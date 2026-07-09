Star Trek: The Original Series was as a pioneer of scifi television, but what often gets overlooked is that it could also be straight-up creepy sometimes. Over the course of its three seasons, Gene Roddenberry’s optimistic vision of the future was home to eerily empty planets, murderous plants, wailing specters, mad scientists, and cosmic nightmares. So, it’s no surprise that horror fanatics like Hellish Views - Harry Evans and myself grew up loving TOS just as much as we love scary movies.

A few months back, Harry and I teamed up to showcase some of our favorite examples of horror in TOS (Part 1 and Part 2), and I’m delighted to say we’re back with more. The beauty of the show is that - much like The Twilight Zone, with which it shared quite a few writers - its scares come in all shapes and sizes. An alien skulking about in the shadows, a sense of dread from a distant star, the darkness hidden in the depths of the mind… Trek boldly explores it all, taking us along for the ride.

So, please join us on the observation deck.

We’re here to prove that space has always been spooky.

The Conscience of the King.

By Molly O'Blivion

“If you’re so sure that I’m Kodos, why not kill me now? Let bloody vengeance take its final course! And see what difference it makes to this universe of yours.”

Stardate 2817.6. Kirk diverts the Enterprise by a few light years to confirm the supposed discovery of a new synthetic food, but he soon learns that the food was just a ploy, and what’s really been discovered on Planet Q are the remnants of an infamous killer.

“The Conscience of the King” isn’t technically a horror story, but I’ve always thought of it as one of the darkest episodes of the original series, and that darkness is evident right from the beginning. Before we see the Enterprise or her crew, before anyone says a word, we see a raised knife. The blade glints in the light as the hand that holds it trembles. We’re about to witness a murder.

Well… okay, not an actual murder.

As we pull back, we realize we’re watching a stage performance of Macbeth. An actor by the name of Anton Karidian (Arnold Moss) is portraying the play’s titular character, who’s just stabbed King Duncan to death in his sleep. Overcome by regret and madness, he goes to Lady Macbeth and asks her, “Will all great Neptune’s ocean wash this blood clean from my hand?”

An apropos introduction to Karidian if ever there was one.

Seated in the audience are Captain Kirk and his friend, Dr. Thomas Leighton (William Sargent). Kirk seems moderately entertained, but Leighton is fuming, and he urges Kirk to study Karidian’s face, pay close attention to his voice. He declares from behind gritted teeth that the man on stage isn’t Anton Karidian, but Kodos the Executioner, the former governor of a doomed earth colony named Tarsus IV, who murdered 4,000 people twenty years earlier and disappeared.

Kirk is pissed. Not because he believes Leighton, but because Leighton lured him to Planet Q under false pretenses. Kirk tells him he’s imagining things, that Kodos is definitely deceased (he was there, he should know, etc.) and that’s the end of it. But when Leighton turns up dead at his own cocktail party - heavily populated by members of the theater company - he changes his tune and launches his own covert investigation to determine if Karidian is, in fact, a mass murderer in disguise.

Leighton’s death kicks off a series of unsettling behaviors from our beloved captain. Kirk first contacts the commanding officer of the theater company’s ship and tells them to go on without the actors. He then plays dumb when Karidian’s daughter, Lenore (Barbara Anderson), asks if they can hitch a ride on the Enterprise in exchange for a special performance. He spends half his time wooing Lenore to get closer to Karidian, the other half digging into him with the help of the ship’s computer, and refuses to tell anyone what he’s doing for an uncomfortably long time.

His research reveals that the few survivors from the earth colony - the ones who could identify Kodos - are being systematically wiped out, and that the theater company is conveniently nearby every time one of them dies. Kirk also learns that among the Enterprise crew is one more witness to Kodos’ crime: Lt. Kevin Riley (Bruce Hyde), whose family was murdered on Tarsus IV when he was just a little boy.

Kirk has him transferred to engineering to keep a closer eye on him, but it doesn’t do much good. During his very first shift, Riley is poisoned by an unseen hand and rushed to sickbay. An attempt is also made on Kirk’s life, when an overloaded phaser mysteriously turns up in his quarters. Fully convinced now that Karidian is responsible, Kirk confronts him with a fairly foolproof vocal test. It confirms with 99% certainty that Karidian and Kodos are one in the same.

But of course, things aren’t quite what they seem.

As it turns out, Anton Karidian is tormented by his past and hates himself for his actions on Tarsus IV. Like Macbeth, he feels he’ll never be able to wash the blood from his hands. While this hardly absolves him of the deaths of 4,000 innocent people, it does cast doubt on his involvement in the new murders.

During the company’s special performance of Hamlet, Riley wakes up in sickbay and overhears Bones talking about the possible Karidian/Kodos connection. Outraged, the lieutenant heads for the theater, fully intent on taking the man out, but Kirk stops him. Just as that captain is about to arrest the great Anton Karidian, we learn that the actor didn’t kill Leighton or poison Riley; Lenore has been cleaning up after her father to make sure he can never be identified as Kodos.

Once caught, it’s like a switch is flipped in Lenore and her true, batshit-crazy colors come bursting out all over the stage. Her one and only concern is protecting her father, sparing him from the ordeal of taking responsibility for his actions, and keeping his new legacy as Anton Karidian intact. She steals a phaser and tries to kill Kirk, but accidentally shoots dear ol’ dad instead, collapsing onto his corpse, tearfully reciting Prince Fortinbras’ final speech from Hamlet:

“O, proud, death! What feast is toward in thine eternal cell, that thou, such a prince at a shot so bloodily hast struck? The curtain, the curtain rises. It rises. There’s no time to sleep. The play. The play. The play’s the thing, wherein we’ll catch the conscience of the king.”

The horror of this episode is all but entirely psychological. Lenore’s madness, Karidian’s intense self-hatred, and the bloody history of Tarsus IV were pitch black within the context of Star Trek at this time. Through his script, crime/suspense writer Barry Trivers introduced themes of genocide, intergenerational trauma, and utilitarianism into a series primarily known for its carpet monsters and gangster planets, which gives the episode a distinctly heavy feel. What’s more, he turned Kirk into a scheming and almost unrecognizable lone wolf for most of the runtime.

That’s actually the thing that really sets me on edge about “The Conscience of the King.” Sure, the idea of a mass execution is dour for TOS, and the poisoning of Riley is grim, but Kirk is the star of this particularly sinister show for me. He’s not acting like himself at all, even before he starts looking into Karidian.

He callously dismisses Leighton’s suspicions, deliberately strands the actors on Planet Q, hides his motives from Spock and Bones, and lets Riley think he’s been demoted (all the while essentially using him as bait). And the effortlessness with which he woos Lenore to get closer to her father, though not entirely unheard of for the character, paints an especially underhanded picture of James T. Kirk. He’s manipulative, secretive, and sneaky as fuck in this episode, so much so that Spock and Bones launch their own investigation to figure out what’s wrong with their friend.

In any other episode, we’d learn that he’s ill or being controlled by a nefarious life form. There would be a reasonable explanation for his behavior. But not here. In this episode, Kirk is just going through some serious shit.

“What if you decide that he is Kodos? What then? Do you play God, carry his head through the corridors in triumph? That won’t bring back the dead, Jim.”

Arnold Moss is also magnificent in this. As Kodos, he’s one of the most disturbing TOS villains of all time, not because of anything we actually see him do, but because of the enormity of what he represents. The massacre on Tarsus IV is left pretty much entirely to our imagination, making Kodos a boogeyman (he definitely felt that way to me as a kid). As Karidian, he carries the weight of his choices with every breath. And while I don’t feel sorry for him, it tugs at my heartstrings when he declares that he never wanted to hand his darkness down to his daughter just before he dies.

Anderson is equally layered as Lenore. She’s all smiles and charm at first, a typical brief love interest for Kirk, but that same smile is thoroughly distorted by the end. When she’s unveiled as the killer, her mask falls away completely, and her grief over her father’s death is matched only by how insane she is. As on the nose as her final speech may be, it hits pretty damn hard.

