I don’t know about you, but my three favorite holidays are Halloween, Jeffrey Combs’ birthday, and the day I look back over my Letterboxd diary with a doe-eyed expression (I assume) and reflect on my favorite watches of the previous year. Most of these movies weren’t actually released in 2025, but they were all first-time viewings for me and I love them to pieces. It was hard to narrow the list down to ten, so I’ve also included some honorable mentions that I feel are worthy of love.

I have no illusions about 2025. It was a horrible year and I’m relieved to finally be putting it in the rearview mirror, hopefully moving toward easier, less maddening times. But, in the midst of all the chaos, I know many of us sought refuge in our one true comfort - cinema - and no year, no matter how ridiculous, can take that away. Bearing that in mind, here are the ten best movies I watched last year.

Editor’s note: I realized when putting this together that no less than three of my favorites from last year were released in 1981. Given that three of my desert-island top 100 films were also released that year (My Bloody Valentine, Escape from New York, and Dead & Buried), I can confidently say that 1981 was an all-around banger.

Roadgames (1981)

Roadgames , dir. by Richard Franklin (1981). Australian Film Commission.

At the beginning of the year, I found myself in the throes of a massive Ozploitation binge and it all started with Richard Franklin’s fantastic tribute to Alfred Hitchcock: Roadgames (1981). While hauling meat from Melbourne to Perth, truck driver Pat Quid (Stacy Keach) witnesses the aftermath of a murder at a motel. Back out on the road, he picks up a hitchhiker (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the two embark on a long and gripping trek through the Nullarbor Plain to catch the killer (Grant Page).

Roadgames is a deliberate reinvention of Rear Window (1954) with expert cinematography by Vincent Monton and a clever script co-written by Franklin and Everett De Roche. Everything about it is perfect, in my humble opinion, from Keach’s adorable performance as Quid to the neo-Western vibes that seemed to sweat from every pore of Australian cinema around this time. The film was marketed as a horror movie, but it really isn’t; like Rear Window, it’s a tense and intelligent tale of fixation with one lone jump scare that practically knocked me off my couch.

Censor (2021)

Censor , dir. by Prano Bailey-Bond (2021). British FiIm Institute / Film4.

Set in the mid-80s, Prano Bailey-Bond’s hypnotic thriller, Censor (2021), tells the story of rigid film censor Enid Baines (Niamh Algar), working for the British Board of Film Classification in the wake of the video nasty craze. Enid’s sister, Nina, mysteriously disappeared when they were little, and when her parents tell her they plan to declare Nina legally dead, Enid’s grief comes back in full. One seemingly ordinary day, while screening a horror film, she sees an actress who bears a striking resemblance to Nina and spirals into a tormentous quest to uncover the truth.

This was Bailey-Bond’s feature directorial debut and I’m already keeping my eye out for her next one. I was sold on the film by the premise alone, but the execution is exquisite, with restrained camerawork courtesy of Annika Sommerson and a washed-out, neon color palette that reflects both Enid’s state of mind and our own fading memories of the time in which she’s living. It’s not an outright terrifying film (the ending notwithstanding because woah), but I don’t think it’s trying to be. At its core, it’s a pitch black mystery that raises some fascinating - and important - questions about censorship, hypocrisy, and obsession.

The Burning (1981)

The Burning , dir. by Tony Maylam (1981). Miramax Films.

I’m deeply ashamed that I had somehow never even heard of Tony Maylam’s The Burning before last year. Drawing loose inspiration from the urban legend of Cropsey, it’s a summer camp slasher about a vengeful, pruning-shear-wielding caretaker and the innocent kids and counselors unfortunate enough to encounter him. Often mistaken for a Friday the 13th rip-off, the film was actually conceived in the 70s and asserts itself with a big cast of three-dimensional characters and far more brutal kills.

Both films boast effects by Tom Savini, but where Friday the 13th is a murder mystery in the mostly empty woods, The Burning is a bustling, vibrant bloodbath. More than anything, it’s just a fun, classic-feeling horror movie from what was clearly one of the best years for the genre, and I wish more people were aware of it. It’s been hailed by some as “the best slasher movie you’ve never seen” and with good reason.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Final Destination: Bloodlines , dir. by Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein (2025). New Line Cinema.

I held off watching Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) for as long as I could because, frankly, I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Tony Todd. Knowing he’d passed away before the film was released, and that his final scene was a very personal one where he spoke directly to the audience, I just… couldn’t bring myself to face it (irony, party of one!). But a couple of months ago, I finally gave in. I’m so, so glad I did.

Not only is Todd’s farewell poignant and heart-wrenching, the entire movie is the closest anyone has ever come to capturing the magic of the first Final Destination, which wasn’t something I’d expected. The film has also single-handedly restored my faith in co-writer Guy Busick (Scream VI). Although Bloodlines was pitched as a “reimagining” of the franchise, it feels much more like a creative love letter to the movie - and the fans - that inspired it. Top tier sequel. 11/10.

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Burnt Offerings , dir. by Dan Curtis (1976). Dan Curtis Productions.

Another film I can’t believe I hadn’t seen, Dan Curtis’ Burnt Offerings (1976) is a tour de force of 70s cult cinema, turning an idyllic summer vacation into a nightmarish commentary on materialism. When Ben and Marian Rolf (Oliver Reed and Karen Black) rent a Victorian country home with their family to “get away from it all” for a few months, they have no idea that the house has other plans for them.

