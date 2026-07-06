Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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Hellish Views - Harry Evans's avatar
Hellish Views - Harry Evans
5d

This is so cool. What a fascinating effect! So simple, but so clever.

Top ten decapitations list coming soon then?

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Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
5d

Great post with bonus points for a “Ghost Ship” reference.

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1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
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