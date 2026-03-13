Welcome back aboard, folks!

A few days ago, Hellish Views - Harry Evans and I dove into two of our favorite terrifying episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series with Horror in Star Trek: The Original Series - Part 1. This time around, we’re looking at two campier - but equally earnest - offerings the show made to the horror gods, “Catspaw,” and “Wolf in the Fold.” I don’t think either of us realized when we set out to do this that we’d both chosen episodes written by Robert Bloch, but I can’t say I’m surprised. 😂

We outline our personal histories with Star Trek in the first essay, so I’ll spare you the same details here. Suffice it to say, I was thrilled when Harry honed in on our mutual love for the show and invited me to write with him. The overlap between Trek and horror is something I think about a lot. Beneath all the optimism and adventure, TOS was never afraid to get weird, creepy, and occasionally downright macabre.

So, let’s see what other monsters lurk in the final frontier.

Catspaw.

By Hellish Views - Harry Evans

Catspaw begins in Stardate 3018.2. The Enterprise orbits Pyris VII, a grey and lifeless planet. Of the three men sent down to the surface, it seems that only one remains - if the ship’s scanners can be trusted. Scotty and Sulu are missing, with no explanation, and when lone crewman Jackson is transported back onboard the ship he arrives as a corpse. From his still-warm body rings out a strange voice, with a simple and terrifying message:

LEAVE THIS PLACE OR YOU WILL ALL DIE.

Jackson, free from mark or injury, provides no answers. Kirk, Spock, and McCoy go down to investigate. The classic trio - so you know it’s about to get real.

The planet is shrouded in thick fog, knee-height. It should not be like this - it doesn’t support the conditions for this spooky weather. Spock’s equipment reads life presence somewhere in the mist, but the ship reads that the planet is a dead and empty desert. Then, instantly, communication is lost. The fog thickens, and from it spins out a yowling and yelling. Witches, like from Shakespeare’s famous play, appear out of nowhere to our trio, faces shriveled and eyes shrunken and staring. They warble out a short little prophecy:

GOOOOOO BACCKKKKKK, REMEMBER THE CURSE! WINDS SHALL RISE AND THE FOG DESCEND, SO LEAVE HERE ALL OR MEET YOUR END!

It’s a bit Muppet Christmas Carol, if I’m being honest.

It’s very silly, really. They even do a bit of cackling. Spock writes off their poem as a piece of shit, and says they can’t’ve been real - not according to the equipment. A HUGE wind blasts in response, casting our heroes toward their final destination - a huge gothic castle, complete with big old tower, no doubt haunted. After some classic scifi jargon the trio enter.

Note - the music has been absolutely sending it this whole time, but that’s pretty standard TOS.

Within the evil castle a black cat spits and hisses. Cobwebs adorn the sturdy doors and flaming torches sit in sconces along the dank stone walls. The tension is broken slightly by a conversation in which Kirk shares his belief that Spock, unfamiliar with trick or treating, would be a “natural”. However the joke doesn’t linger as the doors slam shut of their own accord. “Halloween is right”, says McCoy, and then BANG, the floor breaks beneath their feet.

The three men awaken chained in a dungeon, complete with iron gibbet and skeletal remains to really set the vibe. Kirk even mentions an iron maiden - though sadly we don’t see one. Before long the missing crew members enter, faces blank and void of emotion. They seem unhearing and unseeing, perhaps drugged. Kirk, Spock and McCoy are released and ushered silently out of the room. Of course, they leap on their captors, but before anything can escalate we’re in a whole new place. A throne room, red and pink and strange. On the throne sits a bald man in a golden cloak, notably marked with a sinister red eye. This is Korob, the cat’s companion. Spock points out that the feline could be a familiar - which are “demons in animal form, sent by Satan” - exciting stuff.

His What The Fuck expression here is just hysterical.

