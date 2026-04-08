Empire Records (1995). Warner Bros. / Regency Enterprises.

Part 2 of this collab can be found here.

Well, friends, it’s that time of year again. Time to set aside our differences, bust out our favorite pop records, borrow some sexy underwear from a friend, and celebrate the biggest day in the history of retail: Rex Manning Day.

For anyone out there who may not have seen Allan Moyle’s iconic 90s time capsule, Empire Records (1995), the film follows the staff of an independent record store - aptly named Empire Records - through a seemingly normal but ultimately momentous day in their lives. As corporate America threatens to turn their beloved haunt into a massive music chain, the employees band together to save the Empire and wind up saving themselves along the way. In the midst of the mounting chaos, they welcome washed-up pop star Rex Manning to promote the release of his new album.

The arrival and abrupt departure of Rex from the record store is only a fraction of the obstacles the staff at Empire Records face, but he’s the perfect lightning rod for the many tensions bubbling beneath their surface. Around him, everything comes to a head: love, friendship, hatred, disillusionment, and the bold move of impossible optimism. Like many folks my age (including my dear co-writer), Empire Records has been a big part of my life since I was a teenager, and I take great comfort in it.

I was thrilled when Jamie B. (Reel Focus) and I decided to collaborate by honoring our favorite characters and that fateful day in April when Rex Manning descended upon the Empire, pissed everyone off, and high-tailed it, leaving the staff to deal with everything he set in motion. And deal with it they fuckin’ did.

Like Rex himself, Empire Records means different things to different people. To me, more than anything, the movie is a reminder that life can be confusing, deeply unfair, and endlessly disappointing, but sometimes, we mustn’t dwell on the things that get us down. Because sometimes, against all odds, things work out for the best.

Sometimes, it’s Rex Manning Day.

Joe

Anthony LaPaglia as Joe in Empire Records (1995). Warner Bros. / Regency Enterprises.

Picked by: Molly O'Blivion

“I'm either going to jail or hell, I can't decide.”

When I first saw Empire Records, I was thirteen years old and had just realized my dream of playing the drums in my middle school’s jazz band. I loved being a drummer, so I guess it tracks that I swooned over the character with a full kit tucked away in his office. As the store manager, Joe (Anthony LaPaglia) is technically the only grown-up in the room, but he’s still a disenfranchised youth in spirit. True, he runs the shop, sets the rules, and tries - with varying degrees of success - to keep the peace, but his responsibilities haven’t killed his rebellious nature. When the Empire is under threat, he’s just as protective of it as the rest of the staff. Maybe even more.

Joe hates Rex Manning and everything he represents, but he plays it close to the chest for a while because that’s just his way. I think he’s also been playing the retail game for so long, he’s become jaded, and he knows he’ll be held accountable if things go sideways. Of course, that doesn’t mean he has to like it, and his patience has a hard limit. Once it’s revealed that Rex slept with Gina, Joe quickly tells him to fuck off and hands him his hat. Er… purse.

One of my favorite moments in the film is, after Joe stands up to Rex, everyone else follows suit, finally giving the sleazeball the collective send-off he deserves. It’s a true testament to Joe’s influence on the people who work for him, and it solidifies his role as their leader. The fact that he didn’t automatically fire Lucas for the stunt he pulled in Atlantic City (see below) is equally telling of his character. Joe may be bitter and beyond tired, but he’s also a big kid with an even bigger heart.

Lucas

Rory Cochrane as Lucas in Empire Records (1995). Warner Bros. / Regency Enterprises.

Picked by: Jamie B.

“I’m guided by a force much greater than luck.”

Lucas (Rory Cochrane) is the first character we meet in Empire Records. He’s closing the store, a task manager Joe has entrusted him with for the first time. Fellow employee Gina wishes him luck and tells him not to screw it up. But screw it up he does. Or does he?

As he’s counting the day’s money, he finds a contract detailing the conversion of Empire Records in a Music Town location, a major music store franchise. Instead of finishing his tasks, Lucas takes the money, around $9,000 to Atlantic City and promptly loses the lot on the craps table. He wonders if he will be held responsible for this.

Before Lucas loses the money, he tells everyone at the table that he’s being guided by a force greater than luck. What if he was meant to lose the money so everything turns out the way it does in the end? Everyone gets a happy ending and they’re all much better off than they were when the day started, because Lucas took Joe’s money to Atlantic City on a whim.

When everyone offers Lucas money because they think he needs it, he confesses he thought he knew what he was doing, but he didn’t. He gives up. He’s ready to face the consequences of his actions and tells Joe to call the store’s owner, Michell. This is when Mark comes up with Save the Empire, which eventually leads to Mitch offering to sell Empire Records to Joe.

Rex Manning Day barely even registers with Lucas. He’s more concerned with what he did to Joe and keeping an eye on Warren. The only times he interacts with Rex are when Rex arrives and leaves. He makes fun of Rex’s hair both times, which is ironic considering he has one of the ugliest hair cuts ever known to humanity (seriously, I hate the Caesar, I’m glad it died with the 90s).

Lucas is the closest thing Empire Records has to a protagonist. He sets the day’s events in motion, he’s the one who chases down shoplifter Warren, and he spends a lot of time observing everyone.

His philosophical idioms seem to be a drastic and sudden change from his usual personality. A.J. says that yesterday he was normal and today he’s like “the Chinese guy from the Karate Kid”. He asks Lucas what’s with him today. Lucas replies, “What’s with today, today?” A.J. can’t argue with this.

Maybe fate did choose him to alter the course of everyone’s lives.

