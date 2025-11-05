Just yesterday, after reading

list, it occurred to me that I’ve never actually made many top 10s myself. I have a top 100 over on Letterboxd, but I’ve rarely tried to narrow it down any further. It seemed like a fun way to ease back into things in the wake of October to give it a try.

Rather than focusing on just horror films, though (mainly to avoid re-writing about quite a few that I covered last month), I’ve expanded my list to include films of any genre. So, without further ado, here is my current list of top 10 favorite movies.

If you feel inclined to comment, I’d love to know yours, as well!

10. Videodrome

Genre: Science Fiction, Horror

Tagline: First it controls your mind... then it destroys your body.

I can’t put together a list like this without including the film that ushered me into the arms of the body horror fandom (and graciously loaned me my pen name): David Cronenberg’s Videodrome from 1983. I grew up with this movie, and it helped shape my understanding of what film could be at its finest - erotic, grotesque, and even prophetic in the same disquieting breath.

Videodrome tells the story of Max Renn (James Woods), a sleazy TV executive whose determination to shock his audience leads him down a very dark road. When he stumbles onto a pirate broadcast of what appears to be snuff, he becomes obsessed with tracking down its producers and adding the “show” to his evening lineup. The more he discovers about the program and its connection to eccentric TV guru Brian O’Blivion, the more Renn’s mind and body begin to… change.

The film was lightyears ahead of its time in many ways; it’s a cautionary tale for a media-drenched future that has clearly gone unheeded. Deborah Harry’s Nikki Brand stands out as a staple of Cronenbergian thrill-seeking and, of course, every frame is as sexy and disgusting as one would expect from the Baron of Blood.

9. Talk Radio

Genre: Drama

Tagline: Words can kill...

Talk Radio (Oliver Stone, 1988) isn’t technically a horror film, but it does have the distinction of being the only movie ever to give me a bonafide panic attack. I first watched this during an impromptu Stone marathon about ten years ago and, once I had calmed down, it shot to the top of my list of desert-island favorites. A lot of that comes down to the passion and extraordinary talent of actor Eric Bogosian.

The story is based loosely on the true story of talk radio host Alan Berg in the early 80s, who was targeted by hate groups for his atheism, liberal views, and Jewish heritage. The movie doesn’t paint its protagonist as a saint, though - he’s very much an antihero, and his work takes a serious toll on his psyche.

That’s truly what this is, above all else: A stark descent into madness, and a long, hard look at hatred from both sides of the sound booth. One of my favorite reviews of Talk Radio states simply, “If you think you’re unshockable, see this film.”

8. Dead & Buried

Genre: Horror

Tagline: The writers of Alien... bring a new terror to Earth.

If I live a thousand years, I’ll never understand why this movie isn’t more popular.

Dead & Buried (Gary Sherman, 1981) is an unparalleled low-budget horror movie that feels - in the best possible sense - like an extended episode of The Twilight Zone. Set in the foggy, seaside town of Potters Bluff, it follows Sheriff Dan Gillis (James Farentino) as he investigates a brutal murder. All roads seem to lead back to the town’s eccentric mortician, William Dobbs (Jack Albertson), but what Gillis learns about Potters Bluff is far more disturbing than he could have imagined.

The film is beautifully shot and features some of the best practical effects of the era courtesy of Stan Winston, including a time-lapsed reconstruction of a corpse that is nothing short of mesmerizing. It was also Albertson’s last role, chosen deliberately because he wanted a poignant way to bid his fans farewell. Suffice it to say, he chose well, and I sometimes revisit the film just to spend time with him.

7. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

Genre: Horror, German Expressionism

Tagline: You must become Caligari!

I recently wrote a full review of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari for the 31 Films for October challenge, so I apologize for repeating myself… This film has simply been one of my favorites for as long as I can remember.

Directed by Robert Wiene, this 1920 silent is an absolute fever dream, telling the surreal tale of a traveling hypnotist, Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss), who employs a sleepwalker named Cesare (Conrad Veidt) for what seems like a bit of harmless, albeit unsettling, entertainment. At a carnival in Holstenwall, Cesare predicts the death of a young man who is, in fact, murdered the next morning. The man’s friends then embark on a journey to expose Cesare - or so they think - for his evil deeds.

The illusory set design and innovative effects of the film are outstanding, and I’ve never seen a movie so effectively convey to the audience that they’re wandering through a nightmare. It’s a living, breathing work of art, and I can’t recommend it enough, especially for those interested in the history of the horror genre.

6. Pontypool

Genre: Horror

Tagline: Shut up or die.

Radio-centric films are clearly a running theme with me (I’m also a huge fan of The Fog and Pump Up the Volume) and I’m sure that tracks back to my childhood dream of becoming a DJ when I grew up. However, when it comes to this particular movie, my love has little to do with its protagonist’s occupation.

Bruce McDonald’s Pontypool (2008) is - in essence - a zombie movie, but it’s one of the most unique takes on the subgenre I’ve personally ever seen, and its overarching theme of the power of language kicks me squarely in the chest. One fateful winter’s night, at a radio station in Pontypool, Ontario, shock jock Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) and his small production team find themselves trapped as the town’s residents become increasingly violent.

I don’t want to reveal more about the nature of the “zombies” than that, but what I can say is it’s the poetry of the film that really does it for me here. The screenplay was adapted by author Tony Burgess from his 1995 novel, Pontypool Changes Everything, which reads at times like stream of consciousness. Burgess’ style is apropos for the story he wanted to tell and he did a damn fine job transferring it to the screen.

