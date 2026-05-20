There comes a time in every young woman’s life when she has to take a step back and ask herself, “Is the world ending?” And in Los Angeles in the 80s, it can be really tough to tell the difference between a typical Friday and an all-out apocalypse. Luckily, if you find yourself wondering whether you should chill out or lie low, Miss Regina Belmont of Night of the Comet is here to help. If it turns out that doomsday has arrived, she’s got you covered with useful tips and tricks for surviving a global disaster without losing your cool.

Spot the Signs

Nobody wants to be the girl who cried Armageddon. Even razor-sharp military brats from the Valley can sometimes get it wrong. So, before you shift into panic mode, scan this quick checklist to make absolutely sure your imagination hasn’t kicked into hyperdrive. Every one of these is cause for concern, sure, but if all three sound familiar, congratulations! It’s the end of the world.

1. A major astronomical event is coming.

I’m not talking about a little meteor shower here. If the news is reporting a cosmic anomaly of epic proportions (y’know, the kind that hasn’t been seen since dinosaurs roamed the earth), it couldn’t hurt to steel yourself. Literally. And if the general public is super excited about this thing and they’ve flooded the streets with champagne, that’s even worse. Back away slowly and find a solid place to hide.

2. Everybody’s gone. Like, everybody.

Look around. Does it feel like you’re standing on the set of The Twilight Zone? Is the city barren and eerily quiet, with abandoned cars and sidewalks littered with nothing but clothes and dust? Has it been a full twenty four hours since you last heard the condescending tone of your overbearing stepmother? If you answered yes to any of these questions, there’s a good chance that civilization is toast.

3. Actual mutants are attacking you.

Still not totally convinced the world is wasted? Try testing the waters by wandering alone in an alley in the middle of the day. If you’re suddenly cornered by a random stranger with foggy eyes and flesh drooping from their bones, that might be all the proof you need. Be careful, though. You’ve only just dodged annihilation by comet; how embarrassing would it be if you were instantly killed and eaten?

Assemble Your Dream Team

Okay, so you’re certain that the world as you knew it has ended. The next step is to figure out who else survived and team up. Going solo may sound exciting, but all it takes is one ambush from a group of zombified stock boys at the mall and your ass is decidedly grass. The ideal crew should have a mix of brains, brawn, and at least one born entertainer who can keep the mood light. Your options may be limited, but all you need is a few good women (and one pretty neat guy).

The Overachiever

Every dream team needs a leader who’d rather die than lose, and nobody fits that description better than The Overachiever. She’s resourceful, quick-witted, and usually ten steps ahead of everybody else. True, she’d rather dominate the scoreboard of her local arcade than socialize with her peers, but a lifetime of gaming has heightened both her reflexes and her ability to fend for herself.

The Cheerleader

She may be flighty and a little self-absorbed, but The Cheerleader is an important part of any post-apocalyptic outfit. For one thing, her upbeat attitude is great for morale, and her athletic training makes her an asset for both reconnaissance and rescue missions. She’s often underestimated, which works heavily in her favor. She’ll just smile, riddle her enemies with bullets, then cartwheel away.

The Theater Kid

When the whole world changes overnight, being able to adapt and improvise is key. That’s where The Theater Kid comes in. Evil comet zombies are ruining Christmas? He’ll dress up as Santa and dole out some holiday cheer. Need a ruse to gain entry into a secret research facility in the desert? He’ll come up with the perfect character to distract the guards. He can work the crowd and kick its ass at the same time.

The Genius

No catastrophe would be complete without a few scientists holed up in a bunker somewhere, patiently waiting to rebuild the world. If you’re lucky, one of them will have a heart of gold and become The Genius you never knew your crew needed. She may be on borrowed time because her inferior colleagues exposed her to the comet, but use her while you’ve got her. She’s armed with answers to your most pressing questions and has access to some wicked drugs.

Stock Up on Essentials

Now that the gang’s all here, it’s time to suit up. Take advantage of the upsides (like the fact that money’s no longer a thing) and raid the local stores for an abundance of bitchin’ gear and goodies. Don’t be afraid to tailor your armory to your own unique style, either. Just because a comet has decimated the human race and turned the rest into mutant zombies doesn’t mean you can’t still express yourself.

Weapons. The first rule of surviving any wasteland is self-defense. Your instinct might be to scrounge up some serious firepower (Uzis come to mind), but don’t be afraid to get creative. Wrenches, wooden planks, hell, even a chunky computer keyboard can knock somebody clean out in the right hands. Get out there and find the weapons that work for you. The mutants won’t know the difference.

