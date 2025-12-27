Knightriders , dir. by George A. Romero (1981). Laurel Entertainment, Inc.

Editor’s note: Before we begin, I feel it’s important to emphasize three things: 1. I am in no way an Arthurian scholar; I’m just a gal who usually reviews horror movies. I spent about a week researching for this after tumbling hard down the rabbit hole that is Knightriders. 2. This movie is amazing and I highly recommend it to anyone reading this who hasn’t seen it, especially because 3. Spoilers doth dwell on heafod.

It’s only been a week and I already barely remember what my life was like before I watched George A. Romero’s unsung masterpiece, Knightriders, for the first time. Seeing the stills and poster art for the film - and knowing it was written and directed by Romero (Night of the Living Dead, 1968) - I expected something post-apocalyptic and a little tinged with horror, but this movie is neither. Instead, it’s a neo-Arthurian epic about the troubled king of a traveling Renaissance faire and joust with a twist: the knights don’t compete on horses; their trusty steeds are motorcycles.

So entertained and moved I was by this film that I fell into a kind of trance and woke up days later to realize I’d watched it several more times and read Thomas Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur in its entirety, understanding approximately half of it because Middle English is complicated. I’m genuinely surprised I didn’t peek out into my driveway and see a motorcycle sitting out there. Knightriders has gotten into my bones.

At the risk of overselling it, I think it might be one of the best movies I’ve ever seen, and there are myriad reasons for that. The concept is great, the writing is excellent, the cast does a wonderful job, and Michael Gornick’s cinematography is lovely. But what fascinates me most about Knightriders is how beautifully Romero borrowed from and modernized characters and themes from the familiar stories of King Arthur (with a pinch of Robin Hood, but I won’t be getting into that here), weaving in powerful commentary on the rampant commercialism of the real world we know today.

What follows is less a review and more a brain dump of some of the things I’ve learned, rediscovered, and observed through Romero’s 20th century chivalric tale. I also hope it might serve as a case for the film’s inclusion on more Arthurian movie lists. I found dozens of “10 King Arthur Movies Everyone Must See”s and Knightriders wasn’t on any of them, which makes sense to a degree, but it still irks me.

Bearing in mind that there are countless variations on the legend of King Arthur spanning some fifteen hundred years, and I’m fairly new to most of them, I’ve tried to keep things simple by sticking to Le Morte d’Arthur as much as possible in my comparisons, but my primary goal is to explore, celebrate, praise, and generally geek out about the Arthurian ethos of this film, which transcends any one story.

Camelot on Wheels

Okay, so I know I just said I’m trying to stick with Le Morte d’Arthur, but Romero’s “Camelot” is more in line with stories that predate the name - like The Welsh Triads or Pa gur - wherein Arthur was the tribal ruler of several realms, and he and his knights would roam the countryside, doing heroic things, holding court wherever they needed. The faire in Knightriders is exactly that: a mobile kingdom, turning every fairground into a temporary stronghold for Billy and his people where they can hold council, cook feasts, and compete.

The faire isn’t limited to the jousting tournaments, either. It functions the same as any present-day Renaissance festival and, by extension, an impression of a Medieval village. Some of the troupe play music, sell handmade wares, grow food, and the laws the knights live by are deeply ingrained in their daily lives. More than anything, Romero’s Camelot is a kind of found family, populated with a diverse cast of likeable, everyday people.

If we’re going by Le Morte d’Arthur, which establishes Camelot as Arthur’s capital, the general idea is the same. Instead of a walled city surrounding a castle, the trees and open fields are home for the folks in Knightriders, and the faire represents the same ideal that Camelot does: a utopian society where nobility (not of class but of conduct) is paramount and power is used justly. It’s the kind of dream that was nigh impossible to achieve a millennium ago, and even more difficult in our ongoing age of commercialism, outrage economy, and unchecked corruption in leadership.

This age had long begun by the time Romero made this movie, and that’s the point. His characters cling to their version of the Arthurian fantasy like a beacon of hope, a homespun sanctuary in every sense of the word - temporary, vulnerable, and perpetually in motion. While it lasts, it gives people something to believe in amid the chaos and confusion of life in what I like to call the Advertising Age.

