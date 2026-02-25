Lately, I’ve been enjoying the hell out of Backyard Movie Critic‘s series of “Movies that Made My Childhood” notes, as well as his recent 10 Movies That Screwed Up GenX Because We Were Way Too Young. Technically, I’m not Gen X - I’m a “Xennial” - but it’s put me in quite a nostalgic mood, nonetheless, and the latter reminded me that I once made a list on Letterboxd along the same lines: Movies I Watched as a Small Child in the 80s That I Probably Shouldn’t Have Because I Think They Broke My Brain.

I know I’ve got a lot going on right now in terms of writing projects, but I just woke up inexplicably in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep, so I thought it might be fun to put my own spin on all this looking back with a trek down memory lane. What follows is a list of films that got me young, undoubtedly screwed me up to some degree, and earned a permanent spot in my gradually decaying vault of core memories. Not all of these are horror films, but every single one of them marked a turning point in my life that steered me toward the quasi-adult I am today.

Editor’s note: I’ve omitted Halloween II (1981) because I’ve written about it at least a half a dozen times since I joined Substack. Suffice it say, it’s a core memory.

1. Cat’s Eye (1985)

Cat’s Eye (1985). Dino De Laurentiis Company.

Age when I first saw it: Five

I don’t have many clear memories from this early in life, but I damn sure remember not being able to sleep for days after seeing Lewis Teague’s Cat’s Eye. It’s an anthology film based on short stories by Stephen King, all connected by a stray cat who witnesses - and occasionally intervenes in - human misery. There’s a segment about quitting smoking, one about a deadly gambling scheme, but the one that kept me awake at night (and ruined vents for me forever) was about a tiny troll sneaking into Drew Barrymore’s bedroom to steal her breath while she slept.

The troll was designed by Carlo Rambaldi, best known for bringing the alien’s head to life in Alien (1979) and for dreaming up the look of the titular extraterrestrial in E.T. (1982), so I feel both fortunate and a teensy bit traumatized to have been ushered into the world of movie monsters by that friggin’ guy. Cat’s Eye definitely falls under the category of “movies I probably shouldn’t have watched at that age,” but my mom was a King fanatic and Drew Barrymore was the patron saint of 80s babies, so I’m not surprised it was technically the very first proper horror film I ever saw.

2. The ‘Burbs (1989)

The ‘Burbs (1989). Imagine Entertainment.

Age when I first saw it: Six or possibly seven?

See that face up there? Take a good look at it because that’s the face that planted the seeds of what would one day become my lifelong obsession with Re-Animator.

Joe Dante’s The ‘Burbs was one of those “fun family comedies” that was… well, first of all, very Joe Dante and, secondly, packed to the brim with horrifying imagery that haunted my young brain for months. I don’t often give it the credit it deserves for contributing to my love of horror, for some reason, and it deserves a lot. This was one of my earliest encounters with the concept that something could be funny and scary at the same time (Nickelodeon cartoons notwithstanding) and it clearly made an impression because horror comedies are, as they say, my eternal jam.

Most of the jokes went over my head back then, of course, but I still enjoyed watching Ray (Tom Hanks) lose his mind in a quaint suburb that had been infiltrated by creepy cannibals. The character concepts and set design for the Klopek household turned out to be a nice primer for my eventual discovery of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974). Also, while many kids my age were fawning over Ricky (Corey Feldman), I only had eyes for Dr. Werner Klopek (Henry Gibson). Further proof that I’m just pre-wired for short kings with extensive medical training and homicidal tendencies.

3. Grease 2 (1982)

Grease 2 (1982). Paramount Pictures.

Age when I first saw it: Definitely seven

I remember seeing Patricia Birch’s Grease 2 for the first time even more clearly than some that fall later on this list because it kickstarted a big obsession. I’d seen Grease (1978) quite a few times on television by this point, but something about the sequel just blew my tiny mind. I’m sure the “inverted” gender dynamics played a role in my love for the film, and the music is epic, but I also think I was just mesmerized by how sexually-charge the whole things was. I didn’t understand it, but I knew it was forbidden and that made it endlessly fascinating. I recall being given a time-out in the first grade for belting out the lyrics to “Let’s Do It for Our Country” at recess and that’s not something a girl - or her teacher, I’m sure - just forgets.

