The City of the Dead (1960). British Lion Films.

I have made my pact with thee, O Lucifer! Hear me, hear me! I will do thy bidding for all eternity. For all eternity shall I practice the ritual of Black Mass. For all eternity shall I sacrifice unto thee. I give thee my soul, take me into thy service!

If I had the opportunity to take a long, solo vacation to a forgotten and allegedly cursed little hamlet in Massachusetts for research into the history of witchcraft, I’d be on my way so fast, there’d be a human-shaped hole in the wall behind me.

That’s precisely why I would never survive a gothic horror movie.

I stumbled onto John Llewellyn Moxey’s The City of the Dead (known in the states as Horror Hotel) just yesterday, while looking for something atmospheric to lull me into a nap, and wound up at the edge of my bed by the end of its runtime. Released in the UK in September of 1960, it’s a supernatural thriller steeped in the dark folklore of Salem - with a conspiratorial, almost Lovecraftian undercurrent - and it all, of course, begins with a witch named Elizabeth Selwyn placing a curse on the town of Whitewood, Mass. as she’s burned at the stake for consorting with Lucifer.

Patricia Jessel as Elizabeth Selwyn in The City of the Dead (1960).

A few centuries later, history buff Nan Barlow (Venetia Stevenson) is determined to write a really good term paper for college and earn herself a scholarship. Following a lecture on witchcraft by her Professor, Alan Driscoll (Christopher Lee), she decides to travel to Whitewood to learn more about Elizabeth and uncover the truth about her supposed crimes. Her friends try to talk her out of going, teasing her for her interest in witches and urging her to stick to the library; alas, she’s made up her mind.

When Nan arrives in the rundown and incredibly foggy Whitewood, she’s greeted by a few odd townsfolk, namely the proprietor of The Raven’s Inn, Mrs. Newless, who looks mysteriously like the woman we saw go up in flames in the prologue. Ever the optimist, Nan begins casually questioning her and the rest of the town’s few residents, but none of them seem too eager to talk about Whitewood’s past. Well… except for the local reverend, who warns her to get the hell out while she still can.

Venetia Stevenson as Nan in The City of the Dead (1960).

Without going into too much detail, let’s just say a couple of weeks pass with no word from Nan back home, which naturally worries her brother (Dennis Lotis) and her fiancé (Tom Naylor), and their fears are intensified when a woman from Whitewood, Patricia (Betta St. John) turns up asking about her. The men travel to the town to look for the girl, teaming up with Patricia along the way, but find something far more sinister than they’d imagined waiting for them at The Raven’s Inn.

It’s a pretty predictable story, but I personally love that about it. As I said, I picked this strictly for the atmosphere, and it does not disappoint in that regard. With a very modest budget of £45,000 (approximately £1.3 million today), Moxey and cinematographer Desmond Dickinson made the cost-effective choice to shoot in black and white, which amplifies the horror of it all. There’s also, as I alluded to earlier, oodles and oodles of fog for those of us who are into that sort of thing.

I take comfort in simple, vibe-fueled narratives like this one. As one of the first collaborations by Milton Subotsky and Max Rosenberg, the duo who would soon after found Amicus Productions, I would have expected something a bit less cozy - it’s just plain cool to see this side of them. This is the kind of film I’d recommend watching alone on a chilly night when you don’t want to have to think too hard; just light a few candles, kick back, and enjoy the eerie ride.

The film features excellent performances from Patricia Jessel - a formidable villainess if ever there was one - and Christopher Lee, who doesn’t have quite as much screen time as I’d hoped, but unsurprisingly makes the most of every frame. Venetia Stevenson is also endearing as ever in the role of Nan, and Betta St. John takes the reins beautifully as the story unfolds. Everybody does a great job, and it’s always a pleasure to see so many familiar faces from this era of British cinema.

The screenplay for The City of the Dead was expanded by Subotsky from a TV pilot by George Baxt; intended for none other than Boris Karloff. The series clearly never got off the ground, but the mind reels with what it might have looked like. As it stands, I’m glad we have the film - it’s a wonderful slice of witchy cinema from the early days of the gothic horror revival, and I highly recommend giving it a watch.

The City of the Dead is currently available for free on Tubi.