The overall mood of the episode works wonders for the story. Cinematographer Jerry Finnerman clearly enjoyed the theatrical setting, filling as many scenes as possible with dramatic pools of light and shadow. The lighting during that Macbeth opener is *chef’s kiss*, and the closing scene is appropriately mournful in tone. William Theiss’ costumes deserve some attention, too; Lenore’s wardrobe is equal parts bizarre and beautiful. She looks like a fairytale princess in a warped sort of way, and I can’t think of a more fitting wardrobe for a woman living in a dream world, built around a man who once assumed the role of a sickening kind of king.

“The blood thins. The body fails. And one is finally grateful for a failing memory. I no longer treasure life, not even my own. I am tired! The past... is a blank. Did you get everything you wanted?”

My personal favorite scene is the musical sequence leading up to Riley’s poisoning. Going stir-crazy down in engineering, he hops on the comms and asks Uhura to sing him a song to help him feel less lonely. Nichelle Nichols weaves some of her vocal magic with a couple of verses of Beyond Antares, and just as she finishes, Riley takes a drink and collapses on the console in front of him. The only thing I might have changed would have been to let him take the fatal sip while Uhura was still singing, but that probably would’ve been a little too cruel for Star Trek in 1966.

Despite that missed opportunity, this is among my favorite episodes of TOS and one that should be celebrated for its psychological terrors. It was labeled as “too talky” by viewers back in the day, who were bummed out by its lack of classic scifi tropes, but today, it stands out as a sophisticated and dreary foray into the dark corners of the human spirit. Kirk freaks me out. Lenore is deliciously unhinged. And the genocide on Tarsus IV might be the bleakest event ever referenced in the original series. The air of death that surrounds the story is especially impressive considering this is one of the few episodes in which no one from the Enterprise dies.

Wrapped in the tragedies of Shakespeare (as Star Trek so often was, to varying degrees), soaked in gorgeous lighting, and drenched in mostly figurative blood, “The Conscience of the King” is one of the most mature hours Star Trek delivered in its first season. It may not be horror in the traditional sense, but it leaves me with a sizable pit in my stomach, and that’s horror enough for me.

~M

Where No Man Has Gone Before.

By Hellish Views - Harry Evans

Stardate 1312.4. The Enterprise hears a distress call in the depths of space. It is the S.S Valiant, a ship missing for centuries.

What strange ghosts await the intrepid crew in the endless cosmic void?

As usual, I’ll start with a synopsis, and we can get into the horror of it all later. The episode kicks off when the crew beam a device aboard from the area near where the Valiant was lost. It is a recorder, heavily damaged, and it carries an unpleasant story in its memory banks. Among those on board the Bridge to hear it are Dr Dehner, a visiting psychologist, studying how people react in space emergencies, and LCDR Gary Mitchell, a knowledgeable crewman and old schoolfriend of Captain James T Kirk.

A note - Spock is wearing yellow here. Fascinating.

As it turns out, the Valiant encountered an ‘unknown force’ which led to a crewmember developing ‘ESP’ abilities. The ship was eventually destroyed by the Captain. There are no further details.

Dehner is, as you’d expect, sensitive to ESP. Surprise. There’s no time to dwell on this though, as the Enterprise makes contact with a bizarre pink fog. Lightning flashes within, colours blasting the Bridge’s main screen, causing computer banks to burst into flame. Dehner and Mitchell are both struck by some kind of current, and it doesn’t take a psychic to know what is next for them.

The ship passes through the fog, but not without sustaining some serious damage. Their main engines are out, they cannot travel at lightspeed, and several of the crew have perished. Dehner is seemingly unscathed, but Mitchell has had a Rosemary’s Baby moment - his eyes now loosely resembling supernovas. It is no shock when we learn he has the highest ESP sensitivity of the entire crew.

When Kirk checks on his friend in the med-bay, Mitchell knows it is him before he even enters. He is thriving, it seems. His doctor gives him a perfect bill of health. This whole thing is deeply unnerving, and Kirk is no fool. He and Spock watch from a screen as Mitchell reads at an unnatural rate, stopping only to peer knowingly into the (presumably hidden) camera. At this stage it is hard to like the man, even without the whole creepy psychic affliction.