Korob runs a series of tests. Bravery, bribery and loyalty. He offers food, jewels, and beseeches Kirk to leave. The captain isn’t interested, and apparently this is the right response. Korob speaks briefly to the cat (we’ve all been there) and it leaves, only to return as a lady, draped in a black dress. This is Sylvia, still wearing the cat’s crystal necklace. She does not cough up any hairballs. Her own fair is big and fun and a bit The Bride. We learn she uses the crystal to control the crewmen. Witchy.

Kirk seizes a phaser and hands it over to Spock. Sylvia shows us her power, speaking of sympathetic magic and creating a small model of the Enterprise. She shares how she killed crewman Jackson simply by thinking it into being. Kirk is told to call his ship, and as he does, the witch rolls its tiny counterpart over a candle flame. The crew report a dramatic temperature rise. Kirk admits defeat immediately, and the temperature begins dropping. The brief moment of radio signal is lost, though.

Kirk speaks of tellakennahsis - or telekinesis, as most people would say it. This is amusing, but not enough to distract from the model ship being trapped in a transparent block of an unknown glassy substance. Now it is trapped in space, unable to escape.

Kirk and Spock are sent back to the dungeon, and McCoy is kept behind. In the dark, the two senior officers discuss strange concepts - “the twilight world of consciousness”, how the aliens wanted to access their conscious minds but only accessed and conjured those haunting images of childhood. This explains their spooky surroundings. Kirk makes this calming explanation instantly sinister again by wondering what on Earth these beings are - not creatures, as they referred to him and his crewmates, but something entirely alien, in the truest sense of the word. McCoy returns with blank eyes.

Couples Halloween goals.

Korob and Sylvia argue. Clearly they’ve been sent here on an exploratory mission, and we learn that usually they have no senses. They refer to The Old Ones, and we consider for the first time if these are cosmic creatures - things beyond our imagining. To make matters worse, Sylvia decides she enjoys torturing, and power, and sensation. She speaks privately to Kirk about this, and tells him how she drained his fellow men of their willpower and knowledge. She wants to learn what he knows, learn what power feels like. Her crystal shimmers and glints. He lands on his tried and tested method in emergencies - flirting. It does a fine job, and she fully gets invested in joining their minds together - even showing him various seductive forms for him to choose from. She speaks of a Transmuter, which gives her and Korob form, but then she feels a new sensation - humiliation. She realises she has been manipulated, and, scorned, feels the hot hatred that comes with it. She sends him back down to the dungeon, unscathed, for now.

Korob frees Spock and Kirk and shares that he has freed the ship too. The three of them run through the castle halls and are stopped when a giant shadow appears on the wall - a great cat, growling nastily. Spock, helpfully, says the cat is the most ruthless animal. Thanks mate. The monstrous kitty pads through the stony corridors, massive and angry. As our protagonists clamber through the floor-hole (remember that?) it crushes Korob flat with a big old door and bares its fangs like it is waiting at the entrance of a mouse-hole.

The hypnotised crew appear and are instantly knocked unconscious. Nice easy fight here, but then the shadow of the cat appears once more. Spock’s dry manner makes it impossible not to laugh, but it is still an intimidating image. She transforms back to a human form, and transports Kirk to the throne room. He smashes her magic wand - the transmuter, as it turns out, and then suddenly everything changes. He is somewhere completely different - the planet’s surface, a rocky desert, free of fog. Also free of fog are McCoy, Scotty and Sulu. Below them on the ground are two tiny, blue little aliens, half flower, half cephalopod. Everything we saw was merely an illusion. The extraterrestrials die instantly and their corpses smoke - Carry on Screaming! (1966) style. Then the episode ends. Abruptly. That’s it.

