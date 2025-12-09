Study Buddy (Short Film)
Feedback encouraged
Editor’s note: I’ve gone back and forth about posting this, as screenwriting is really not a strength of mine. I love writing about films, not necessarily writing them myself. However, I did work hard on this, and a couple of my lovely fellow Substackers have encouraged me to share it, so here we go. Trigger warning for implied self-harm.
The following is a screenplay for a short film entitled Study Buddy. It was written and submitted as my final assignment for my Mass Media Writing Principles class. The criteria for the assignment was simple: 10 pages or less and able to be shot on a college campus (nothing set in space or underwater). The other two screenplays I wrote for this class were ghost stories, so I wanted to deviate from that for the final.
Any and all feedback is welcome. I can take it.
Hi Molly,
I enjoyed reading this. Some great character work, here. The story flows from the characters, as it should be. Evan comes across as a socially awkward guy who badly misinterprets social cues. If he had a flesh-and-blood friend, s/he would clue him in. But he doesn’t.
Of course, the AI ‘buddy’ doesn’t have a clue and offers ‘positive’ reinforcement, as it is programmed to do. This makes Evan think it is really his friend, which unfortunately is realistic. I know a few people who gave ChatGPT a name, which they used when talking to it.
My only piece of constructive criticism is that the situation really escalates when Evan hits the guy with a baseball bat (I liked the line where the buddy tells Evan to step up to the plate). I might lean more into Evan convincing himself that Amanda is in an abusive relationship, and he’s actually protecting her. This is just a nitpick, though.
Solid work!
I'm so glad you're branching out and trying things outside of the game plan!
The funny thing about all of this creativity stuff is it's all so subjective, that's why I always try to lead with this is how I would do it. But I am not you, and you have to be true to your voice and your story. I recently heard a story about when Pulp Fiction was being shown to filmmakers for opinions before it went off into the world, and almost unanimously they said, "Good try, maybe you'll make a really good movie next time!" As long as you are having a good time and getting better each time, that's all that matters.