Dehner visits him, and Mitchell amuses himself by changing the dials on a medical instrument, jumping his BPM and blood sugar disturbingly high before plummeting them to clinical death. His eyes are soulless, but his expression is a barely suppressed glee. He manipulates the psychologist easily, seemingly concerned about his sudden changes. He impresses her by quoting a book word for word, but the next moment he is interrogating, asking her if she too is feeling any developments. The seed of an uncomfortable romance seems to bloom disturbingly as he clings to her hands and arms.

A moment later, he ferociously informs a friend how to fix the ship. Says he saw into his mind. That the man is a fool. Foreboding stuff.

Spock, as usual, is blunt. He considers Mitchell a threat. The ship’s instruments and sensors have been moving of their own accord. Dehner states flat out that she believes humanity would be better off if the Next Generation (haha, see what I did there) evolved into psychics. If I were Kirk, she’d be going out the airlock, but in this situation everyone just kinda brushes her off. To be fair, there are bigger problems - Mitchell’s power is growing geometrically. He is a ticking time bomb.

Alone, Spock really pushes the point home.

‘In a month he’ll have as much in common with us as we’d have with a ship full of white mice’.

There are two options. Murder him before it’s too late, or maroon him in the depths of space. Kirk isn’t keen on either, but Stardate 1313.1 rolls around and abandonment is the official plan. The Enterprise approaches planet Delta Vega, an abandoned mining planet, supposedly for the sake of repairing the engines. Kirk visits Mitchell in the medbay, where he is still under close watch. By now the man is telekinetic, and fully aware of the mounting panic he is causing. He says that if he were in the Captain’s shoes, he’d make the hard call and destroy the threat. It becomes instantly clear why when he shoots a bolt of pure energy at Kirk and Spock. He refuses to be marooned. He will become near-omnipotent, use a world for his own means.

‘The things I could do…like maybe a God could do’

But not yet. Our loveable and capable duo overpower and drug the madman, and transport him down to the planet’s surface. He’s imprisoned behind a forcefield, where he needles his old friend, playing with his emotions. He tries to escape, frying the circuits or something like it, and for a moment drains his power so greatly the light dims in his eyes. For a moment, he seems human again. The moment doesn’t last.

By now, a eugenicist war seems a clear risk if he isn’t outright murdered. If it comes to it, Kirk and his crewmen on the surface will eradicate themselves and Mitchell if it means saving those on the ship. Tensions are extremely high, but everyone remains professional.

1313.3. The Enterprise is all but ready to depart, leaving Mitchell trapped on Delta Vega forever. He won’t be alone though, as Dr Dehner says she will stay with him. In the aftermath of this obviously mad statement, an unseen wireman garrotes crewman Kelser, and Mitchell completely drains the forcefield keeping him imprisoned. Kirk and Spock are instantly incapacitated, and Dehner’s eyes take on that unnatural silver shine.

When Kirk awakes, there is only one thing on his mind - the safety of the crew. He orders everyone back to the ship, leaving them to pursue the psychics with one devastating command - if he does not return in twelve hours, return to civilization, notify Starfleet, and blast Delta Vega with a staggering dose of radiation.

Gary Mitchell truly is becoming godlike now. The ground ceases to be barren under his will. He and Dehner eat apples together, a twisting of the symbolic line between mortal and immortal.

‘You’ll enjoy being a God, Elizabeth’.

When Kirk arrives, Dehner observes him. He pleads with her for help, telling her ‘above all else a God needs compassion’. It falls on deaf ears initially, but he’s a master orator, and gives a borderline Shakespearean monologue. He appeals to her psychiatric knowledge. She only looks on, quiet and vaguely distressed, aware that Someone is approaching.

A laser blast has no effect on Mitchell, who appears from thin air. He summons a dug grave and headstone for Kirk, spouting a condemning line that solidifies his descent into villainy:

‘Morals are for men, not Gods.’

