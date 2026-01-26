Editor’s note: This is one of those posts that I may set to private at some point. It’s more a stream-of-consciousness than anything. I think I needed to get all this out.

My brother and me in 1987.

Today was my brother’s memorial.

My parents flew down to Daytona Beach, Florida to scatter his ashes off the coast. The agoraphobia kept me from going, but they videoed me on Instagram and there I sat, cradled by my grieving sister-in-law, watching and crying along with her as they popped the lid off of his urn and returned him to his favorite place. My mom’s feet were drenched and my dad nearly fell into the ocean, but I think my brother would have liked that we all came together to lay him to rest. At least, I hope he would.

The truth is, I didn’t know Zack very well.

We were seven years apart and, although we had the same mom and dad, we had two completely different childhoods. Our parents were addicts when he was born and in recovery by the time I came along. When they divorced, Zack was a teenager and had a firm grasp on the gravity of the ordeal, while I was still in single digits and blissfully ignorant of the details. I was a straight-A student who was petrified of upsetting the authority figures around me; Zack was in and out of juvenile court. As we grew into adulthood, we proved to have entirely different tastes, different beliefs, different priorities. He had kids and I don’t. He loved sports and I hate them. He loved Florida and I’m a Midwestern girl to my very core.

We tried off and on to bond as grown-ups, if only for our father’s sake (he’s a very family-oriented guy), but eventually, somewhere along the line, we both gave up and went on with our own lives. We didn’t call each other on our birthdays or Christmas. We didn’t follow each other on social media. After a while, it didn’t even feel like I had a brother. I’m not proud of this, but I would occasionally refer to myself as an only child when pressed; it sometimes felt easier in the moment.

Then, a couple of years ago, I got COVID.

I don’t actually know for sure if COVID had anything to do with it, but something must have happened to me during those two weeks of quarantine. My mother had moved from North Carolina to an apartment just a few streets down from me in Nebraska, so we were spending a lot of time together for the first time in ages. I hadn’t realized just how much I’d missed being around my family, and I found myself craving some real quality time with not just mom, but all of them. So, when my dad announced he’d be visiting for the week of Thanksgiving, I did something I’d never done before.

I invited my brother to dinner.

That late November, my father, uncle, brother and new sister-in-law all descended upon my home from Ohio, Kentucky and Colorado, respectively, joined by my mother, my boyfriend, and his father from Iowa. I’d spent three days frantically cleaning the apartment from top to bottom, cooking (which I never do and absolutely suck at), and the weirdest part is I don’t even normally celebrate Thanksgiving. If I were to sit down and rank every holiday from best to worst, Thanksgiving would be close to the very bottom, just above the 4th of July and National Clean Your Desk Day. Yet there I was, covered in kitchen grease, nervously braced for an impromptu reunion.

Seeing Zack for the first time in nearly two decades was a bit of a shock. He’d always been insanely tall - yet another difference between us - but he’d also lost a ton of weight and was now rail-thin to boot. None of us knew what it meant yet; we just attributed it to his recent diabetes diagnosis. At the bridge of his nose sat a pair of wire-rimmed spectacles, which brought out the color in his eyes (his softest and most soulful feature). He seemed a little frail and quiet, but very grown up.

Most importantly, he seemed happy.

He’d been working as a maintenance manager at a hotel and, as soon as he walked in, he noticed the sizable gap between the floor and my front door. He spent half the day figuring out a way to fix it. I watched him shuffle from one side of the door to the other, feeling the ground with an intense expression, scouting in the storage closet for spare parts, and waves of memories came flooding back to me.

This was the same kid who’d packed up all his toys and actions figures and set them outside of my bedroom one morning - a gift for his little sister because he’d decided to run away from home. The same kid who took the toys back when the cops picked him up on the street a few hours later. The same kid who had me act as a lookout for him at the top of the stairs while he and his best friend smoked cigarettes in the basement, who crashed my seventh birthday party by swapping out my New Kids on the Block cassette for Metallica, who went trick-or-treating with me on my first Halloween and held my hand when we walked through Smith Park on warm summer days and held me in his arms the first time I ever had to hide from a tornado.

This was my big brother, and although we didn’t always understand each other, I understood him clearly in that moment. One day wasn’t enough time for either of us to fix the last twenty years; he was determined to fix my front door.

And he did.

We spent the rest of the holiday hugging and laughing and enjoying each other’s company for the first time since we were children and, when the night drew to a close, I didn’t want it to end. I felt the weight of all that time wasted and wanted to freeze this new moment forever. We promised to stay in touch and, although I was still a little sniffly from the remnants of COVID and I ate way too much and I friggin’ hate Thanksgiving, that day instantly became one of my all-time favorites. I’d gotten my brother back, and I couldn’t wait to start making up for everything we’d lost.

Then, just a few weeks later, we found out why he was so thin.

Diabetes doesn’t run in our family, which probably should have raised flags for Zack’s doctors the previous year, but it didn’t. By the time they discovered the pancreatic cancer, it was already pretty advanced. In what felt like no time at all, he was going through intense rounds of chemo and we were told he’d only have weeks left if he stopped. My mother left Nebraska and moved in with him to take care of him, and my dad started making regular trips out to do the same. I hated that I couldn’t be there. I knew he was surrounded by people who loved him, and I was relieved, but it didn’t feel right that the whole family was there except his wayward hermit sister.

I’d had no idea that precious Thanksgiving would be the last time I’d ever be in the same room with him, the last time I’d ever hug him, or look into his beautiful eyes without a phone screen and oceans of pain from the chemo between us. And this past May, when he called me on my birthday for the very first time in my life, I had no idea it would be the last time I would ever hear his voice.

I’m sorry, Zack, for all the time we spent not talking to each other.

I’m sorry we weren’t closer as adults.

I’m so fucking sorry you died.

I don’t really get on with the whole religion thing and I don’t believe in any god, but I do have to wonder if there wasn’t some force pulling us together that November, some enigmatic energy, screaming out across our distance that it was time to make amends. I’ll always cherish that day, and what memories I have of us when we were little, and I sincerely hope that, wherever you are now, you’ve found peace. Looking back, I feel more than anything like you could never catch a break when we were kids because I caught them all instead, and I’ll never be able to put into words how desperately I wish I had been older and smart enough to see that back then.

You grew into an honest, hardworking, and loving man.

I’m deeply grateful I had a chance to know you a little at the end.

I’ll miss you, Brother.

~M