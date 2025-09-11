Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion
The Mislaid Signal
Final Girl Friday 2.0?
11
2
0:00
-11:35

Final Girl Friday 2.0?

In the distance, a podcaster creeps around the corner, rambling to herself.
Molly O'Blivion's avatar
Molly O'Blivion
Sep 11, 2025
11
2
Share
Transcript

This is a test. This is only a test.

Mentioned in this episode:

If you listened, thank you so much.

I would love to turn this into a collaborative effort, as well, with community recommendations and maybe even some interviews/conversations.

It’s very much a work in progress.

Loading...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture