel that’s nothing short of adorable.

Something’s out there in Memorial Valley Massacre (1989). MPCA.

Of course, the big question is, “Does this feel like a Memorial Day movie?” And the answer is… no, not really. Sure, two of our main characters served together in Vietnam, and one of the campers is a former military general named Mintz, but he’s not the most likable guy and his death is the absolute funniest in the film, which is a little counterintuitive for a holiday all about honoring fallen troops. If anything, this feels more like a Veteran’s Day movie.

I suspect Memorial Day is one of the more difficult U.S. holidays to build a horror movie around, as it’s taken pretty seriously by many Americans and it could easily swerve off the rails into the realm of trivializing, but I feel like there were plenty of cleverer ways Hughes could have utilized it as a backdrop here. Hell, at the very least, he could have made George an uncle to Hermit, turning the film’s “killer” into a child orphaned by war who remembers and misses his father.

Hermit finds an old family photo in Memorial Valley Massacre (1989). MPCA.

To be fair, though, Hughes was under no obligation to comment on the holiday or anything it represents with Memorial Valley Massacre, especially considering this was a DTV film released at the dawn of the video store’s golden age, intended solely to pad shelves. He chose to get silly with it, and that’s a-okay in my book. Do I think it’s ridiculous that the big “party” on the first night at camp was a bonfire instead of a cookout? Yes. Yes, I do. But again, he didn’t write this movie for me.

Even if he had, I’d have no choice but to tip my hat to him. This is a wackadoo woodland slasher with an unusual killer and a holiday theme that, to my knowledge, only one other horror movie has ever touched. It cracked me up, kept me watching, and sent me into a tailspin when I realized I missed my chance to buy the 4k version from Vinegar Syndrome last year. If you’re in the mood for a fun, forgotten slice of horror history for Memorial Day - or if you’re a fan of Blood Hook (1986) or The Final Terror (1983) - I highly recommend giving this one a shot.

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