5. Wait Until Dark

Genre: Suspense/Thriller

Tagline: The role you’re going to remember, whenever you’re alone.

I first saw Terence Young’s Wait Until Dark as part of a weekly movie day at a public library back in the early 2000s. The only thing I knew about the film at the time was that it starred Audrey Hepburn and it was free to attend; I was excited about it, but wholly unprepared for just how blown my mind would be.

Wait Until Dark - adapted from a play of the same name by Frederick Knott - is a visceral home invasion thriller from 1967. It tells the story of Susy Hendrix (Hepburn), a headstrong, visually-impaired woman determined to become “the world’s champion blind lady.” When Susy’s husband brings home an antique doll from the airport, she thinks nothing of it… until it attracts a group of desperate con men, including the endlessly suave/sinister Alan Arkin as the group’s leader, Roat.

Hepburn and Arkin are both forces to be reckoned with in this film, giving what I feel are the most memorable performances of their careers. The movie is also a masterclass in tension, and even plays a bit with sensory deprivation, putting the audience firmly in Susy’s shoes. It’s truly immersive, top tier cinema.

4. The Exorcist III (Theatrical Cut)

Genre: Horror, Drama

Tagline: Do you dare walk these steps again?

I’ve written quite a lot about this movie since joining Substack, so I’ll try to take a little break from it after finishing this list. I just adore it, so much, for so many reasons. It’s my favorite film in the Exorcist franchise, a directorial triumph for William Peter Blatty, and features the most heartbreaking plushie in history.

Despite its misleading title, The Exorcist III (1990) is a direct sequel to The Exorcist (1973), set fifteen years after the death of Father Karras in 1975. Police Lt. William Kinderman (George C. Scott) is drawn back into that nightmare when a series of murders rocks Georgetown, echoing the M.O. of a long-dead serial killer. His investigation leads him to a psych ward, where he meets a mysterious patient who looks a lot like Karras… but sounds like the homicidal maniac he’s hunting.

Of the films on this list, I would say The Exorcist III is among the closest to technical perfection, with breathtaking cinematography by Gerry Fisher and exceptional acting from the main cast. That Brad Dourif wasn’t even acknowledged by the Academy for his performance as the Gemini Killer is one of the driving forces behind my lifelong boycott of the Oscars. For more of my thoughts, please feel free to read my ramblings about the penguin in the window and the fate of Father Dyer.

And with that, I promise to shut up about The Exorscist III.

For at least, like, a week.

3. Sunset Boulevard

Genre: Noir, Drama

Tagline: A Hollywood Story

Oh, Gloria Swanson. What a goddess you were and forever shall be.

Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard (1950) tells the story of Joe Gillis (William Holden), a struggling screenwriter who, while hiding out from repo men, stumbles into the derelict mansion of once famous silent starlet, Norma Desmond (Swanson). What begins as a happy accident gradually morphs into a toxic and deadly partnership, fueled by Norma’s rage, loneliness, and inability to let go of the past. This film is widely regarded at one of the greatest of all time, and with good reason.

I’ve previously argued that Sunset Boulevard should be officially categorized as a horror film, and I stand by that. The film is rife with dread and a crawling tension that practically suffocates the audience, and its existential terror alone is enough to keep me up a night, no matter how braced I am for it. Much like The Exorcist III, I feel the entire movie is perfect, but Swanson is the best part for me, giving 110% of herself to Norma and cementing herself in my mind as the ultimate tragic villain.

2. Re-Animator

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Tagline: Herbert West has a good head on his shoulders… and another one on his desk.

Given that I just posted a full review of Re-Animator, I’ll keep this brief!

The film centers around two medical students: Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs), who has devoted his life to conquering death, and his idealistic roommate Dan Cain. West and his former mentor, Dr. Hans Gruber, successfully developed a glowing green serum that brings the dead back to life, but at quite a cost. Dan and Herbert team up to perfect the process, but before long, the halls of Miskatonic University are crawling with rampaging corpses and a rather cocky talking head.

Re-Animator is my favorite horror film, and a sterling example of the creative genius of director Stuart Gordon (1947-2020). I love, love, love it.

1. Dark City (Director’s Cut)

Genre: Science Fiction, Noir

Tagline: You are not who you think you are.

As much as I adore Re-Animator, if you were to set my entire movie collection on fire right now (please don’t), the first film I would save would be Dark City. I had the pleasure of seeing this in the theater as a teen, and was even more fortunate to have arrived late, which spared me the god-awful opening monologue of the theatrical version that spoils the whole film. It was, as my Nana would say, pure kismet.

Alex Proyas’ Dark City (1998) is a modern-day Metropolis, a heady neo-noir poured into a tall glass of intergalactic rainwater. It follows a man named John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell), who wakes up in a bathtub with no memory of who he is and soon learns he’s wanted for murder. With the help of a man claiming to be his psychiatrist (Kiefer Sutherland), John embarks on a journey of harrowing self-discovery in a city enveloped in endless night. The film features a spectacular supporting cast, including Jennifer Connelly, William Hurt, Richard O’Brien, and one of my personal favorite - and painfully underrated - character actors, Bruce Spence.

This is the movie that first introduced me to cinema as art, far more than just a bunch of people standing around pretending to be other people. It lit a fire in me at fifteen that’s been gleefully raging ever since. If you haven’t seen Dark City, please treat yourself. I know I’m being obnoxious about this, but make sure you watch the director’s cut; I can’t stress enough how much the theatrical version kills the vibe.

Dear Hollywood: Let Proyas cook.

