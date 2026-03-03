Jason X (2001). New Line Cinema.

Editor’s note: Moderate spoilers ahead.

Oh, Jason X, you glorious and deeply misunderstood masterpiece.

When Kyle (Horrorble Writer) graciously invited me to join in on The Scarestack Society’s 13 Days of Jason, I knew immediately that this was the film I wanted to write about. It was, after all, my least favorite Friday the 13th film for decades, and I rarely minced words when it came to my hatred for it. “How dare they!” I declared loudly to all who would listen. “Jason in space? What’s next? Michael Myers discovers Atlantis? Freddy Krueger goes to Washington? Balderdash!”

Okay, I probably didn’t put it exactly like that, but you get the idea.

A few years back, my boyfriend started wearing me down about revisiting the film. He promised I would enjoy it, insisted that my tastes had changed a lot since the early 2000s, and even dipped into the ol’ reverse psychology by repeatedly telling me Jason X is “the best Cronenberg movie” because he knew I’d be so offended, I’d watch it just to prove him wrong. The latter worked like a charm.

I finally caved and quickly learned what a stubborn ass I’d been. I’d completely missed the point of this movie twenty years ago. What I once wrote off as a vapid cash grab is, in fact… well, a vapid cash grab, but also a fun-loving and highly enjoyable satire. Today, Jason X is one of my favorite F13 films. It’s intentionally absurd, exceedingly horny, and smarter than it’s ever been given credit for. It knows exactly what kind of movie it is and refuses to apologize, which I respect. Oh, and it’s the fourth - and, sadly, final - time Kane Hodder donned the hockey mask, which makes it extra special to me in retrospect. He was, is, and forever shall be my favorite Jason.

And so, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason X for not getting it sooner.

This movie fucking slaps.

Kane Hodder as Jason Vorhees in Jason X (2001). New Line Cinema.

“What the hell is going on?” “Jason fucking Voorhees. That’s what’s going on.”

Directed by James Isaac and written mostly by Todd Farmer, Jason X (2001) is the tenth installment in the Friday the 13th franchise. By the late 90s, Jason Vorhees had been to camp multiple times. He’d been killed (shout out to The Final Chapter from 1984), briefly replaced, brought back with a lightning strike, brought back again with psychokinesis, shipped off to Manhattan (sort of), and sent to Hell. The next logical step was to pit him against another heavy hitter from the slasher subgenre, but Freddy vs. Jason was trapped in development limbo, so New Line Cinema did what any desperate film studio would do: they panicked and sent Jason to space.

As Rowan would say: “In the end, it always comes down to money.”

To their credit, the movie was a modest success, but the critical reception for Jason X was abysmal. It was dismissed as cheap, derivative, and creatively bankrupt. Many (like myself at the time) treated the premise as proof that the franchise had officially run out of ideas. Roger Ebert - a.k.a. the bane of my existence - said of the film: “Jason X sucks on the levels of storytelling, character development, suspense, special effects, originality, punctuation, neatness and aptness of thought. Only its title works.”

I disagree now with everything Ebert said about the film, and I think what he failed to understand most was that Jason X was never trying to revolutionize anything. This was the post-Scream era, after all, when self-awareness wasn’t just popular in the genre but practically mandatory. New Line was cashing in on the meta commentary craze with a spoof and it works beautifully if you let it. At no point does it try to convince the audience that it’s high art; it’s just deliberately mindless fun.

These days, it’s sitting at 20% on Rotten Tomatoes and squarely in the middle of the road on iMDB. Although the F13 fandom is gradually embracing it as an underappreciated gem, it’s still suspended in that strange liminal space between embarrassment and cult worship. You’re either on one side or the other. You either love Jason X or you don’t. You either accept the premise and buckle up or cross your arms and refuse to board the ship. I did the latter for too long.

Let’s talk about why that was a mistake.

The massacre at Crystal Lake Research. Jason X (2001). New Line Cinema.

“We executed him for the first time in 2008. We tried everything. Electrocution, gas, firing squad, we even hung him once. Nothing worked. Finally, it was decided that if we couldn’t terminate him, we could at least contain him. Freeze him until we could figure out what to do.”