Wheels. Finding the right ride is crucial for scavenging and sight-seeing your way through the end times. And, much like weapons, how you get around says a lot about you. What sort of message do you want to send to the comet zombies milling about the empty streets? A motorcycle taunts bravely, “Catch me if you can,” while a cherry-red convertible casually says, “I refuse to let the snarling remnants of days gone by get me down.”

Sensible shoes. I don’t care how cute those heels are, it’s best to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground until the post-comet craziness has died down. As long as mutants are still on the loose, stick to soft boots or tennis shoes for maximum mobility. Of course, there’s no reason you can’t keep a pair of high-end pumps on hand, just in case. Maybe the last sane guy on Earth will surprise you by popping the question. Who knows?

Snacks. Your body needs fuel, but a square meal may be the farthest thing from your mind in the days following the apocalypse. Try loading up on quick eats like popcorn or Twizzlers. Sure, they’re not healthy, but they’re easy to carry with you and they’ll give you the energy to keep going. As an added bonus, you can throw Dots or Milk Duds at your enemies in a pinch. Those things hurt.

Establish A Home Base

You know what they say: when choosing your dystopian hideout, it’s all about location, location, location! The good news is that you can crash anywhere you want now that most of the planet has been totally dusted. The bad news is that no place will truly be safe until the last of the mutants have been destroyed. Consider the pros and cons carefully before deciding which home base is best for you.

The suburbs. Suburbia seems like a dreamy place to ride out the end of days. The lawns are green, the kitchens are fully stocked, and the houses are packed with happy memories to keep you connected to the way things used to be. But the suburbs are also pretty far from the action. And who actually wants to be surrounded by quaint reminders of life before the comet? Talk about depressing.

The movie theater. A movie theater makes for a great temporary stronghold, especially if you’re a fan of Tempest and stress eating. There’s food, running water, comfortable seating, and plenty of entertainment to distract you from the collapse of civilization for at least a couple of hours. The downside is that the place was probably trashed long before the comet, so you’ll have to clean the sticky floors and vacuum the lobby if you really want to call it home.

The radio station. A radio station is a great choice to escape the unnerving silence of a vacant world. Even better if it’s lush, bathed in neon, and equipped with oodles of mood music to stir up some post-apocalyptic romance, if the need arises. Better still, broadcasting over the airwaves gives you a chance to connect with other survivors without wandering blindly into danger. Just be careful what you put out there. You never know who might be listening.

The mall. No place screams “humans live here” quite like a giant monument to consumerism. The mall has everything you could possibly need to survive in style: clothes, food, weapons, music, makeup, and enough hairspray to keep curls bouncy well into the new millennium. Unfortunately, it’s also huge and hard to fortify. One minute, you’re twirling around in a designer dress to Cyndi Lauper; the next, you’re tied to a forklift in the basement by the teenage mutant stockboy brigade.

The secret underground bunker. On paper, a research facility sounds like the safest possible place to survive. It’s secure, fully loaded with medicine and military-grade weapons, and likely crammed with useful information that’ll help you get the world back on track. Unfortunately, these places are usually run by people who take a dangerously neutral approach to the apocalypse. If somebody in a white coat offers you a free helicopter ride back to their underground lab, think twice. They could just be out for your blood.

The World Is Yours. Have Fun with It.

Surviving the end of the world isn’t just about stockpiling weapons or bashing comet zombies in the face. It’s about keeping your chin up and making the most of a disaster you couldn’t possibly have prevented. The world can change in an instant. Yesterday, you were arguing with your boyfriend and working a dead-end job. Today, you’re weaving through a devastated city with a machine gun tucked into your Levi’s. The trick is to make it your own and don’t forget who you are in the process.

And hey, even the end of the world has a silver lining. Never again will you get stuck in a traffic jam the week before Christmas. There are no more phone bills to pay or pep rallies to sleep through and nobody cares anymore that you were failing science. The streets are clear, the stores are open, and the city is yours. So stay alert, trust your instincts, keep your fellow survivors close, and try to laugh through it.

If you’ve gotta inherit the earth, it might as well be a blast.

Written and directed by Thom Eberhardt, Night of the Comet (1984) stars Catherine Mary Stewart, Kelli Maroney, Robert Beltran, and Mary Woronov. The film follows two teenage sisters whose lives are forever changed when a killer comet wipes out most of humanity and transforms the rest into flesh-eating zombie mutants. I don’t know how or why it took me 43 years to realize what an absolute delight this movie is, but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since I re-watched it, like, ten times last month.

All stills courtesy of Atlantic Releasing Corporation.

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