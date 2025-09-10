A few weeks ago,posed the question, “What if FilmStack challenged itself to have another author list out some of their recent inspirations each day?” Aiming for 100 days, this quest for inspiration has since been taken on by and , among many others, and now, the baton has passed to me.
I’m delighted to step up and wave it.
So, without much ado whatsoever, here are a handful of people, places, and things that have made me feel inspired in recent days. Several of them can be found right here on Substack, while a few are random delights I’ve discovered elsewhere.
Major Arcana, Major Terror: Archetypes of Horror in Tarot
To me, the horror genre is storytelling distilled: it confronts primal fears, tests morality and explores the dichotomy of human nature in all of its beauty and brutality. Horror looks deep into the dark hidden parts of the human psyche, just as Tarot cards do.
I have fallen in love with this ongoing series of essays byand I’m already pining for the next installment. Not only has it added new depth to films I already knew and loved - The People Under the Stairs, Sinners, Pan’s Labyrinth - it’s also reawakened my long-buried fascination with Tarot, celebrating it not just as a tool of occult ritual but of allegorical storytelling. The timing couldn’t have been better for me to find this, either, as I’m deep in the throes of what may be a permanent “eclectic witch” phase. It’s checking all my mental boxes.
The first installment is here and the second is here.
The Hive Archive: Augtober 2025
It takes courage to write within the genre of horror and share it publicly. To create something that effectively disturbs is not only powerful but difficult. Horror doesn’t just scare, it comforts. It allows us to control our own anxieties and fears. It lets others, who share those same fears, know they are not alone. ~
The Hive Archive is a beautifully designed (and free) online horror lit magazine by Meg Strachan of. In addition to celebrating the genre, the zine’s mission is to lift up the voices of gifted horror authors across Substack, and its debut “Augtober” issue spotlights exceptional stories by and , to name just a couple. I sometimes get so hyper-focused on film that I forget just how much I love reading horror fiction. This magazine has helped remind me of that, and introduced me to a wealth of writers who give me the good creeps.
Josh Cuny’s Horror Movies for Novices
A few months back, I resurrected my podcast in the form of a YouTube channel that I am absolutely terrible at maintaining (cue the “I’m not dead, I’m just going through perimenopause” song). I’m so glad I started the channel, though, because it led me to a handful of fantastic content creators I might not have met, one of whom is- a talented writer, the host of a fun horror community livestream called Horror Hangouts, and all-around aficionado of the genre.
Lately, he’s been writing a series of introductory “horror essentials” lists here on Substack, ushering new fans into the fold. Now, it’s true, I’ve seen most of the films he’s recommending (I don’t know exactly what level of horror fan I am, but I think it’s safe to say it’s a pretty high number), but even lifelong lovers of the genre have a lot to learn - and be reminded of - here. Josh’s passion for these movies is infectious, and he’s inspired me to make my own lists, as well. My personal favorite of his series thus far is Horror Movies for Novices, Part 6.
And I promise, I’m not just saying that because it includes Re-Animator.
Scallywag Film & Media Company
I stumbled across this YouTube channel not long ago and was shocked by its low subscriber count. From what I’ve learned, Scallywag is a small production team of passionate young filmmakers and marketing specialists who are actively seeking out collaborative and original projects. I’ve had a blast watching the short films they’ve posted over there, especially Dead Dogs Still Bark and Neighbors.
What I love most about their content is the small handful of practical effects tutorials they’ve posted (see above). They harken back to the early days of the platform, when 21st century DIY pioneers like Backyard FX were living it up and showing us all how to recreate the chainsaw arm from The Evil Dead II at home for less than $50. It makes me so happy to see a young film company not only supporting practical effects with such enthusiasm, but sharing tips and tricks for free online. Their entire channel warms this cranky old cinephile’s heart.
The Combs Crew Podcast
Okay, in fairness, I didn’t just discover this podcast - it’s been one of my favorites for a long time - but it’s a constant source of joy and inspiration for me as both a film analyst and devout fan of Mr. Jeffrey Combs. As yesterday was his birthday, it feels appropriate to jump on this opportunity to give Combs Crew a shoutout.
The podcast has a traditional conversational format, with hosts Dan, Jackie, Katherine, and Matt sitting around, talking spiritedly about the films they’ve watched from the Combs catalog. Sometimes, they’ve clearly done a fair amount of research prior to the start of the episode, sometimes they’re all feelings. One of the best things about the show is that no movie (featuring Jeffrey, of course) is off-limits, which means they’ve discussed loads of films at length that very few people ever have, including this month’s pick: SyFy’s Hammerhead (2005).
Daily Movie Challenges on #HorrorThreads
This is less of a nod to any one particular entity (althoughhas been a big part of it) and more a hat tip to the horror community over on Threads, in general. These past few months have been rough, for a lot of us, and every single day, I’m celebrating the movies I love - and expanding my watchlist to critical mass - because of the daily challenges we’ve been doing over there. Some of them have been harder for me to keep up with than others, but they’ve helped me stay sane and introduced me to so many incredible genre fans. At the end of the day, that’s what fuels my love of film than anything: The people who love it, too.
I could go on and on, but I should probably slow down here before the list gets entirely too long. A few honorable mentions to other recent inspirations in my life:
I’m currently reading If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t) by Betty White from 2011. It’s every bit as adorable and heartwarming as I’d imagine it would be.
I finally watched Burnt Offerings (1976) and it blew my ever-loving mind.
- has written so beautifully about the early years of Robert Altman’s career, I’ve added the man’s entire filmography to my Letterboxd watchlist.
- and I are slowly making our way through Charmed for the very first time in our lives. It’s no Buffy, but dammit, it’s actually a lot of fun.
Our neighbors go above and beyond to decorate their house for Halloween - I’m talking an entire haunt’s worth of animatronics, props, music, lights, and even elaborate set pieces. This year’s theme for their centerpiece is “Jaws,” complete with an undead Quint and motorized boat. We walk by their house a lot.
As some of you know, I’m fairly new around here, but FilmStack has quickly become my home away from home. I’m not a filmmaker (NonDē or otherwise), but I do write and think and dream about movies 24/7. More than anything, the community here has inspired me to embrace that passion as hard as I can and never let it go.
What’s been inspiring you lately?