King Arthur Reborn

Ed Harris as King Billy in Knightriders (1981). Laurel Entertainment, Inc. / King Arthur by artist Charles Ernest Butler, 1903

In Knightriders, Billy (Ed Harris) is undeniably the King Arthur of legend incarnate: a tragic hero, clinging to that impossible dream of Camelot, beloved by his people but ultimately undone by his own choices. Despite the film’s lengthy two and a half hour runtime, it opens near the end of his tenure as king. He’s become sullen, verbally abusive, neglectful of his limitations, and fed up with “real life” ever lurking just beyond the event grounds. Because we don’t get to see what he was like before all this, it’s hard to understand why his people are so loyal to him at first, but we gradually learn that his unstable behavior is rooted in a maddening desire to live simply, with integrity and dignity in a world determined to rob him of both.

Like Arthur, Billy has a strict personal code of ethics and morals, and he calls out corruption when he sees it. Early on in the film, a deputy sheriff by the name of Cook (Michael P. Moran) comes sniffing around the event site, making false claims that the troupe’s permits are void, demanding a kickback that Billy refuses to pay on moral grounds. This is something we see in Le Morte d’Arthur, when knights of the Roman emperor order Arthur to pay tribute and his refusal is seen as an act of war.

They came from the Emperor of Rome, and they asked of Arthur truage for this realm, other else the emperor would destroy him and his land. Well, said King Arthur, ye are messengers, therefore ye may say what ye will, other else ye should die therefore. But this is mine answer: I owe the emperor no truage, nor none will I hold him, but on a fair field I shall give him my truage that shall be with a sharp spear, or else with a sharp sword.

Similarly, Billy’s refusal to pay off crooked cops kickstarts a long feud with the deputy, who raids the faire in the night and plants drugs on a troupe member named Ban. When he threatens to arrest Ban if he doesn’t get his money, Billy stands firm but volunteers to go to the jail, as well, where he’s forced to watch as Ban is badly beaten. Cook tells him he’ll stop if he agrees to pay, but the king still says no, as he can’t bring himself to legitimize the deputy’s abuse of power. Half of the troupe seems to support this decision in retrospect (including Ban), while the other half is pissed and tries to convince Billy to just “play the game.” But he’s having none of it.

More than corruption, though, truly killing Billy’s spirit are the concerns about funding brewing within the troupe and the pressure to commercialize the jousts. When a talent agent named Bontempi (Martin Ferrero) shows up, promising to turn the knights into superstars and air the tournaments on television, a firm divide forms between those like Billy, who fear for the soul of the faire, and those who are eager to earn more money and/or notoriety. To Billy especially, Bontempi represents everything intolerable about the world - greed, hero worship, and the sacrifice of one’s dignity and morality for a chance at fleeting fame or cash.

King Billy isn’t the gallant young Arthur pulling the sword from the stone, but a seasoned leader, already deep in the thick of a losing battle between his ideals and the harsh light of day. He’s the Arthur who knows his dream is dying but refuses to let it go. This reflects the darker side of the “once and future king,” doomed but remembered always for the hope and courage he gave his people.

Mind Over Magic

Magic plays a key role in Le Morte d’Arthur and the majority of Arthurian legends, but it’s relatively grounded in Malory’s writing, existing as a force of nature, rooted in illusion and foresight. In that same vein, Knightriders omits fantastical magic altogether and replaces it with aspects of the human mind that are difficult to explain or even put into words: our dreams, for instance, and our uncanny ability to sometimes not just predict but sense the future.

Brother Blue as Merlin in Knightriders (1981). Laurel Entertainment, Inc. / Merlin and infant king Arthur by artist Julek Heller, date unknown

The most “mystical” character in the film is undoubtedly Merlin (Brother Blue), named directly after the character who inspired him, of course, but even he is just a guy, albeit a delightfully eccentric one. We don’t know much about who he was before joining the troupe or how long he’s been there, but we do know he’s a medical doctor who treats the knights in the field, and it’s implied that he and Billy have known one another for a while. Much like the Merlin of legend, he’s a strong and insightful man who’s sometimes underestimated. He’s also one hell of a harmonica player.

