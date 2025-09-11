Final Girl Friday 2.0?

This is a test. This is only a test.
Mentioned in this episode:
Epileptic Cinema: What Horror Gets Wrong About Seizures by
They Commanded Me To Watch! by
there’s something in the barn by Witching Season Films
Filmed in collaboration with Marc Hansen of Mask Manor
Burnt Offerings (Dan Curtis, 1976)
Mirror Mirror (Marina Sargenti, 1990)
Death Tunnel (Philip Adrian Booth, 2005)
If you listened, thank you so much.
I would love to turn this into a collaborative effort, as well, with community recommendations and maybe even some interviews/conversations.
It’s very much a work in progress.