Our tale begins in present day at the Crystal Lake Research facility, a vaguely militarized government building that raises far more questions for me than it answers. Why does Crystal Lake have a giant, industrial research base? Who built it and when? Does it solely exist to solve the Jason problem? And why does it look like an airplane hangar? Does Crystal Lake even have an airport? The town is TINY.

We’ll never know, and you know what? That’s okay.

Jason Vorhees (Kane Hodder) is chained up in the center of an enormous and otherwise empty room, awaiting cryogenic suspension because no one can figure out how to kill him. He stares unblinking at a young guard who, understandably unnerved, throws a blanket over his head. We step away from the room to meet Rowan (Lexa Doig), our final girl and the leader of the “freeze Jason” project. Her plans are quickly dashed by a man named Dr. Wimmer (David Cronenberg), who arrives with a small army of soldiers and announces he’ll be taking Jason to Pennsylvania, where he can study - and profit from - his regenerative tissue. Rowan fights him on this, warning him that Jason is simply too dangerous, but it’s no use.

Wimmer approaches the captive and orders his men to remove the blanket, but surprise! Jason’s not there and in his place hangs the guard from earlier, quite deceased. Within seconds, Wimmer and his entire band are slaughtered, leaving Rowan to handle the rogue killer on her own, and handle him she does by baiting and leading him directly into the cryostasis chamber. She activates it, but not before he stabs her through the pod, triggering a system-wide lockdown that freezes them both solid. The science makes no sense, but it didn’t make sense the first time we brought Jason back from the dead, either. Or the second. Or the third…

We then jump far ahead to the year 2455. Earth is now a polluted wasteland incapable of sustaining life, so humanity has relocated to “Earth II.” However, space travel allows for occasional trips to the old homestead. A group of students on a field trip to the long-abandoned Earth stumble onto the facility and discover the frozen bodies of Rowan and Jason. The students conclude that Jason, whoever he was, is very, very dead, but Rowan has been preserved well enough to be revived. Despite the fact that one of them loses an arm to the frozen serial killer (Jason falls over and the machete does all the work), they decide to take both bodies back to their ship - the Grendel - which is conveniently outfitted with regenerative nanotechnology.

Janessa, Waylander, and Rowan aboard the Grendel in Jason X (2001). New Line Cinema.

“Kids and their goddamn field trips. ‘Let’s bring a psycho on board!’”

The ragtag crew aboard the Grendel is one of my favorite things about the film. They’re the same generic college kids as ever, just re-envisioned for the distant future. You’ve got a resident burnout, an oversexed couple, the sexually liberated girl, the stuffy smart girl, the good guy… Call me a soft touch, but I get a huge kick out of this movie’s message that even after four hundred years, young people never change. As the students set to work on reattaching Azreal’s arm, studying their findings, and bringing Rowan back to life, they still find time for a little light grinding and debate about the size of Jason’s dick. There’s also an utterly ridiculous little side plot about the group’s Professor, Lowe (Jonathan Potts), liking his nipples tweaked.

I do wish I could forget that, but I can’t. It’s burned into my retinas.

Lowe is the film’s B-villain, deeply in debt and even deeper in denial about the danger he’s allowed onto the ship. He’s the embodiment of profit over people, with dollar signs in his eyes at the sight of both Rowan and Jason on ice, but he’s also a bumbling dork, so it’s hard to stay mad at him. At the other end of the spectrum is my personal favorite character, Kay-Em (Lisa Ryder), an android whose personality - and love for her caretaker, Tsunaron (Chuck Campbell) - make her an entertaining and lovable hero. Between them stands Sgt. Brodski (Peter Mensah), the gruff but good-natured head of security whose top priority is his people. Together, they create a broad moral landscape that could have been a lot more flat and cliché.

The one thing that doesn’t quite work for me is that this is apparently a class field trip for a school, but I’m completely unsure of what the hell kind of class it is or what they’re supposed to be learning. Archaeology? History? Science? It’s probably science. After all, they do resurrect Rowan using some pretty high-tech equipment and most of the students participate in that. But at no point is there any substantial mention of school throughout the film, apart from a pre-kink remark about midterms.

But I digress!

When Rowan wakes up, she immediately punches Lowe in the face, which is deeply satisfying. At first, she’s simply trying to get her bearings (I may be wrong, but at over 450 years old, she might be the oldest final girl ever?) and adjust to life in space. But once she learns that they brought Jason onto the ship, as well, she tries in vain to warn everyone and convince Lowe to dispose of his body before it’s too late. He doesn’t, and soon, the rampant sexual energy emanating from the students aboard the Grendel rouses him from his frozen slumber. Yes, that’s correct. Horniness - not science - is what wakes Jason up. Did I mention I love this movie?

What follows is a mildly toned-down but fun interplanetary bloodbath, which is another point in this film’s favor for me. Sure, some of the kills are standard fare, and it’s always infuriating when studios opt for CGI over practical effects (to be fair, Jason X has both), but there’s plenty of creativity to be found, too. Jason plunges a student’s head into a vat of liquid nitrogen and smashes it to pieces on the counter, he wanders onto the virtual playing field of a discount Doom game and snaps a stoner in half, and he inadvertently sucks one of his victims through a high-pressure space hole. Say what you will about Jason X, but they put in some solid effort.

Jason stalking the corridors of the Grendel is also surprisingly effective. Hodder’s physical presence is perfection. The film’s lighting, color grading, and overall production design are far more polished than its reputation suggests, with noteworthy uses of shadow and silhouette that genuinely give me the wiggins, especially during the opening scenes at the research facility. It might not be the scariest F13 film, but it does have a few sincerely creepy moments.

And then, of course, there’s the delight that is Uber Jason.

Kane Hodder as Uber Jason in Jason X (2001). New Line Cinema.

“He’s been modified.” “Ya think?”

I’m trying not to spoil too much about the backend of the movie, but let’s just say Jason gets very much killed aboard the Grendel, and it looks like the remaining students and crew are in the clear. However, the same nanotechnology that brought Rowan back does its thing and resurrects Jason with a few major upgrades. He then becomes Uber Jason, the most metal Jason of them all. Literally.

It’s so funny to me that the image of Uber Jason has become such an iconic one within the F13 fandom when he only has about fifteen minutes of screen time at the very end of the movie. It’s a true testament to Hodder’s performance in the costume, as well as the great work of effects makeup artist Stephan Dupuis and designer Maxyne Baker. Does it slightly resemble the wardrobe of a mid-90s pro wrestler? I mean, yeah. But that doesn’t mean it can’t also look pretty damn intimidating.

As previously mentioned, Jason had already been stabbed, shot, drowned, electrocuted, blown up, and sent to Hell over the course of nine films. He was, as Rowan succinctly puts it, “an unstoppable killing machine.” Uber Jason takes that idea and cranks it up to eleven. Now, he’s armored, bulletproof, and much of the damage he took throughout his time on the ship (and presumably before he even got there) has been healed. This version of Jason is feelin’ good. It’s slasher fantasy at its most shameless, and I can’t help but admire the film’s audacity.

There’s a lot more I would love to go into here, but I’d like to leave some things to the imagination for those who’ve yet to see the movie. I know I keep using this word, but it’s just so much fun to watch. I haven’t even touched on Lowe’s final scene - “Guys, it’s okay! He just wanted his machete back!” - or Brodski’s absolute badassery, or Kay-Em’s outrageous first showdown with Jason. Honestly, the virtual Camp Crystal Lake alone is worth the runtime, in my humble opinion, and features a hilarious throwback to Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) to boot.

Some folks have criticized it for ripping off the Alien movies and they’re not wrong - hell, Todd Farmer even named his own character after Dallas, which is such a Todd Farmer thing to do - but I don’t see borrowing from Alien as a bad thing. What started as a quick buck for New Line to bide time between F13 films turned out to be a weirdly unique and loving tribute to two excellent franchises with a handful of awesome characters (Rowan, Kay-Em, Brodski) and an unforgettable monster. I don’t know what more anyone could ask for from a tenth installment than that.

Like I said, you either love Jason X or you don’t.

I once didn’t, but I know better now.

~M