It is, undeniably, a silly one. Camp, even. Nonetheless, the trappings of horror are present. Mind control is a Star Trek classic, but old ruins wreathed in mist, scarrryy chanted prophecies and witches are usually out of the question. It is an interesting question to ask, what are the fears in your subconscious, and how would you react to them being made your reality? What strange and unnerving things might appear? Bubbling fires, like a scene from Biblical Hell, perhaps, as we see in The Menagerie. Or monsters - ghouls and vampires launching themselves at you on a planet where you expected there to be nothing but moon rocks and dust. While the plot is a little convoluted and the visuals aren’t exactly scary, it is a fun jaunt into horror-style aesthetics. We get less of a genuinely horrid shock with this episode and more of a fun ghost-train - it’s The ‘Burbs (1989) of Star Trek, if you will.

As a final note - the idea of aliens that use terminology associated with cosmic horrors, that do not feel at all and use illusions to take our forms, is very interesting and I wish it was touched on more. What exactly are Sylvia and Korob? What manner of place did they come from? And, most importantly, will they come again?

Wolf in the Fold.

By Molly O'Blivion

“An entity which feeds on fear and terror would find a perfect hunting ground on Argelius, a planet without violence, where the inhabitants are as peaceful as sheep. The entity would be as a hungry wolf in that fold.”

If anyone could succeed at injecting a little extra terror into Star Trek, it was sure to be Robert Bloch (who not only wrote Psycho in 1959, but also penned both of the episodes featured in this collaboration today), and succeed he did by putting one of the ship’s most wholesome crew members in the hot seat as a murder suspect for “Wolf in the Fold.” This episode casts shocking aspersions on everyone’s favorite chief engineer, Montgomery Scott, and is heavily seasoned with elements from Bloch’s own personal - and longstanding - fascination with Jack the Ripper.

How might one bring Jack the Ripper to the Enterprise, one might wonder? Well, it turns out the answer is… painstakingly. The story was written years earlier, and Bloch took a few bold liberties with the lore of Star Trek to make it work. Like “Miri,” this episode has its share of flaws, but it’s one of my personal favorites because it blends murder mystery with courtroom drama and, for a few brief moments, delivers something we rarely see in this series: a bona fide Trekkian slasher.

Stardate 3614.9.

We open in a nightclub on the foggy “pleasure planet” Argelius II, where a belly dancer is working her rhythmic magic on a room full of happy patrons. Among them are Kirk, Bones, and Scotty, the latter having been brought down to the planet for some therapy. According to Bones, Scotty recently developed a “total resentment toward women” after being injured in an explosion caused by a female crew member. It’s a completely ridiculous plot device that comes so far out of left field one can practically hear the fandom collectively going, “Huh?” But Bloch needed a psychological basis for Scotty’s potential as a ladykiller, so… okay, fine. He was almost accidentally blown up by a woman and now he hates them all.

At the behest of the captain, the dancer, Kara (Tanya Lemani), joins Kirk, Bones, and Scotty at their table, and Scotty’s “treatment” appears to work instantly. The engineer brightens up, no hatred to be found, charming the bonnie lass with talk of the weather in Aberdeen. The two of them then leave the club together for a romantic walk in the fog while Kirk and Bones pat themselves on the back for a job well done.

The night is still young, so the captain and the doctor set out for another club across town, but they don’t make it very far. Just as they’re figuring out which direction to go, a woman’s scream pierces the night. The two rush toward the sound and find Kara lying dead in the street. She’s been stabbed multiple times, and a petrified Scotty stands nearby with his back against a wall, clutching a knife in his hand.

This opening unnerved the hell out of me when I was a kid, partly because Scotty was such a sweet and loveable character, but also because the setting was vastly different from - and far creepier than - anything I’d seen on Star Trek before. While the nightclub was vibrant with fun Persian and Moroccan vibes, the streets outside feel like something straight out of Victorian London: narrow walkways, old stone buildings, and enough fog to give Antonio Bay a run for its money.

As we dive deeper into the history of Argelius II, we learn that aesthetic isn’t the only thing that makes it the perfect hunting ground for a killer. Centuries earlier, Argelius II was a barbaric planet, riddled with violent crime and famed for its public executions. After a vague but monumental event called “The Great Awakening,” their old justice system was replaced with a philosophy built entirely around love. Violence was abandoned, laws became largely unnecessary, and the Argelians devoted themselves to harmless pleasures. It’s an admirable idea in theory, but “Wolf in the Fold” quickly reveals the downside: after generations of total peace, no one on the planet really knows how to deal with crime when it suddenly happens again.

