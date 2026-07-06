Grave Relics is a short essay series aimed at unearthing the forgotten or lesser-known stories, pioneers, and oddities that have helped shape the horror genre as we know it today. Each installment shines a brief spotlight on a relic worth remembering.

The horror film genre has seen some epic beheadings over the years.

In 1976, Keith Jennings was decollated in The Omen in what remains one of the most iconic effects of its kind. A few years later, bad boy Lou Farmer’s severed head rolled stlyishly onto the catwalk in Prom Night (1980). In the early 2000s, Dark Castle Entertainment traumatized the world with its gruesome mass “pruning” scene in Ghost Ship (2002), and in 2018, Ari Aster’s Hereditary made history with not one but two of horror’s more brutal decapitations. Whichever way you slice it, moviegoers love it - or love to hate it - when folks lose their heads.

I’m no exception to this intrigue. In fact, I’m so enthralled by beheading scenes in horror films, I built an entire segment around them for my podcast - “The Decap Recap” - in which I rated the cinematic severing of heads on a scale of one to five skulls. Hell, my absolute favorite movie features a headless doctor wreaking havoc on a hospital (all the while cradling his former noggin in his nefarious hands). Clearly, if someone’s head’s been chopped off in a movie, they’ve gotten my attention.

But while it’s easy to write this fascination off as a morbid thirst for gore, I think there’s more to it than that. After all, there are a thousand ways one can cease to be, but none are as abrupt or as shocking as having their whole head flung from their shoulders. The head is also home to the brain, the very epicenter of the self, the organ that makes us… us. And we tend to romanticize death as either a gradual transition to another plane or a kind of “fading” into the void. There's nothing romantic about the swift and total annihilation of a person. It's immediate, irrevocable, and viscerally unsettling, which makes it one of horror's ultimate power moves.

From a film studies perspective, the evolution of special effects in the realm of decapitations is equally interesting because it started a hell of a lot earlier than one might think, and its impact on cinema (perhaps especially horror) has lasted lifetimes. Long before the glory days of legendary SFX artists like Rick Baker and Tom Savini, all the way back in 1895, the Edison Company produced an eighteen-second film by Alfred Clark, The Execution of Mary, Queen of Scots, that stunned onlookers with the very first on-screen re-enactment of a beheading.

Sometimes referred to as The Execution of Mary Stuart, this silent short depicts a group of men standing around a chopping block as Queen Mary approaches and leans over, after which the executioner brings his axe down, severing her head. The men move in for a closer look, then the executioner retrieves her head from the ground, displaying it proudly for the audience.

This “stop trick” was achieved by stopping the film just as the axe fell right above Mary’s neck, replacing the actress (Mrs. Robert L. Thomas) with a dummy, then starting the film again. Nearly everyone with a cell phone and a TikTok account is familiar with the concept nowadays, but it’s important to bear in mind that people were still in the “Wait, I can move around and the camera will pick all that up?!” phase in 1895. Movies back then were mainly five-second shots of people waving or sneezing.

So, with one carefully timed cut, Clark demonstrated the potential of editing magic and delivered unto the world one of the very first cinematic special effects. He proved that movies didn’t have to just record reality; they could manipulate it, allowing filmmakers to do wondrous things like re-create history in exciting and immersive ways. In its infancy, when film was primarily viewed as a sideshow attraction, he helped lay the foundation for its recognition as a legitimate art form.

Alfred Clark, the unwitting great-grandfather of horror. EMI Archive Trust.

The decapitation wasn’t the only breakthrough in The Execution of Mary, Queen of Scots. Clark also used trained actors, presented a cohesive historical narrative, and created a sense of depth to the scene by lining the actors up in rows - all of which were largely unheard of at the time. While the incredible George Méliès (A Trip to the Moon, 1902) would release his own “trick” films like The Vanishing Lady just a few months later, Alfred Clark technically beat him to it.

Yet, frustratingly, few people even know his name.

I don’t know about you, but the next time I watch Friday the 13th (1980) or Final Destination (2000), I’ll also be remembering Alfred Clark. In addition to giving us one of the earliest special effects on film, he also inspired more than a century of on-screen beheadings and, for that, the horror genre owes him a particular debt of gratitude. Exactly why Edison Studios chose the execution of Mary Stuart as the subject of this revolutionary short, who knows? I’d wager it goes back to what I said at the start: folks are simply awed by the image of somebody losing their head.

And what is the purpose of movies if not to leave people in awe?

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