The movie is wildly unpopular today (I mean, let’s face it, it was pretty unpopular even back then), but I love it more every time I revisit it. Yeah, it’s a little long and some of the humor hasn’t aged well. At all. And it’s very windswept and cheesy, at times. But it’s also delightfully unhinged and goofy as fuck in a charming way. Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield have good chemistry, and if you can find just one other movie where the protagonist is dressed like a Christmas tree while singing somberly about the lover she incorrectly assumes is dead, I’ll eat every hat I own.

4. Drop Dead Fred (1991)

Drop Dead Fred (1991). New Line Cinema.

Age when I first saw it: Eight or nine

There are some things that are just impossible to describe to those who haven’t experienced them, and I’ve found that Ate de Jong’s Drop Dead Fred is one of them. It was more than a movie to us kids in the early 90s; it was a cultural moment, an event of epic proportions that warped our young minds irrevocably for the better and forever cemented Rik Mayall in our hearts as an international treasure.

What I find most interesting about the film is that, while the gags are hilarious and the story is easy for young people to digest, what really makes it special is the message its sending to the adults in the audience. This isn’t just a wackadoo tale of imaginary friendship; it’s a stern reminder to heal our inner children before it’s too late. I bawled my eyes out at the end when I was little… and again last month.

Side note: I hadn’t seen Star Wars yet when I first saw this, so Drop Dead Fred was my introduction to Carrie Fisher. Watching her beat the crap out of thin air left quite an impression. Oh, and her character made me want to buy - and sink - a houseboat.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992). 20th Century Fox.

Age when I first saw it: Eleven

Among the most quotable movies on this list, Fran Rubel Kuzui’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer marked a big turning point for me. I lacked the language for it at the time, but it was the first movie that made me feel like maybe being a little weird and a little creepy wasn’t a bad thing - maybe it was the whole point. I wasn’t popular or “girly,” to use a terribly outdated turn of phrase, but I did feel like a freak, and Buffy (Kristy Swanson) imbued me with a little more confidence to own that and just be myself.

I adore the TV series and, yeah, I know it’s smarter and much deeper than this film in many, many ways, but I think the movie functions well as a prequel and I love Swanson’s performance as Buffy. It sucks that Pike was practically erased from canon (Luke Perry deserved better), and as much as I worship at the altar of BtVS, it doesn’t have Paul Reubens’ glorious death scene, a.k.a. the most memorable on-screen death in cinema history. Between that and lines like “You ruined my new jacket. Kill him a lot,” I think this film is responsible for at least 40% of my sense of humor.

6. Pump up the Volume (1990)

Pump Up the Volume (1990). New Line Cinema.

Age when I first saw it: Twelve

I tend to forget that Allan Moyle’s Pump Up the Volume came out at the very beginning of the decade because, for me, it’s the quintessential 90s movie. When I close my eyes and picture my childhood, the first things I see are Hard Harry’s makeshift studio and a pack of Blackjack gum. It hit me at just the right time, too - precariously perched at the threshold of puberty, more interested in art than my classmates, living under the thumb of an abusive step-parent, and thoroughly confused by life. Mark (Christian Slater) gave a much-needed voice to kids like me.

The film introduced me to a ton of music I’d never heard of, including Leonard Cohen, Bad Brains, and Sonic Youth, and it birthed my lifelong dream of becoming a radio DJ (without it, I might never have created and hosted Final Girl Friday). Pump Up the Volume is also, in my humble opinion, the movie that’s aged the best on this list, and I wish I could say that’s a good thing… but it’s not. When a film about the disenfranchised rising up against a corrupt establishment feels even more relevant in 2026 than it did over thirty years ago, 2026 needs to check itself.

7. The Craft (1995)

The Craft (1995). Columbia Pictures.