O Merlin, said Arthur, here hadst thou been slain for all thy crafts had I not been. Nay, said Merlin, not so, for I could save myself an I would; and thou art more near thy death than I am, for thou goest to the deathward, an God be not thy friend.

Merlin is one of Billy’s most trusted advisors, whom he affectionately calls “Magician,” and the only member of the troupe he confides in about his dreams. Painted butterflies adorn his hands and face - a personal touch from the actor, in memory of his late wife - which does give him an otherworldly quality, and he seems to have instilled in Billy a deep-seated belief in magic, but he also warns him not to let that belief get the best of him. Much like the Merlin of legend, the Merlin of Knightriders is both wise and blunt, compassionate yet unsentimental. He listens, gives advice, and tries to guide the king, but he ultimately can’t save him from himself.

A Court of Noble Knights

One of the many interesting things about Arthurian legend is the staggering volume of characters that populate Arthur’s world. In Le Morte d’Arthur, King Leodegrance tells Merlin that the Round Table seats a hundred and fifty knights, and that just covers Arthur’s inner circle in that one version of the story. In Knightriders, Romero aimed for a more reasonable number, but made sure to include a full band of riders in Billy’s company, and each and every one is unique and memorable.

Central to Knightriders are two such knights: Morgan (Tom Savini) and Alan (Gary Lahti), who stand on opposite sides of the battlefield, both figuratively and literally, but share significant traits with two characters from Le Morte d’Arthur: Launcelot du Lake and Tristram de Liones, more commonly known as Lancelot and Tristan. They’re the strongest and most beloved knights in the king’s company, and although their personalities are very different, they’re unified by their love of… well, married women… but also a good joust. The same is true of Morgan and Alan.

Tom Savini as Morgan in Knightriders (1981). Laurel Entertainment, Inc. / Sir Lancelot by artist Eleanor Fortescue-Brickdale, 1911

Morgan presents at first like the Mordred of Knightriders - an egomaniac determined to become the next king. I’m sure Romero was inspired by King Arthur’s arch nemesis when writing the character, but he never allowed him to stray too far down the villain’s path and instead created a bold and charismatic antihero. Like Lancelot, Morgan is revered at the faire as the best at what he does and revels in being a champion. He also outwardly betrays Billy, not by falling in love with his wife but by falling in love with the idea of fame and fortune.

However, like Tristan, he’s flashy and driven more by passion for the sport than intellect or duty. Morgan didn’t initially join the troupe because he wanted to be a Medieval knight; he joined because he really likes motorcycles. And yet, in the final scenes of the film, he proves the faire and what it represents is more precious to him than he let on. In the end, his loyalty isn’t necessarily to Billy, but everyone in Camelot.

Gary Lahti as Alan in Knightriders (1981). Laurel Entertainment, Inc. / Tristan and Isolde (Life) by artist Rogelio de Egusquiza, 1912

Alan, on the other hand, is as fiercely loyal to Billy as Lancelot was to Arthur, stepping up to fight in the king’s stead as his story draws to a close, but he’s as introspective and prone to aimless soul-searching as Tristan. After the troupe has fractured, Alan drives off with a girl he just met to visit the home of a former knight, and broods and reflects on his own motivations, loyalties, and the future of the faire on his own time. That’s a very Tristan thing to do.

Of course, Alan does fall in love with the queen, Linet (Amy Ingersoll), which is exactly what Lancelot did with Guenevere, but Linet isn’t actually married to the king and the “affair” seems wholly unrealized until after Billy has lost the throne to Morgan. Both of the big romances in the film, in fact, bear little resemblance to the tragic stories of Le Morte d’Arthur, except that they’re anchored to the spirits of two fabled knights who’ve become famous for the women they loved.

Then take thy way, said La Beale Isoud, unto the court of King Arthur, and there recommend me unto Queen Guenever, and tell her that I send her word that there be within this land but four lovers, that is, Sir Launcelot du Lake and Queen Guenever, and Sir Tristram de Liones and Queen Isoud.

