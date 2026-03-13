Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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Hellish Views - Harry Evans's avatar
Hellish Views - Harry Evans
1d

I REALLY enjoyed your Wolf in the Fold piece. Spock's casual misogyny aside, what a fun episode this is. Jack the Ripper being a big ball of gas is just the kind of wacky shit I love about classic Trek. You absolutely nailed this Molly - I'm gonna have to up my game for next month! 😂

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Sean Mo's avatar
Sean Mo
1d

Great part 2, Molly & Harry. I especially liked the point that “Wolf in the Fold” works because it mashes together murder mystery, courtroom drama, and just enough slasher energy to feel genuinely strange for TOS.

Now I’m curious whether you two could pull some horror vibes out of TNG too. 🤔

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