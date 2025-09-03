The Penguin, The Exorcist III (1990), Universal Pictures

Do you have a favorite movie prop?

We’ve certainly seen plenty of memorable ones in horror films. Some are conduits for evil, like the many incarnations of the Necronomicon in The Evil Dead franchise or the Freeling’s flickering television set in Poltergeist. Others are used to fight back against the darkness, from Shaun’s trusty cricket bat in Shaun of the Dead to Nancy’s hardcore survival guide in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Many are simply fun ways for characters to pass the time (the Monopoly board from Friday the 13th comes to mind).

Then, there are those objects that aren’t weapons or window-dressing, but symbols - stand-ins for feelings too complicated, too vulnerable, to be uttered aloud. From a distance, one could argue they aren’t even needed, but upon closer inspection, they become so powerful, so important, we can’t imagine our movies without them.

My personal favorite falls into the latter category. It’s not a cursed locket, not a bloody chainsaw, not some ancient relic revealing hidden truths about mystical forces. It’s just a stuffed animal. It’s adorable. And it rips my heart right out of my chest.

Such is the microcosmic resonance of The Exorcist III (William Peter Blatty, 1990), where vast emotional and moral weight is conveyed through small, deliberate details. Blatty’s tragically underrated film is a masterclass in quiet devastation, a melancholic crisis of faith in humanity, and a grave attempt at reconciling one’s belief in a “divine presence” with life’s unrelenting cruelty and loss. Though the movie expresses this in many ways, perhaps the most impressive is that it somehow distills all of it into the most unassuming of objects: A plush penguin, resting in a window sill.

Ed Flanders and George C. Scott, The Exorcist III (1990), Universal Pictures

In Blatty’s novel, Legion, it was actually a teddy bear, not a penguin, and I’m not sure why he changed it. Maybe it was meant to create a subtle, amusing visual connection between the film and the Catholic church - as nuns’ habits are often compared to, y’know, penguins - but I don’t think the particular animal chosen makes much of a difference here. What matters most is what the stuffed animal represents, and the close friendship to which it owes its precious and gut-wrenching existence.

When we first see the penguin, Police Lt. Bill Kinderman (George C. Scott) has brought it as a “get well” gift for his close friend Father Joe Dyer (Ed Flanders) in the hospital. The two men, having survived the harrowing events at the MacNeil home back in 1973, are still mourning the death of their friend Father Karras (Jason Miller). Each one seeks comfort in the other, and Blatty builds their cinematic relationship with literary precision, through wry jokes and gentle banter. Even those who aren’t familiar with what they witnessed all those years earlier can get a sense of their history, of the grief and gratitude they now share because of it. They’re quite different people in some ways, but they’ve been to hell and back together, and they love each other very much. It’s a brotherly, supportive love that provides both - I would say especially Kinderman - with hope in a world rife with uncertainty and chaos.

Of course, they’re also men of the “rough pat on the back” generation, so they’re never going to say any of this out loud. Instead, when Father Dyer is hospitalized for what he claims is nothing serious, Kinderman stops off on the way to visit him and buys that stuffed penguin. He hastens to his room, steadying himself just before reaching the door, enters coolly, and teases Dyer that he found the toy in the street.

After a brief argument about the priest’s health and more endearing repartee, Kinderman leaves, unaware that it will be the last time he sees his friend alive.

When Kinderman returns to that room, it’s to inspect the mutilated body of Father Dyer for clues in his investigation. Blatty and D.P. Gerry Fisher didn’t just want us to know what a difficult task this would be for the lieutenant, but to feel it; as he approaches the door this time, he does it slowly, apprehensively, and it’s the one and only time the audience is put into his POV. A sweeping first-person shot of the nurse’s station, of orderlies, policemen, and bystanders looking on with sympathy as we gradually inch our way toward Bill Kinderman’s - our - worst nightmare. We’re held there, peering in at a limp and distinctly human figure beneath a clean, white sheet.

George C. Scott, The Exorcist III (1990), Universal Pictures

Once we resume our role as spectator, Scott’s performance in these moments is nothing short of extraordinary as he carries us with heavy steps - a balancing act of profound regret and painfully steeled resolve. Kinderman walks from one side to the other, checking Dyer’s hands for signs of the Gemini Killer’s unusual M.O., each one confirmed by the pain on his face. We don’t see the evidence ourselves because we don’t need to. His right index finger has been severed, the sign of the Gemini has been carved into his left-hand palm, and we know what’s coming…

Kinderman is there to do a job, and that job requires him to lift up that sheet to confirm that best friend has, in fact, been decapitated. As he does so, a quiet moan of anguish escapes him and his eyes fixate on the ceiling. He doesn’t sob or scream, though he desperately wants to. The enigmatic horror, this evil he has been pursuing, came and claimed Dyer quickly, methodically, and with no tangible warning. Soon, Kinderman will learn that it drained the priest of his blood, as well, using some of that blood to mock their friendship further on the wall above the bed. But in that moment, one arm still holding the sheet aloft, gaze locked on anything but what’s beneath it, bitterly sucking air through his teeth, he’s simply trying to keep from weeping.

Rain trickles delicately down a window in the corner, the penguin now propped up against it - a symbol of compassion and kindness, orphaned by cruelty, backed by the full weight of Kinderman’s despair.

There’s nothing overtly shocking about it. Nothing profane or grotesque here, just the internal violence of loss, the crippling fact that life must go on, and the echoes of hope left behind by the company of friends now departed.

Evil books and cursed lockets are all well and fun, but for me, no prop in this world can compare to that penguin. No matter how many times I revisit The Exorcist III, it still guts me. Through it, I’m reminded of Blatty’s unique view of the world, and that even the simplest of objects can truly contain multitudes.