With all the knights, Romero put his own spin on the classic heroes of Arthurian folklore, and they each embody bits of the values romanticized therein: loyalty, pride, ambition, fellowship. The enigmatic “eagle-chested knight” (Albert Amerson) has an air of Percival about him: there with Billy until the very end, making sure his sword makes it into the right hands. And there’s Rocky (Cynthia Adler) - the only woman to compete in the joust - who takes absolutely no guff and is the first to take down two men at once in the final tournament. She reminds me of Kay, one of Arthur’s knights with the sharpest tongue. She’s also my favorite.

Editor’s note: I have to stop myself from diving too deeply into the issues of gender roles and female invisibility associated with Le Morte d’Arthur because we’d be here all day if I didn’t. Suffice it to say, Romero gave the women in Knightriders more agency, focus, and depth than any penned by Thomas Malory in the 15th century.

Fighting the Dragon

One of Billy’s most beloved lines in Knightriders is, “I’m not trying to be a hero! I’m fighting the dragon!” and this line has spurred some debate among fans. Some feel he’s referring solely to commercialism, while others think he means the modern world, in general. Romero did confirm in the film’s commentary that the former theory is the most correct, but I think the broader interpretation is just as valid.

The boar that the dragon slew coming from the clouds betokeneth some tyrant that tormenteth the people, or else thou art like to fight with some giant thyself, being horrible and abominable, whose peer ye saw never in your days, wherefore of this dreadful dream doubt thee nothing, but as a conqueror come forth thyself.

Billy could ensure a more stable future for the faire and his people by simply giving in, signing contracts, doing photo shoots, and leaning into the idolatry of it all, but he just can’t do it, because doing so would mean turning the thing he loves into something he no longer recognizes. When King Arthur’s Camelot crumbles in Le Morte d’Arthur, it’s not because Arthur was defeated by a literal dragon, but because saving Camelot would have meant abandoning the principles that made Camelot what it was in the first place. Both Billy and Arthur choose their convictions over self-preservation.

In Le Morte d’Arthur, the king is destined to fall, in part, because the temptations of the world are simply more powerful than his values, and his court succumbs to inevitable moral decay as a result (it’s all to do with the Holy Grail). Similarly, Billy isn’t outright defeated by commercialism but gradually worn down by it. The dragon he’s fighting isn’t a physical monster, but the looming probability that everything sacred to him will eventually be repackaged, sold, and gutted.

In Conclusion…

Maybe that’s why Knightriders hits so hard for me in 2025, and why I feel it’s an important film to study, not just from a cinematic perspective but a general human one. It’s more than a cult classic, and it’s more than a hidden gem from Romero’s filmography; it’s a modern folktale that carries a lot of emotional and philosophical weight. At its core, and much like the legend of King Arthur, it’s a hero’s journey, and Romero used his unique voice to revive that journey and caution us all about how fragile heroism can be when it’s commodified. With the full weight of King Arthur behind it, Knightriders holds up a mirror to our current time and asks whether we still believe in anything enough to protect it from exploitation, or whether we’re content to watch the whole world - and us with it - become hollow and monetized.

Romero clearly understood that these stories haven’t survived for hundreds of years just because they’re fun to think about, but because they tap into elements of ourselves and our lives as human beings that have never really changed. Knightriders isn’t about motorcycles or period costumes or kings; it’s about the dangerous but beautiful act of believing in something against all odds, and fighting like hell for it.

I’ve gotta say, I’ve reached the end and I still feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of what makes the film so special. Despite my heavy-handed exploration of it here, it’s also just damn entertaining. The trailer below frames the film in a much less serious light, which is a little misleading, but it’s true that there’s plenty of excitement to be had in the spaces between the sorrow, including a cameo from Stephen King that had me on the floor. After decades of regarding Martin (1977) as Romero’s best, I have no choice but to bump it from the top spot and crown Knightriders king.

Knightriders is currently free on YouTube and at Internet Archive.