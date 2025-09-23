The Mimic Haunts These Woods , Molly O’Blivion (GIMP)

“Do you even know what you’re doing?” Eddi sighed.

No, she didn’t. In fact, Rue knew next to nothing about changing a tire, but she assumed she would learn as he went. Besides, she’d rather be stranded here on the side of this forest road all night than give her sister the satisfaction of being right.

So, she simply grumbled in reply and focused on the tools and spare tire she’d retrieved from the trunk. She wrapped her arms around her shoulders, fighting a chill in the air as she studied. There were only a few items she recognized, and she had to strain her eyes to see them clearly in the dark, but she was certain she had everything she needed. She has just decided that the diamond-shaped frame with the crank was definitely a jack when Eddi asked the same question again in a teasing tone.

Do you even know what you’re doing?

“I’m trying to figure it out!” She stood, agitated, and slapped her palms against her outer thighs.

Her sister blinked warily through the open car window. “Sorry?”

“I can’t concentrate when you’re talking to me.”

“I’m just sitting here, weirdo.”

“Yeah, sure.” Rue shook her head and walked away, crouching back down in front of the flat rear tire and scooping up the jack. She experimented with it, uncertain of where exactly she should position it beneath the car. Within seconds, Eddi was taunting her again, repeating herself in a childish, sing-song style.

I’m just sitting here, weirdo!

Rue stood up and marched with a purpose over to the passenger side door.

“If you want me to get us out of here, please shut up.”’

“I didn’t say anything!” Eddi protested, tossing her hands in the air.

“I’m really not in the mood for–”

I didn’t say anything!

This time, they both heard it.

Their heads turned slowly and in unison toward the dense line of trees at the edge of the road behind them. At first, the sisters saw nothing but bark, thick brush, and blackened shades of orange and brown - precisely what one would expect to find along the wooded backroads of a West Virginian county in October. But Rue’s eyes fell to a particular tree in the distance. It was difficult to say for sure, but its trunk looked discolored, as though it were much paler than the others.

She couldn’t stop looking at it.

“Is it an echo?” Eddi asked softly, leaning forward to grasp the window frame of the door with both hands. Her words were curious, but their tone was decidedly spooked.

“What would your voice be echoing off of, exactly?” Rue whispered, gesturing meekly to the apparently endless stretch of woods on either side of them.

“Rocks?”

“Rocks,” Rue rolled her eyes.

“Do you have a better explanation?” Eddi hissed. Rue turned and shushed her for only a second, but when she looked back to relocate the strange tree, she seemed to have lost sight of it. For several long seconds, she stared intently into the woods, scanning each tree’s silhouette through the gloom. They all looked normal. Just plain, ordinary trees, backed by a blanket of darkness.

That was, of course, until something moved.

From behind a thick trunk, two sinewy hands slid into view and a human-like figure followed. The creature slipped into sight no more than thirty feet away from where Rue stood, and sank into the underbrush with each careful stride. Its body was tall and impossibly thin, its torso plated with stone and bark, as though made of earth itself. There it remained, its grey face and features warped into a drooping crescent, observing the sisters through two round and luminous eyes.

Rue backed up quickly, smashing her sister’s fingers when her back hit the car door.

“Owww!” Eddi yowled, yanking her hand away.

Before Rue could react, the voice of her sister returned again. It was much closer now, coming directly from the odd creature, its narrow mouth now grotesquely agape. The tone warbled discordantly as it sang - a piercing mockery of speech that rose and fell, rattling the very of bedrock the wilderness that surrounded them.

OooOooWwwWwWwwww!

With this, Rue whirled around and rushed to the driver’s side door, wrenching it open and practically diving into the seat. Eddi’s face was three shades whiter than usual as she rolled up the car window, only to press her face against the glass in search of whatever was out there. Neither woman spoke for some time; they simply scanned the forest, which had gone quiet. The creature, whatever it was, had vanished as inexplicably as it had appeared.

Then, a pair of dim headlights appeared on the road ahead. A battered pickup truck pulled into view, veering carefully onto the shoulder ahead of them, its tires crunching along the brush. An elderly woman leaned across the cab and rolled her window down.

“Need a ride?”

As quickly as they could, the sisters fled their car and squeezed in beside their savior, muttering a frantic and, Rue thought, utterly insane explanation of what they had just seen and heard. The woman listened intently as she shifted gears and pulled back out onto the road, but seemed entirely unsurprised by what they told her.

“Yer not local, are ya?” she asked.

They shook their heads.

“I think you gals just met the Monongahela Mimic. She’s a local legend ‘round here. Was pretty famous once, but folks don’t talk much about her anymore.”

Rue and Eddi blinked at the woman as the truck rumbled beneath them.

“Yes ma’am, she’s lived in these woods, oh, ‘bout a hundred years. A bit of a trickster. But don’t worry, she wouldn’t have hurt ya. She only mimics the ones she likes.”

The sisters turned to peer out of the back window, watching with a mixture of wonder and relief as their car - and the legend - shrank into the Autumn night.

“A mimic, huh?” Eddi repeated. “Kind of like an echo...”

Rue scowled. “Don’t rub it in.”