Age when I first saw it: Twelve

It’s not every day you see a group of pre-teen girls sitting in a circle in a hospital parking garage, “casting spells” to make each other’s boobs bigger, but if you lived in Middletown, Ohio in the mid-90s, you might have seen my friends and me doing just that. The Craft was (as it was for many of my generation) an awakening - a movie that felt like it was made specifically for us at a time when we were constantly being told what to do, how to act, and who to hang out with. I gave my wardrobe a major overhaul after seeing this and never looked back. I’d been careening toward goth territory for years, but The Craft sealed the deal: I had found my people.

This was also a movie that allowed a group of girls to be angry, horny, jealous, vengeful, creepy as fuck, and it showed us the consequences of some of those actions while simultaneously celebrating their power. It felt validating, like someone was actually paying attention to us and going out of their way to let us know we weren’t alone. And don’t even get me started on the soundtrack. Peak formative music. To this day, it remains in my top 20 film soundtracks of all time.

8. Beavis and Butthead Do America (1996)

Beavis and Butthead Do America (1996). MTV Films.

Age when I first saw it: Thirteen

Prior to the release of Laurence Dunmore’s The Libertine in 2004, Mike Judge’s animated epic, Beavis and Butthead Do America, held the record as the movie I’d seen the most times in the theater. Every single day for I don’t actually know how long, my parents dropped me off at Danberry Cinema and I forked over my entire life savings to see everyone’s favorite idiotic delinquents bumble their way across the United States in pursuit of that sweet, sweet lifeforce: their stolen television.

It was crass, stupid, and - I stand by this - high art. There were quite a few animated series in the mid-90s that beautifully bridged the gap between childhood and adolescence for kids my age and Beavis and Butthead were like the kings of that particularly bizarre castle. Also, it was another instance of an absolute banger of a soundtrack, and I vividly remember walking all the way across town with my friends in the middle of winter to buy it at CD Connection. I think I may have even been fighting off the flu at that time. Totally worth it. Wouldn’t change a thing.

9. Scream (1996)

Scream (1996). Dimension Films.

Age when I first saw it: Fourteen

I’m not sure why I didn’t see Wes Craven’s Scream in a “regular” theater. I’d wager it was because Danberry was more uptight about letting teens into R-rated movies than the dollar theater down the street. So, my step-sister and I waited until it found its way there, then went every day after school for a week. The ending - including the identities of the killers - had been spoiled for me by some of my classmates, but it didn’t matter; I was still bearing witness to horror history on the big screen.

I feel a little silly even writing about what a big deal Scream was because we’re all well aware by now of the massive impact it had on the genre. What I can say is that I don’t think any of us really knew it at the time - we just knew it was awesome. It was one big love letter to scary movies, we were all in on the jokes, and it turned horror into a communal experience. I’d never felt anything like that before. While I wouldn’t start referring to myself as a horror fanatic until years later (thank you, Re-Animator), I walked away from the dollar theater that week feeling like a true fan.

10. Cannibal! The Musical (1995)

Cannibal! The Musical (1995). Troma Entertainment.

Age when I first saw it: Fifteen

Some of the best memories I have of being a teenager are tied to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Cannibal! The Musical. Somehow - I honestly don’t remember how - I was befriended by a rather sizable group of gamer nerds from the next town over (who were also really into backyard wrestling, but that’s a story for another day). I spent every weekend with them one Summer, during which time they introduced me to the wide and wonderful world of Troma. They showed me a lot of movies that year, including Surf Nazis Must Die, Rabid Grannies, Tromeo and Juliet… but Cannibal! was the crowd favorite and we quoted it constantly to each other.

Although MTV and Nickelodeon surely had something to do with it, I think of Cannibal! as the movie that solidified my love of both obscure and trash cinema. It’s very low-budget, deeply historically inaccurate, wildly inappropriate, and absolute perfection that nobody but us seemed to have heard of. Troma, in general, made me feel like a treasure hunter who’d discovered a lost city of celluloid. After that Summer, I became addicted to finding niche movies; three decades later, I’ve yet to stop.

I’ve also never stopped trying to make every day a shpadoinkle one.

Dear reader. what are some of your core memory movies?

Share

Leave a comment