For this, my first ever foray into FilmStack Challenges, I was unsure how best to narrow down the list of films that have struck an emotional chord in me. In one way or another, every film I’ve ever seen and enjoyed falls into this category. From Häxan (1922) to Sinners (2025) and every movie in between - yes, even Santa Jaws (2018) - each has evoked some sentiment in me and left at least a fraction of itself behind.

Naturally, this sent me spiraling into an existential pit of “Well, okay, then… What is it about film that’s so moving, in general? Why has this been my favorite art form since I was a toddler? How do I summarize this?!” and I soon realized I was gearing up for a totally different (and much longer) essay, so I’ve calmed myself down and settled instead on three movies that not only make me feel something, but are embedded into the core of my growth as an individual, encapsulating otherwise ineffable feelings that are highly specific to my personal history. They’re emotional landmarks, if you will, imbued with a unique magic: Whenever I revisit them, I find I’m suddenly an expert in time travel, rushing right back to where - and how and who - I was then.

These films are essential stops along the road of my human experience.

And, for a change of pace, none of them are horror movies.

I know, I know. It’s weird.

Childhood: Now and Then (1995)

Now and Then (1995), Moving Pictures

Because it’s a nostalgic coming-of-age story with a true crime twist, people often describe Lesli Linka Glatter’s Now and Then as “Stand by Me, but for girls.” I wish I could argue with that, but it’s frustratingly accurate when viewed through the cultural lens of the U.S. in the 90s. I hope that, as our collective perspective on gender continues to evolve, we’ll eventually stop pitching it this way, if only to ensure that more people - no matter how they identify - see and enjoy it for the gem that it is.

The film reflects on a particularly memorable summer in the early 70s for four childhood friends: Samantha (Gaby Hoffman/Demi Moore), Teeny (Thora Birch/Melanie Griffith), Chrissy (Ashleigh Aston Moore/Rita Wilson), and Roberta (Christina Ricci/Rosie O’Donnell). As kids, they spend their days riding bikes, playing games, sipping sodas, and trying to raise money for their dream home: a deluxe and, frankly, badass pre-fab treehouse. They also partake of a pastime near and dear to my heart: holding séances in the cemetery. After one fateful, stormy night, they discover the cracked tombstone of a boy known only as Dear Johnny and, believing themselves responsible for the damage, embark on a journey to lay his spirit to rest.

I can’t even point to one specific scene or moment in this that has an especially big emotional impact on me - they all do; the film is a cinematic mad scientist, galvanizing every thought and feeling I had as a young girl. Not only was I twelve years old when this was released, I was raised by a woman who was delightfully stuck in the 60s, so the film thoroughly feels like my childhood, right down to the soundtrack and the casting of teen heartthrob Devon Sawa (my bedroom was plastered with posters of him at this age). I also strongly identified in one way or another with each of the girls: My dream of escaping my hometown to become a famous radio DJ helped me relate to Teeny; my parents’ divorce and my love of reading tethered me to Samantha; the fact that I was, frankly, terrified of authority figures made it easy to sympathize with Chrissy; and Roberta - oh, Roberta - a morbid tomboy with a blunt personality and body issues. She was my light in the dark.

The supporting cast features more familiar faces from my youth, their presence conjuring up feelings of comfort mixed with the humbling fact that thirty whole years have passed since they were everywhere in Hollywood. Janeane Garofolo plays a moody proto-goth - unbeknownst to me, a vague portrait of the girl I would become after puberty struck - and Brenden Fraser makes an uncredited appearance as a Vietnam vet, popping in and out of frame to drop some nihilistic wisdom before heading on down the road. It’s a collage of not just recognizable moments, but old “friends.”

For me, Now and Then doesn’t just create an accurate impression of what it was like growing up in a small town with big plans; it brings the experience to life on screen. It makes me feel young again, makes me miss the girls I grew up with, and makes me wish I’d appreciated my childhood more while it was happening.

It also makes me wish I had kept my bike.

Adolescence: Bang Bang You’re Dead (2002)

Bang Bang You’re Dead (2002), Showtime

Every generation has their own personal armageddon - a national or global event or tragedy that rippled outward, shook the earth beneath their feet when they were young, and launched them screaming into a new stage of development. If you were to ask them about it, they could still recall exactly where they were and how they felt (in full technicolor) when it happened. For many “Xillennials” in the U.S. like myself, ours was the Columbine massacre of 1999, when two teenagers walked into their high school in northern Colorado and killed thirteen people.

It’s the sort of real-life horror show that is devastatingly commonplace in the United States in 2025, but back then, it simply wasn’t something that happened every day. Nothing can or should ever overshadow its impact on the people who were actually there, but it’s also important to note the effect it had on the rest of the country. Misinformation was rampant in the media about how and why it happened, who was involved, what kind of people the shooters were, and how the tragedy could have been avoided. Parents, students, teachers, churches, politicians - everyone was looking for someone to blame. For a lot of them, that blame fell squarely on the shoulders of awkward goth teenagers, which is precisely what I was at the time.

One might not expect to find substantial insight into the realities of bullying, harmful misconceptions, and school violence in a made-for-TV movie, but that’s what Guy Ferland’s Bang Bang You’re Dead has in spades. Originally written for the stage by William Mastrosimone, the play premiered just weeks before the Columbine shooting, and he built a new narrative around it for the screen with respect to the aftermath of that event. It may be decidedly low-budget and heavily stylized at times, but the film also accomplished what others tried and failed through nuance and brutal realism. It’s a study in nature versus nurture, a love letter to disenfranchised youth, and a biting commentary on the American public education system at the turn of century.

