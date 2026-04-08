Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
19h

Man, I remember for weeks songs from this movie were all over the airwaves and saturating MTV. And I was like, no other movie has had so many soundtrack hits like this, Empire Records is going to be huge! And then the movie came out and I don't even think it made the box office top ten it's first weekend. Such a strange dissonance, it was like an early preview of the end of the monoculture.

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Jeremy Burgess's avatar
Jeremy Burgess
15h

Gonna start a hair metal band called Velveteen Nightmare now. Happy Rex Manning Day!

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