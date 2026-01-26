Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walrod's avatar
Robert Walrod
4d

Molly, my condolences to you and your family.

It feels very odd "liking" this post or saying I enjoyed it, but I'll say that more than ever I appreciate your honesty and your courage in putting yourself and your life out there.

I can't imagine losing a brother. I wish I had something eloquent to say. Remembering that your life, or my life, isn't just the product of our decisions but of all the people, living and dead, who shaped us.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
_arboreal_feast's avatar
_arboreal_feast
4d

I don't really know you, I just love that you love horror and the kinds of horror you love and the way you use words to talk about the things you are passionate about and the brave honesty you show about the struggles you have, but, reading this right now, with the sunlight streaming in the windows after a very long intense snowstorm and everything that's been going on, I got tears in my eyes. Thanks for sharing your processing with us. I am sorry for your loss, and I'm sorry you didn't get more time with your brother. I am glad your invitation and initiative for Thanksgiving was rewarded, and I'm glad it went some way toward starting to close in the gap.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Molly O · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture