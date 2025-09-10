A few weeks ago,

posed the question,

Aiming for 100 days, this quest for inspiration has since been taken on by

and

, among many others, and now, the baton has passed to me.

I’m delighted to step up and wave it.

So, without much ado whatsoever, here are a handful of people, places, and things that have made me feel inspired in recent days. Several of them can be found right here on Substack, while a few are random delights I’ve discovered elsewhere.

Major Arcana, Major Terror: Archetypes of Horror in Tarot To me, the horror genre is storytelling distilled: it confronts primal fears, tests morality and explores the dichotomy of human nature in all of its beauty and brutality. Horror looks deep into the dark hidden parts of the human psyche, just as Tarot cards do. I have fallen in love with this ongoing series of essays by L Binnie 🩸 and I’m already pining for the next installment. Not only has it added new depth to films I already knew and loved - The People Under the Stairs , Sinners , Pan’s Labyrinth - it’s also reawakened my long-buried fascination with Tarot, celebrating it not just as a tool of occult ritual but of allegorical storytelling. The timing couldn’t have been better for me to find this, either, as I’m deep in the throes of what may be a permanent “eclectic witch” phase. It’s checking all my mental boxes. The first installment is here and the second is here.

The Hive Archive: Augtober 2025 It takes courage to write within the genre of horror and share it publicly. To create something that effectively disturbs is not only powerful but difficult. Horror doesn’t just scare, it comforts. It allows us to control our own anxieties and fears. It lets others, who share those same fears, know they are not alone. ~ Meg The Hive Archive is a beautifully designed (and free) online horror lit magazine by Meg Strachan of Milk & Honey . In addition to celebrating the genre, the zine’s mission is to lift up the voices of gifted horror authors across Substack, and its debut “Augtober” issue spotlights exceptional stories by Brody Farrow and Hylia , to name just a couple. I sometimes get so hyper-focused on film that I forget just how much I love reading horror fiction. This magazine has helped remind me of that, and introduced me to a wealth of writers who give me the good creeps.

Josh Cuny’s Horror Movies for Novices A few months back, I resurrected my podcast in the form of a YouTube channel that I am absolutely terrible at maintaining (cue the “I’m not dead, I’m just going through perimenopause” song). I’m so glad I started the channel, though, because it led me to a handful of fantastic content creators I might not have met, one of whom is Josh Cuny - a talented writer, the host of a fun horror community livestream called Horror Hangouts, and all-around aficionado of the genre. Lately, he’s been writing a series of introductory “horror essentials” lists here on Substack, ushering new fans into the fold. Now, it’s true, I’ve seen most of the films he’s recommending (I don’t know exactly what level of horror fan I am, but I think it’s safe to say it’s a pretty high number), but even lifelong lovers of the genre have a lot to learn - and be reminded of - here. Josh’s passion for these movies is infectious, and he’s inspired me to make my own lists, as well. My personal favorite of his series thus far is Horror Movies for Novices, Part 6. And I promise, I’m not just saying that because it includes Re-Animator.

Scallywag Film & Media Company I stumbled across this YouTube channel not long ago and was shocked by its low subscriber count. From what I’ve learned, Scallywag is a small production team of passionate young filmmakers and marketing specialists who are actively seeking out collaborative and original projects. I’ve had a blast watching the short films they’ve posted over there, especially Dead Dogs Still Bark and Neighbors. What I love most about their content is the small handful of practical effects tutorials they’ve posted (see above). They harken back to the early days of the platform, when 21st century DIY pioneers like Backyard FX were living it up and showing us all how to recreate the chainsaw arm from The Evil Dead II at home for less than $50. It makes me so happy to see a young film company not only supporting practical effects with such enthusiasm, but sharing tips and tricks for free online. Their entire channel warms this cranky old cinephile’s heart.

The Combs Crew Podcast Okay, in fairness, I didn’t just discover this podcast - it’s been one of my favorites for a long time - but it’s a constant source of joy and inspiration for me as both a film analyst and devout fan of Mr. Jeffrey Combs. As yesterday was his birthday, it feels appropriate to jump on this opportunity to give Combs Crew a shoutout. The podcast has a traditional conversational format, with hosts Dan, Jackie, Katherine, and Matt sitting around, talking spiritedly about the films they’ve watched from the Combs catalog. Sometimes, they’ve clearly done a fair amount of research prior to the start of the episode, sometimes they’re all feelings. One of the best things about the show is that no movie (featuring Jeffrey, of course) is off-limits, which means they’ve discussed loads of films at length that very few people ever have, including this month’s pick: SyFy’s Hammerhead (2005).