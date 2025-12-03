Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

Editor's note: Moderate spoilers for Silent Night, Deadly Night.

The time? November, 1984. The place? Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As the streets bustled with traffic and storefronts glowed with the warmth of tinsel and lights, it was clear that the pre-Christmas season had overtaken the city. But the real party was happening outside of the Grand Cinema at 214 West Wisconsin Avenue, where concerned parents, teachers, churchgoers - many of them members or allies of a protest group known as Citizens Against Movie Madness - gathered in shivering clumps, proudly holding placards adorned with slogans like SANTA IS NOT A MURDERER and STOP THE SLAUGHTER CLAUS.

They weren’t the only ones, either. At a handful of theaters across the country, people were showing up to challenge the premiere of an abomination against our most beloved holiday: Charles Sellier’s Silent Night, Deadly Night. Courtesy of a highly effective TV ad campaign, this low-budget tale of an axe-wielding Santa became public enemy number one before anyone had even seen it.

A Silent Night, Deadly Night protest in November of 1984. Milwaukee Sentinel .

Silent Night, Deadly Night wasn’t the first film to turn Santa Claus into a cold-blooded killer - good ol’ St. Nick went on a murderous rampage in Lewis Jackson’s Christmas Evil and again in David Hess’ To All a Good Night in 1980 - but the wide release and marketing of Sellier’s Silent Night, Deadly Night four years later commanded far more attention, properly pissing everyone off and earning it the infamous label of “A Christmas movie for people who hate Christmas.”

Even public figures like Mickey Rooney (who would, funnily enough, go on to star in the fifth film in the franchise) spoke out against Sellier and his homicidal Santa, proclaiming that “the scum who made that movie should be run out of town.” As opening weekend came and went and word of mouth began to spread, it became clear that the film wasn’t just taking a literal stab at Christmas, but also the Catholic church, and the protests intensified. By the end of its second week, Silent Night, Deadly Night was pulled from nearly all U.S. theaters.

As we all know, though, the more taboo a film becomes, the more people want to see it, and today, the sordid history of Silent Night, Deadly Night has transformed it into an absolute legend of holiday horror, embraced annually by many (including myself) as essential December viewing. More importantly, folks have come to appreciate its stark portrayal of a traumatized boy-turned-maniac, triggered by yuletide “cheer.”

Grandpa (Will Hare) and little Billy (Jonathan Best) in Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

You see Santa Claus tonight, you better run, boy! You better run for your life!

The film opens on a familiar scene in 1971: An all-American family treks along a quiet country road on the morning of Christmas Eve, festive tunes pouring from the radio, and little Billy sits in the backseat, reading The Night Before Christmas. He asks his parents if he can wait up that night for Santa, but his mother - rocking his infant brother, Ricky, in the passenger seat - explains that Santa has a big surprise for him later, one that he won’t get if he stays up past his bedtime.

Where are they going, you might ask? A fun family supper? Last-minute shopping, perhaps? No, no. They’re on their way to a nursing home, to visit Billy’s super creepy grandpa, who’s pretending to be comatose for some reason, and waits until he’s alone with the boy to warn him that “Christmas Eve is the scariest damn night of the year.” He tells Billy in a foreboding whisper that Santa only brings presents to kids who’ve been really good, and all the others get punished. On the ride home, Billy tries to explain to his parents what happened, but mom says grandpa is crazy, and Billy confidently declares that Santa will punish her for saying that.

Meanwhile, a man in a Santa suit shoots and kills a convenience store owner nearby, swiping a measly $31 from the register, then stages a breakdown on the side of the road. When Billy’s family spots the seemingly distressed Kris Kringle, they stop to help, only to find themselves at the mercy of a vicious opportunist. Billy flees and hides in a ditch, watching in horror as his father’s lifeless body topples from the car, his mother is assaulted and murdered, all the while baby Ricky bawls in his car seat to the spirited sounds of a song called “Sweet Little Baby.”

Billy (Danny Wagner) sees something he shouldn’t. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

When we do something naughty, we are always caught, and then we are punished. Punishment is absolute. Punishment is necessary. Punishment is good.

Three Christmases later, we pick back up with Billy and Ricky at the Saint Mary’s Home for Orphaned Children. Surely, a strict Catholic upbringing won’t further confuse and retraumatize the poor boys over and over again, right? *coughs*

The kids don’t really remember what happened the night their parents were killed, but when Billy’s asked to draw a picture of Santa, he naturally depicts him as a knife-wielding psychopath. He’s kept in isolation for this, and afterward stumbles onto one of the nuns in bed with a townie, who is swiftly discovered and beaten by the Mother Superior as the child listens, terrified. To throw salt in the wound, Billy was technically supposed to have stayed in his room, so he’s beaten for leaving it.

Then, in what I like to call the absolute worst fuckin’ idea imaginable, Mother Superior vows to prove the effectiveness of her disciplinary methods by FORCING BILLY TO SIT ON SANTA’S LAP at the annual Christmas party. And guess what the kid does? He screams and punches him, of course, crying alone in a corner, begging for forgiveness, pleading to be spared from punishment. We freeze on his face as the head nun descends on him, then jump forward in time ten more years.

Everything will be fine. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

Hey, Santa! You better sober up! You’ve got a long night ahead of you. You remember what Santa Claus does on Christmas Eve, don’t ya?

Once Billy turns eighteen and ventures out into the big, wide world, the film shifts from a painful villain origin story to what we’ve all been waiting for: a wackadoo seasonal slasher. Billy’s matured into a charming, handsome, seemingly sane young man, and his one true ally at the orphanage, Sister Margaret, gets him a job as a stock boy at a toy store. What could possibly go wrong?

We get a wholesome montage of him settling into his work, falling in love, impressing his boss, lifting kids up to reach toys on the top shelf, playing with a Mr. Potato Head, and quietly convulsing with long-buried homicidal rage at the sight of Santa Claus as the holidays approach. Y’know, the usual. But when the store’s regular Santa breaks his ankle, whom do you think the manager chooses to take his place? That’s right - Billy! Why not? I’m sure he’ll be able to handle it. Just ignore that dead look in his eye as he stares at himself in the mirror from behind his big ol’ beard.

Miraculously, he gets through his shift as Santa with only minimal emotional trauma to the children by way of awkward mumbling, but his boss gets him drunk at the Christmas party afterward, and when his co-workers start acting “naughty,” Billy’s mind snaps under the pressure. What follows is an all-out bloodbath as he tears through the snowy town, doling out not-so-jolly punishments.

Billy (Robert Brian Wilson) in Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

Can you believe this? It’s Christmas Eve and we got orders to bring in Santa Claus.

So, is this really a film that hates Christmas? I personally don’t think it would be nearly as fun or effective if it was. Above all else, it’s a cheap and occasionally goofy slasher, best enjoyed by relaxing and enjoying the ride. And beneath the surface, it feels less a direct attack on the holiday and more a commentary on hypocrisy and child neglect, putting the historically Christian ritualization of reward-based “good behavior” under a microscope, shining a harsh light on its potential to hurt more than it helps. Remember, at the start of the film, Billy loves Christmas - it’s the adults around him that ruin it, twisting what should be the best night of his life into something darker, irrevocably distorting his perceptions of right and wrong.

Art director Linda Kiffe and cinematographer Henning Schellerup worked hard to hold our attention on the lights, décor, and precious animatronics that so many of us associate with the season, filtering it all through a grim and brutal lens. As a smiling plastic Santa, draped in red and green bulbs, turns its head to practically wink at the audience, the camera lingers, making sure we really see him before Billy shoves off into the wintry night, armed with an axe, ready to add a few more names to his naughty list. Only a crew who understood and, on some level, connected with the magic of Christmas could have juxtaposed it so well.

Perry Botkin, Jr.’s score is perfect to that end, too. Similarly to Carl Zittrer’s music for Black Christmas, you can tell the primary goal for Botkin was to warp the nostalgic warmth of the holiday as cozy melodies (written by Morgan Ames) were layered over scenes of a broken man losing control. Billy’s slow walk toward his first kill at the toy store, for example, is backed by a drunken chorus of “Santa’s Watching” from his co-workers, and Sister Margaret’s discovery of the massacre at the store is hard-cut into a rousing round of “Christmas Fever” from carolers.

Carolers spreading Christmas cheer in Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

On this eve when saint and angels sing among us

Holly hung just right and faces bright with

Christmas fever

Happy eve of happy day

The kills toe the line between practicality and milking the holiday theme for all its worth. Rather than just recreating the violence done to his parents years earlier - which, let’s face it, would have been a lot less interesting - Billy uses pretty much whatever’s lying around, strangling one of his colleagues with Christmas lights while another is shot with a bow and arrow, collapsing into a fluffy den of fake snow. He eventually settles into his primary weapon (the axe), but he’s not above impaling someone on a mounted deer head when the opportunity arises.

And because this was the 80s, the film is rife with all the classic camp staples of the era, including cartoonish bullies, bumbling cops, and plenty of ill-advised sex and nudity. The latter reaches peak heights with a babysitter’s super relatable decision to pause the act and open the front door topless - in cutoff jean shorts, no less - in the middle of winter to let her cat inside (we’ve all been there). There are a couple of sexual assault scenes, but they’re mercifully tame compared to tons of other films featuring psychosexual killers, which I appreciate. In Silent Night, Deadly Night, true to the subgenre, the sex exists mainly as a catalyst for Billy’s rage, and an occasional wrench to make sure the audience is paying attention.

The performances from the cast are also pretty damn solid for the budget and the era. Robert Brian Wilson plays the grown-up, murderous version of Billy with all the charm and psychopathy of a made killer; Gilmer McCormick’s Sister Margaret is believable as a compassionate woman, fearfully testing the confines of her role in the church, and Lilyan Chauvin is a maddingly good (er… evil) Mother Superior. Oh, and Britt Leach turns out some adorably over-the-top drunk acting. He cracks me the hell up.

Ira (Britt Leach) partied a little too hard. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984). TriStar Pictures.

Seven o’clock... it’s over! Time to get shit-faced!

All in all, while Silent Night, Deadly Night isn’t my favorite Christmas horror movie, I do feel it’s among the better ones out there, and it’s wholly deserving of its legacy. It delivers exactly what it promises: a cautionary massacre on the most wonderful night of the year. Since its tumultuous release in 1984, there have been four sequels and one remake, with a second on the way, and I’ve enjoyed the subsequent films to varying degrees, but none of them quite hold a candle to this one.

I think a big part of that is owed to the screenplay by Michael Hickey. Billy’s backstory is eerily similar to countless stories of actual criminals, often described by everyday folks like us as “doomed from the start.” There’s nothing overtly fantastical about his childhood - it’s frighteningly true to life in many ways. And while I typically root for the heroes in horror films, Silent Night, Deadly Night is one of the few where I’m not surprised people wound up dead by the end of it. I wish desperately that Billy had been able to catch a break. To me, that’s a mark of good writing; in addition to being a memorable horror film, it’s a provocative one.

Whether truly an enemy of Christmas or not, it’s hard to deny that Silent Night, Deadly Night is a must-watch for slasher fans during this season, embodying the rebellious spirit of holiday horror, emboldened by the disapproving gaze of naysayers past, and warning us all to be good or else Santa will come strike us down.