Kirk is compelled to bow, clasping his hands together against his will. It does not stop him telling the doctor she will die next, and the corruption is deep and obvious. She sees sense in this, and shocks Mitchell, who shocks her back. They both slump, and in the instant that Gary’s eyes go normal Kirk beats him savagely. It is a bare-fisted fight to the death. Kirk nearly smashes his skull into paste with a rock, but hesitates, and his one-time-friend is able to recover. The tide of battle turns, but only for a second before the Captain blasts a chunk of rock from a cliff-face, burying his enemy in the very grave he himself was meant to die in. Who knows if he is dead down there?

The doctor, at last, loses the last of her strength and dies, leaving Kirk bloodied and alone. A close call.

1313.8. Official records will show no ill will toward the dead. The terrible things that followed the fog will remain a secret, and we can only hope it never happens again.

The End. Now let’s get into the meat.

The story of a person becoming omnipotent and quickly turning lunatic with power is a timeless one, and is always tragic. Lieutenant Commander Gary Mitchell is a classic case of the Mad God, and the horror of his story is multifold. For one thing, the implications of what happened on the S.S. Valiant - how many people died, and in what terrible ways, before the Captain finally killed them all? Why, in the face of an amazing gift, did Gary and Elizabeth turn so quickly to eugenicist thoughts - humanity wiped out by a superior race, stronger, cleverer? Both of these background elements are disturbing to dwell on and we haven’t even touched on the core stuff yet!

The visual of the eyes is excellent - it sets him apart in an unnatural manner from the crew, and heightens the unnerving performance. It serves to dehumanise him. Production-wise they used scleral lenses - which are huge and very uncomfortable. This discomfort no doubt elevates the performance, though you gotta feel for the two actors. The reveal that Mitchell’s have changed is an almost Hammer-esque scare, a bit Nigel Knealey.

There are many traces of horror in this episode. The way that Gary almost evokes Dune’s Benne Gesserit voice is great - his commanding look and even his dialogue is chilling stuff. There is one moment especially that really reminds me of Brian De Palma’s Carrie (1976), when she yells at her mother just as Tommy is arriving at the door.

Overall, the scariest parts of the story come early on, when things are building up. Like the aforementioned Carrie, which I’ll get into more in Part 2, the payoff comes from a series of uncanny events, each stranger than the last. It is the non-hostile ESP that’s the spookiest. The floating cup, the changing of the medical instruments, the super-fast reading. These little things that show dominance, show power, but don’t ever make Gary seem afraid or like he’s planning anything. Though, of course, he is. Would he have killed them all? It seems likely. In a matter of days he loses all of his humanity completely.

Dr Elizabeth Dehner is a sinister figure too. Is she ever thinking under her own will? Probably, but you never know. Nikki-style subservience is on the cards, and that is a frightening thought. What is really creepy for me personally is how she’s on team psychic before her own power really begins to build. You don’t know if it’s self-preservation, genuine belief, or some strange hold that Gary has over her. Her semi-sound mind is ready for humanity to die for Progress - a very un-Star Trek sentiment.

This is a seriously strong episode, both in a horror sense, and more generally. It is a character-focused story with great pacing and an appropriately grim ending. The visuals and performances are eerie, and the dialogue is memorable. I’m very happy with my first pick.

It has been fascinating coming back to this from the perspective of having seen some of the big ESP media that came after. I was wracking my brains trying to compare this episode to something like Scanners (1981), and eventually realised that scifi stories like these are the template, and it’s better to just appreciate it for what it is. The quiet dread, the loss of humanity, these elements are timeless and give these narratives weight. People have been preoccupied with psychic phenomena for centuries, and sometimes we forget to look back and appreciate how brilliant and inspired older media can be.

Thanks so much for reading, and to Molly O'Blivion for following up on this project with me. I’m sure we’ll do many more.

Until next time,

H.E.

Thanks so much for coming along with us for Part 3! And big thanks to Harry for continuing to geek out with me about TOS. Keep an eye on his stack for Part 4 (coming next week!), where we delve into more gods and monsters. Because, when it comes to chills & thrills, you don’t have to look any further than classic Trek.

Dear reader, what are your favorite spooky Trek episodes?

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