I initially watched this because I love to see Burgess Meredith play a villain, but he isn’t in the movie very much, and the real stars of the horror show are the house itself and Anthony James as the smiling chauffer. I also find it fascinating that this film is sometimes accused of ripping off Stephen King’s The Shining when, in reality, it was the other way around. King borrowed heavily from Burnt Offerings and has happily given it credit; I think it’s high time the rest of the world did the same.

Trick or Treat (1986)

Trick or Treat , dir. by Charles Martin Smith (1986). De Laurentiis Entertainment Grp.

From a distance, everything about Charles Martin Smith’s Trick or Treat (1986) literally screams “so bad it’s good,” but as it turns out, it’s just really good. When heavy metal icon Sammie Curr (Tony Fields) dies suddenly, his number one fan - a bullied teen named Eddie (Marc Price) - is devastated. In his grief, he plays Curr’s latest record backward and unleashes the psychotic spirit of his hero, soon realizing that idol worship can have deadly consequences.

Trick or Treat is the kind of movie that makes me wish desperately I’d seen it as a kid; the soundtrack, setting, and practical effects are the stuff of my childhood dreams. What really sets the film apart for me is Tony Fields, a professional dancer who took his role as Curr seriously, playing it without so much as a wink to the audience, which amps up the movie’s earnest charm (har har). Featuring appearances by Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne, the film may sound on paper like an MTV-era cash grab, but it’s actually a provocative story crafted with love for metalheads.

Sinners (2025)

Sinners , dir. by Ryan Coogler (2025). Warner Bros. Pictures.

What could I possibly say about Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (2025) that hasn’t already been said? It’s the living, bleeding embodiment of “worth the hype,” a phrase that normally sets my proverbial teeth on edge but it simply can’t be avoided here. I love everything about this movie - the setting, the performances, the kills, the story - and I say that as someone for whom vampire films are generally hit or miss.

Of course, it helps that Sinners uses its vampires as a delivery system for a social and cultural revelation that feels impeccably timed. Honestly, though, if I had seen nothing but the juke joint dance sequence, this still would have made the list. How Coogler & company manifested and converged the concepts of identity, ancestry, and music as the closest we humans have ever come to time travel is fucking phenomenal.

Death Spa (1989)

Death Spa , dir. by Michael Mischa (1989). Maljack Productions.

I don’t say this lightly: Michael Fischa’s Death Spa (1989) is one of the weirdest movies I’ve seen in a long time. Much like Trick or Treat, I went into it with a certain set of expectations, and was quickly humbled by the sheer lunacy that unfolded before me. What I thought would be an amusing formulaic slasher turned out to be a supernatural orgy of Day-Glo spandex and low-budget, face-melting shenanigans as only the late 80s - and, presumably, cocaine - could have produced.

Technically speaking, it’s a complete mess, but it’s so much fun to watch, and it’s set on Mardi Gras, which is something we just don’t see enough in the realm of holiday horror. Death Spa was also one of the last films actor Merritt Butrick (Square Pegs) made before his death in March of 1989, which makes it all the more special. All in all, I was so dumbfounded and entertained by this bizarre and ridiculous movie, I have no choice but to count it among the best of the year.

Phase IV (1974)

Phase IV , dir. by Saul Bass (1974). Alced Productions / PBR Productions.

I stumbled onto this one during my week-long deep dive into killer ant movies (part two is still in the works, I swear!). Directed by legendary graphic designer Saul Bass, Phase IV (1974) is a slow-burn sci-fi film about a pair of scientists trying to understand and stop a newly emboldened ant population from asserting dominance over humanity. It’s visually stunning with heavy documentary vibes and stands out as one of the first movies dedicated solely to killer ants since Them! in 1954.

What I find most interesting about Phase IV is that it’s wholly unique within the realm of killer ant flicks because it’s the only one (that I’ve ever seen, anyway) to depict the ants as monsters without any spectacle whatsoever. It doesn’t feel right to call it a creature feature - it’s more a visceral, scientific mystery with long, pensive shots of the desert and the tiny life forms that live all around us that we take for granted.

Knightriders (1981)

Knightriders , dir. by George A. Romero (1981). Laurel Entertainment, Inc.

I recently wrote this piece on Knightriders, so I’ll try not to repeat myself too much, but I couldn’t make this list and not include George A. Romero’s most underrated gem. It’s a modern folktale inspired by the legends of King Arthur, following the king of a traveling Renaissance faire in which the knights joust on motorcycles. Starring Ed Harris, Gary Lathi, and Tom Savini in what I feel is his absolute best acting role, this movie has taken firm hold of my heart and refuses to let go.

This wasn’t just my favorite movie of the year - it’s quickly become one of my favorite movies, in general, and I’m deeply grateful that my one-track mind these past couple of weeks has helped lead a few others to it. I’m not sure why, of all the films I watched in 2025, this stands out as the very best; I think it hit me at the right time.

Happy new year, dear reader! What are the best movies you watched in 2025?

Honorable Mentions:

Clown in a Cornfield (2025)

WNUF Halloween Special (2013)

Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Mark of the Witch (1970)

Dinner with Leatherface (2024)

Bingo Hell (2021)

Not Quite Hollywood (2008)