The story follows Trevor (Ben Foster), a once-average high school student who became withdrawn and hostile after being publicly humiliated in the cafeteria, whose anger eventually paints a target on his back for his school’s rigid and misguided faculty. Under threat of expulsion - courtesy of their newly enacted “zero tolerance policy” - he’s urged by an optimistic teacher (Tom Cavanagh) to join the drama club, where he’s given the lead in a play that parallels his own struggles, and the play is, of course, banned from campus for its depictions of violence. At the same time, Trevor is gradually falling in with a group of students whose fantasies of following in the footsteps of infamous school shooters are getting entirely too real.

Bang Bang You’re Dead is refreshingly attuned to the post-Columbine high school experience, so much so that I feel like I’m right back there whenever I watch it. Most evocative are the scenes from the play-within-the-film, especially Trevor’s monologues, which force him to confront the disillusionment and rage he lives with every day, taking those of us who went through it along for the visceral ride. Putting him under a literal spotlight also affords him a chance to work through his feelings in an environment that actually encourages free expression, which gives folks like me a chance to explore and reconcile our adolescent emotions in retrospect.

Not surprisingly, Mastrosimone’s play was indeed banned from schools almost as soon as students started circulating and performing it, as it was deemed “too violent” by the very communities that claimed to want us prepared. I’m not saying it might have saved anyone, but the question has lingered in the back of my mind for decades.

So, yeah… Suffice it to say, this movie hits hard.

Adulthood: Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006), Columbia Pictures

Speaking of questions, being a “grown-up” is one of the most confusing things I’ve ever had to learn how to do and, now in my forties, I still pretty much awful at it. But I have to give aging its due - amid the exhaustion and frustration, there’s also a lot of beauty to be found in our search for clarity. Every single day, for better and for worse, I learn something new that shifts the fabric of my understanding. The big consequences of small choices, the impermanence of everything, and the low cost of compassion versus its high reward - these are just a few of the fundamental truths of life that I couldn’t fully comprehend in my youth. Most importantly, in adulthood, and for the very first time, I’m blissfully aware of the fact that I know very little.

Marc Forster’s Stranger Than Fiction elicits all this through two characters: Harold Crick (Will Ferrell), a tax auditor whose mundane life is uprooted when he hears someone narrating it from the ether, and Karen Eiffel (Emma Thompson), the author unwittingly writing him headlong into his death. As Harold searches for the source of that voice in his head, faced with the fantastical possibility that his life may soon be over, he finds himself taking more chances, chasing his dreams, and ultimately falling in love with the unpredictable Ana (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a polar opposite of the man he was. Meanwhile, Karen - widely celebrated by the literary community for her tragic endings - is brought face-to-face with what or, rather, whom she has written and has to choose between letting him live or committing to the bit and killing him off.

There’s a lot to unpack with this movie, and there are myriad interpretations of it out there. Some see it as the best movie about writer’s block ever made, while others view it as a theological narrative, raising interesting points about divine intervention and such. Still others think it’s a poignant play on the concept of fate. But for me, Stranger Than Fiction is a pensive walk across the bridge between getting older and growing up; it’s a compelling personification of the post-adolescent burden of feeling life out, of the ways in which we can either accept or reject the paths we once took as we inch ever closer toward middle age and, yes, the enigmatic end of it all ahead.

One of the most heart-rending examples of this happens during a scene at Ana’s bakery, where Harold consults the record he’s been keeping to determine what kind of story he’s in. His voice heavy with regret, he adds another tick to the right-hand column, looks up at Ana solemnly and says, “This may sound like gibberish to you, but I think I’m in a tragedy.” That’s what adulthood feels like most of the time, at least to me - tallying up a lifetime of experiences and concluding that life just sucks. When terrible things happen, I consult my records and think, “Yeah, that checks out.” The temptation to resign myself to that feeling for the rest of my life is hard to resist.

But as Harold’s questions persist regarding his role in all this, his decisions, his sanity, he starts to yearn for something better while there’s still time, and therein lies the path to him creating a life for himself that finally makes him happy. And Karen, confronted with the flesh-and-blood consequences of her life’s work, gives way to the idea that our value as humans is not just appraised by our pain and suffering, but also our willingness to go on in spite of it, to seek out reasons to stick around and cherish them for as long as we can. To put it another way, this film embodies the realization that we’re all going to die someday, so we’d better make the most of our lives.

I started hearing a voice very similar to Karen’s in my head around the time I hit thirty. Whenever I need it to come back, Stranger The Fiction gets the job done.

Maybe that’s the real magic of these films: they don’t just exist on a shelf, to be taken out and reviewed every couple of years for “the feels;“ they live with me always, resurfacing from within some great depth of myself every so often to say hello.

They’re not just movies I’ve seen, but places I’ve been, people I’ve known, versions of myself I’ve outgrown in some ways (and not at all in others). And while they may not be scary in the categorical sense, they certainly do capture and realize the horrors of real life… and fill me with the hope of continuing to overcome them.

Big thanks to Amanda Sweikow Gory Rory

Leave a comment

Share