Scotty has no memory of murdering Kara, and his friends are certain he didn’t do it. Unfortunately for them, Kirk is diplomatically bound to allow the Argelians to handle the investigation in their own way. This brings us to Mr. Hengist (John Fiedler), an administrator from Rigel IV who oversees what passes for law enforcement on Argelius II. Hengist has already made up his mind about the situation: Scotty was found at the scene of the crime with the murder weapon in his hand, case closed. But the planet’s prefect, Jaris (Charles Macauley), feels differently.

Jaris’ wife, Sybo (Pilar Seurat), is descended from a long line of priestesses who once practiced an ancient Argelian ritual known as “empathic contact.” Before the Great Awakening, women like Sybo served as spiritual intermediaries, capable of sensing emotional impressions left behind on objects or people. It doesn’t sound like a particularly reliable science to the Enterprise crew (especially Spock, once he finds out about it), but Kirk and Bones are willing to try just about anything to exonerate Scotty and find out who’s really responsible for Kara’s death.

“You mean my neck is gonna have to depend on some spooky mumbo-jumbo?”

While they wait for Sybo to gather her strength, Kirk reveals that the Enterprise is equipped with a psycho-tricorder, which will allow them to tap into Scotty’s memories and uncover exactly what happened the night before. It’s another absurd plot device that exists solely in this one and only episode of Star Trek. After all, if they could so easily probe someone’s mind for a replay of the last 24 hours, there’d be no mysteries at all… ever. Alas, we’ll never know if or how the technology even works because the Enterprise sends a female technician down to test it on Scotty.

The technician takes Scotty to a small basement room (because the psycho-tricorder needs complete privacy to work, obvies) and within seconds, another blood-curdling scream rings out. The men make haste and discover the body of the young science officer, stabbed to death, and Scotty half-conscious, remembering nothing. Two women have now died at what certainly seems to be the engineer’s hand, and kernels of doubt are beginning to sprout up in Kirk’s mind. Could his friend actually be a murderer? Did his brush with death in that explosion damage his mind?

So, it comes down to Sybo’s extrasensory abilities, which leads us to one of the most memorable sequences in the episode: the empathic séance. The Argelians, Hengist, and the three men from the Enterprise form a circle while Sybo holds the murder weapon and tries to sense the emotional imprint left behind by the killer. It’s a friggin’ great scene with dramatic overhead shots and an excellent performance from Pilar Seurat as the emotions tied to the weapon begin to overwhelm her. She senses hatred, lust, hunger. Finally, she gives a name to these feelings: Redjac.

“Oh, there is evil here, monstrous, terrible evil! Consuming hunger! Hatred of all that lives, hatred of women, a hunger that never dies! It is strong, overpowering, an ancient terror! It has a name: Barratus, Kesla, Redjac. Devouring all life, all light! A hunger that will never die! Redjac!”

As soon as the séance is over, in classic whodunnit fashion, the lights go out. A scream rips through the darkness. When the lights return, Sybo has been stabbed in the back, and a horrified Scotty is found holding her as she collapses to the floor. This brings the body count to three and, once again, the chief engineer is the closest in proximity to the carnage. Jaris is devastated, demanding justice, declaring that whoever is responsible for his wife’s murder will face the punishment of the old Argelius, which turns out to be death by slow torture. He looks to a thoroughly worn-down Scotty, who agrees to his terms. At this point, he just wants it to end.

Bones maintains that Scotty couldn’t possibly have done it, but Kirk’s doubts are growing. Hoping the Enterprise’s computers can shed some much-needed light on the ordeal, Kirk convinces Jaris to allow Scotty to be transported back to the ship for further examination. It’s at this point that the episode shifts from a foggy murder mystery with a slasher kick to a courtroom thriller. The ship’s computer acts as a high-powered lie detector, revealing that Scotty didn’t murder Sybo and he truly doesn’t remember what happened to the other women. Jaris seems satisfied, but Hengist is appalled by the procedure and insists that the computer can’t be trusted.

