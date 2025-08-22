The line between horror and film noir is historically thin. Both genres share a fascination with moral decay, psychological torment, and the evils that lurk in the shadows of the mind. Both typically feature themes of death, isolation, deception, and fatalism. Films like Blue Velvet (1986), Angel Heart (1987), and of course Se7en (1995) have demonstrated how noir tropes can bleed effortlessly into horror, creating chilling tales of obsession and dread. For me, few films embody this overlap more beautifully than Billy Wilder’s Sunset Boulevard (1950).

Somehow, though, the horror of Sunset Boulevard - easily one of cinema’s most celebrated films - remains largely unsung. Even with a critic like Robert Corliss hailing it as “the definitive Hollywood horror movie (Horkley, 2020),” most cinephiles regard it publicly as a noir or simply a dark drama. While there is a strong case in favor of these categorizations, I argue that Sunset Boulevard is a horror movie wrapped in the guise of the noir genre. To that end, let’s take a look at Sunset Boulevard from within the context of horror writer Anna Taborska’s Horror Essentials: Key Elements and Their Cinematic Uses, which considers the seven basic elements we often see in horror films (Taborska, 2024).

1. Atmosphere

“Inherently unsettling environments [dilapidated houses, isolated cabins, dark woods] not only contribute to the sense of unease but also heighten the anticipation of impending danger.”

Norma Desmond’s derelict mansion - nestled in a desolate, long-forgotten corner of Los Angeles - definitely satisfies the requirements for an unsettling environment. Its oppressive grandeur feels at once sinister and claustrophobic, with vines overtaking the crumbling stonework outside and a labyrinthine interior of rooms bloated with the tarnished relics of a dead dream. Dozens - if not hundreds - of framed photos of the actress during the height of her career also create the foreboding sense that we’re constantly being watched, followed from bedroom to ballroom by the ghost of who Norma once was. This feeling is intensified, of course, by the presence of Max as he skulks around the ruins, waiting to serve his mistress. There’s no denying it; the atmosphere of Sunset Boulevard is 100% gothic horror.

2. Suspense and Tension

“Delay of the inevitable, combined with the unknown, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.”

From the first few lines of the film’s opening monologue, we know things aren’t going to end well for our friend Joe Gillis. This is, naturally, because he’s face-down in a swimming pool, narrating from beyond the grave. It’s a classic trope today, but Sunset Boulevard was among the first to use it – doubtless the first to popularize it – and it works expertly at building suspense as the story unfolds. Every questionable or downright abysmal decision Joe makes steers him toward that inevitable death, inching us to the edges of our seats, wondering how it will finally happen. Add to this the mounting and palpable tension between our two leads, as he grows more restless and her delusions spiral out of control, and what you get is a ‘descent into madness’ story to rival The Shining (1980).

3. Fear of the Unknown

“The primal instinct to be wary of what we cannot understand or predict.”

This element is a teensy bit harder to identify in Sunset Boulevard, but it’s there. At the risk of repeating myself, the enigmatic nature of our protagonist’s death falls into this category, as does the bizarre world that exists within the mansion. In Joe’s first encounter with Norma, for instance, she’s mourning the death of her beloved pet monkey with a deeply serious funeral service. It’s the kind of thing we wouldn’t even question in the age of the internet, but in 1950 - cloaked in the mansion’s shadows - it was just plain weird. From that moment on, we’re right there with Joe as he tries to make sense of the actress’s erratic mind and unusual way of life. There are also the mysteries of Max - Who is he? How did he come to work for Norma? Is he evil? - and the looming consequences of all the lies he and Joe are telling her.

4. Themes of Death and the Supernatural

“Horror frequently explores themes of death, the supernatural, and existential dread.”

Here we have a bit of a no-brainer. After all, the movie starts and ends with a murder. But it doesn’t stop there, does it? Is fear of death not the very thing that motivates Norma’s every move? Locked away in a warped fantasy world of her own making, she refuses to accept the death of her career, the death of her youth, and - however blind she may be to it - the death of her sanity. While there may not be any actual ghosts or demons haunting her mansion (unless you count Joe, which would be valid), it’s positively overflowing with the figurative kind. Norma, Joe, and Max are all wrestling constantly with their own personal demons, haunted by their choices, their conceits, and the cruelty of time. In short: existential dread is Sunset Boulevard’s raison d'être.

5. Vulnerability and Isolation

“Characters in horror often find themselves isolated or removed from the safety of society.”

Whether it’s a remote outpost in Antarctica, an off-season summer camp, or a ship stranded in deep space, many of history’s greatest horror films start by cutting their characters off from the rest of the world. Sunset Boulevard does this to Joe Gillis by degrees. He loses his apartment, then his car, money, privacy - he’s gradually stripped of his independence, feeling increasingly cut off from society and even himself. There’s also the unnerving revelation that Max has removed all the doorknobs from the house to prevent Ms. Desmond from hurting herself, leaving Joe all the more vulnerable to her. At the same time, Norma has isolated herself in an effort to “stop the clock,” alienating anyone who might have helped her see reason before it was too late. She may be the villain of the piece, but she’s also a victim of her own mind.

6. Distortion of the Familiar

“Taking familiar, everyday elements and twisting them into sources of fear.”

A scene that immediately comes to mind for me is one where Norma performs a little show for Joe as Charlie Chaplin, complete with a drawn-on toothbrush mustache, in an effort to cheer him up. At a distance, this is a cute moment for the unlikely couple, a rare foray into levity and a loving tribute to a beloved silent movie star. But beneath the innocent clowning is a desperate woman who can’t let go of the past and a man she has essentially imprisoned in her home, a fact to which she is also oblivious. What should be a much-needed break from Norma’s misery is actually just a reminder that both she and Joe are drowning in it.

7. Shock and Gore

“It taps into the visceral reaction to blood, injury, or mutilation.”

Okay, so there isn’t much blood in Sunset Boulevard, but it is a tale of homicide, and if Halloween (1978) has taught me anything about horror, it’s that you don’t need gallons of blood to get the job done. Norma’s suicide attempt and Gillis’s death are certainly shocking and fans of Cronenberg may appreciate the somewhat grotesque montage of Norma’s rigorous at-home “beauty” treatments, especially as she floats around the house with her face stretched taut with gauze. I may be reaching a bit there, but I hope you get my point. What the movie lacks in gore it makes up for in a little violence and a lot of psychological suffering.

I know it doesn’t really matter how we categorize the film. Any argument in favor of a particular genre - film noir, psychological drama, horror movie - would ultimately be correct, but my goal here is to make sure the latter is never forgotten. As a lifelong devotee of the horror genre, I feel Sunset Boulevard should be remembered as one of its greatest achievements. Beneath the familiar trappings of a classic film noir lies a haunting story that - like all great horror - forces us to confront our own fears of rejection, obsolescence, and the loss of ourselves.

Works Cited

Horkley, E. The Ghosts of Silent Cinema. MUBI. 13 July 2020. https://mubi.com/en/notebook/posts/the-ghosts-of-silent-cinema Taborska, A. Essentials of Horror: The Key Elements and their Cinematic Uses. Raindance. 10 September 2024. https://raindance.org/unveiling-the-essentials-of-horror-key-elements-and-their-cinematic-uses/