Warren

Brendan Sexton III as Warren in Empire Records (1995). Warner Bros. / Regency Enterprises.

Picked by: Molly O'Blivion

“Stop calling me Warren! My name isn’t fucking Warren!”

I think I’ve always loved Warren Beatty (Brendan Sexton III) because, when I was young, I was Warren. I mean, I never stole a Whitney Houston CD from my local record store - that I can remember - but I did secretly worship the people who worked there. Warren may be a misguided wannabe with anger issues, but he’s also just a nerdy kid who loves music, and his eventual acceptance into the group is one of my absolute favorite things about Empire Records. The film is, at its core, an exercise in both dejection and wish fulfillment; Warren is the epitome of the latter.

Because Warren is so young and he isn’t actually an employee (at first), he’s not bound to the same decorum as everyone else, so he doesn’t even pretend to like Rex. In fact, second only to Lucas, Warren is the most honest person in the room from the moment they catch him shoplifting, which cracks me the hell up.

My headcanon is that he eventually became manager of the record store and never stopped retelling the story of Rex Manning Day.

Gina

Renée Zellweger as Gina in Empire Records (1995). Warner Bros. / Regency Enterprises.

Picked by: Jamie B.

“You’re always talking about how I do what I wanna do, but I don’t. I don’t. ‘Coz I wanna sing in a band, but, um... I don’t have the guts to even audition.”

Gina (Renee Zellweger) is a sarcastic queen. She’s cool and carefree, and open with her sexuality. But, as the film progresses, we learn that Gina isn’t as carefree as she seems. She has fears and insecurities, too.

When she picks Corey up for work, Corey tells her she is going to offer herself to Rex Manning. Gina is thrilled about this and it seems like that’s the main reason she’s enthusiastic about Rex Manning Day. She sings and dances to Rex’s songs, but this day is for Corey. Gina is happy to encourage her friend to lose her virginity to the man of her dreams.

This doesn’t work out well for either of them.

After Corey’s failed attempt at seducing Rex, she lashes out at Gina and all but calls her a worthless slut. This hurts Gina deeply and she retaliates in an equally hurtful way by having sex with Rex herself.

Corey bitterly asks her if she’s going to have sex with every has-been until her tits fall down and no one wants her anymore. Gina loses it and reveals Corey’s speed addiction. She also reveals her own resentment for Corey; how everything is always about her.

At Deb’s “funeral”, she says she’s terrified of ending up like her mother, whose life ended after high school. She really wants to sing in a band, but she doesn’t have the guts to audition.

But Gina does finally achieve her dream during the Save the Empire event: She sings Sugar High with Berko and his band and she’s fucking awesome.

Her snarky, insulting banter with Deb is everything, too. They both give as good as they get. They hate each other, but they seem to understand each other, too.

Gina is my favourite character in Empire Records. She’s fun, witty and a good friend. The confident mask she wears to hide her vulnerability makes her interesting and real.

Rex Manning

Maxwell Caulfield as Rex Manning in Empire Records (1995). Warner Bros. / Regency Enterprises.

Picked by: Molly O'Blivion

“Musician, huh? Gotta love it. I used to… They didn’t let me play on my last three albums.”

When it comes to Sexy Rexy, you either love him or hate him. Me? I love him. Don’t get me wrong - he’s a Grade A jackass, but he’s portrayed beautifully by Maxwell Caulfield, who was the absolute best choice for the role. Also, a couple of years ago, I finally had a chance to watch the deleted scenes from Empire Records, which provide quite a bit more context for Rex’s bad behavior, and I’ve haven’t been able to look at him the same since. Those scenes changed everything for me.

As I alluded to earlier, from my perspective, disillusionment is a heavy theme in Empire Records. Nearly every major character (and even a couple of minor ones) is struggling with it in one way or another throughout the film. Corey’s dream guy turns out to be a douchebag. A.J.’s fantasy of the perfect moment doesn’t go quite like he’d hoped. Joe’s hard work and sacrifices appear to have amounted to nothing. And I find it fascinating that this day - a rollercoaster of epic disappointments and heartfelt wishes granted - revolves entirely around a Hollywood has-been. It’s as though the universe sent the perfect metaphor to the staff of Empire Records, at just the right time, in the form of a smarmy, velveteen nightmare.

In the deleted scenes, we learn that even Rex hates Rex Manning, and his life didn’t turn out anywhere near the way he’d planned. We also learn that he treated Corey like shit deliberately to scare her off which, to his credit, was exactly what she needed. We see him jamming with Berko and Gina at the end of the film, and we see him genuinely happy for the first time since he walked through the Empire’s doors.

Now, does any of this justify his attitude? Or punching A.J.? No, and it doesn’t make me any less proud of his manager for leaving him high and dry. But it does give him some much-needed layers (because people are, y’know, complicated), and earns him a place in the rebellion against the true villain of the story: Mitchell Beck and his corporate greed. Today, I’m proud to honor not just Rex Manning Day but the washed-up heartthrob at the center of it. And on that subject, I shall say no more.

Over the decades, Rex Manning Day has become a worldwide celebration of one of the best movies of the 90s. Whether you love or hate the guy, he’s one of the most memorable things about Empire Records and the movie wouldn’t be the same without him. Huge thanks to the fabulous Jamie B. for collaborating with me on this (and for taking all the stellar screenshots you see here). I can’t wait to kick back and revisit the film tonight, then listen to the soundtrack at least five times.

It’s tradition.

Happy Rex Manning Day!

Part 2 of this collaboration can be found here:

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