Side note: I should mention that there’s a red herring through all of this - the fiancé of Kara, the first victim - who’s under suspicion mainly because he was jealous of Kara’s admirers. He’s a very ineffective red herring with little screen time, but he is questioned here and the computer determines that he too is innocent.

With Scotty and the fiancé in the clear, Kirk turns his attention to the “Redjac” Sybo spoke of during the séance. They run the name through the computer and the only thing that comes up is “Red Jack,” a nickname for an infamous serial killer from Earth’s distant past: Jack the Ripper. After quite a bit of debate, Kirk and Spock work together with the computer to learn that the man we knew as Jack the Ripper might have been instead a mass of energy, hypnotizing and possessing humans, and feeding on fear. Hengist flies into a rage, insisting the crew are telling ghost stories.

It is, however, nothing compared to the rage I fly into when Spock suggests that the entity preys on women because they scare more easily than men.

Thanks a heap, Robert.

Ahem.

Anyway, it’s revealed that the murder weapon used on Argelius II originated on Rigel IV, Mr. Hengist’s home planet, where another string of unsolved stabbings occurred just one year earlier. Surprise! Hengist is Redjac. Realizing he’s been caught, Hengist attempts to fight his way out of the room, but collapses and dies. Suddenly, a mad cackling can be heard from the ship’s computers. Redjac has vacated Hengist’s body, resumed its gaseous form, and taken control of the Enterprise.

“You’ll die! Die, die, die! Everybody die! Kill, kill, kill you all!”

The entity taunts the crew and creates a series of malfunctions in an effort to scare them so it can feed, but Bones administers a ship-wide dose of tranquilizers to keep everyone calm, so they just laugh at the murderous gas blob. It’s one of the weirdest aspects of this episode and I adore it so much. Spock keeps it further occupied by ordering the computer to calculate the value pi. It’s the nerdiest -and most adorable - way I’ve ever seen the Enterprise crew deal with a monster.

A desperate Redjac jumps into Jaris’ body, then back into Hengist’s (I don’t fully understand this part because Hengist was, according to Bones, quite dead), attacking whomever it can. Kirk disarms him, throws him over his shoulder, and carries him to the transporter room while the entity declares sleepily that they’re all going to die. They then beam the body into deep space. Drugged up and relieved, the Enterprise crew laughs their way all the way back down to Argelius II for some overdue R&R.

Unlike “Miri,” this isn’t an episode you really need to think too hard about. “Wolf in the Fold” is, at its heart, just a spooky (and at times goofy) good time - an hour where Star Trek dips its toes into several horror tropes at once. It’s not perfect, but it’s also highly entertaining to me. When I was younger, I was terrified at the prospect of a killer Scotty and mesmerized by the courtroom-style hearing. Watching it now, I’m in love with the fog-drenched streets, the theatrical séance, and the questions it raises about the enigmatic evils we encounter ourselves here on Earth.

Yeah, the idea of Jack the Ripper as an alien energy parasite is undeniably ridiculous, but I love it to pieces. It gives the monster of this episode a cosmic horror quality (not surprisingly, as Bloch was a student of Lovecraft). Like Pennywise in Stephen King’s It, good ol’ Jack is whatever he wants us to see, and his hatred and anger, his homicidal rage, transcends any one town - or planet - at any time.

Thanks so much for joining us for part 2 of this collab! It’s been an absolute pleasure digging into the dark and strange corners of classic Star Trek. If all goes well, we may be back next month with more! In the meantime, be sure to check out Harry’s most recent piece on Friday the 13th Part 2 for the Scarestack Society’s 13 Days of Jason.

Dear reader, what are your favorite spooky Trek episodes?

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