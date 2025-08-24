Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Casey of Oscar Werethy?'s avatar
Casey of Oscar Werethy?
Aug 24

Extremely well-researched, and inspiring me to rewatch the Scream sequels because I don't think I admired Gale quite enough before...we often see older male heroes and younger women, as horror is a genre that is so long trapped in misogyny that unfortunately is inspired by real life villains who are usually real life misogynists too. I felt as though 2024's 'Longlegs' was a nice step with an FBI woman at least in her mid-to-late twenties, one who was modest and awkward and lived alone. It is nice to see that women can be intensely intelligent but "haggard" too, ie stricken with grief and trauma instead of just half-developed and nice to look at. I loved this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Molly O'Blivion and others
L Binnie 🩸's avatar
L Binnie 🩸
Aug 24

This is beautifully written and as an almost 40 year old and a huge horror fan I adore everything you are saying.

I genuinely wonder, if we lean into the concept of the final woman, of more representation on screen for women of all ages, races and abilities, HOW that would strengthen our young girls.

Instead of fearing aging we will see it for what it is- surviving and thriving against all odds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Molly O'Blivion and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture