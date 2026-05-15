Image by H.H. Duke.

Big Driver (2014). Lifetime / Ostar Productions.

Editor’s note: Moderate spoilers for Big Driver and talk of sexual assault

When I was a kid, my mother was a devoted fan of two things: Stephen King and Lifetime original movies. One weaved harrowing tapestries of women being terrorized by serial killers, evil children, abusive husbands… and the other was Stephen King. Both horrified me. But, as I got older and Lifetime’s reputation for cheap, lurid melodramas grew, I blocked it from my memory.

King’s movies, of course, stayed with me forever. As a child, I loved the simple scares of Cujo and Pet Sematary. In my teen years, I was obsessed with the coke-addled, rebellious spirit of Christine and Maximum Overdrive. In my twenties, I started reading and collecting his books, and fell head-over-heels for 11/22/63 and Under the Dome. Now in my forties, I’ve found that my favorites are his cerebral, women-centered stories: Rose Madder, Dolores Claiborne, Gerald’s Game…

Ohhhh, okay. I get it.

The King-Lifetime connection suddenly makes sense.

After all, both Stephen King and Lifetime have long shared a mutual concern for the lived experiences of women, particularly violence at the hands of men. Sometimes they handle the subject with grace, nuance, and empathy. Sometimes they don’t. But when either gets it right, they tap into something that hits hard. Looking back on it now, it seems fitting that the one and only Stephen King story adapted by Lifetime is his visceral rape-revenge tale, Big Driver.

I’ve just come back from a brief writing hiatus, so I’m feelin’ a little woozy rusty here, but I’m thrilled to be participating in the Scarestack Society’s Spring of King. Because this film is a pretty damn faithful adaptation of King’s story, I thought it best to start with his version, then shift into my review of the movie. Big Driver isn’t my favorite “Based on King” film, but I feel it deserves more love than it gets.

Stephen King’s Big Driver

Full Dark, No Stars (2010). Scribner.

“That didn’t sound like her voice. Or not exactly like her voice. Perhaps it was the one that belonged to her deepest self, the survivor. And the killer - her, too. How many unsuspected selves could a person have, hiding deep inside? She was beginning to think the number might be infinite.”

Big Driver is one of four novellas featured in Full Dark, No Stars (2010), a collection of pitch dark explorations of the self that prod readers with the question of, “What would I have done?” 1922 follows a desperate farmer who murders his wife; A Good Marriage is about a woman who discovers her husband is a serial killer; Fair Extension tells the story of a terminally ill man who transfers his bad luck to his frenemy; and Big Driver chronicles one woman’s transformation from a writer of cozy mysteries into a cold-blooded revenge killer.

I enjoy all four stories, but Big Driver is the one that really burrowed its way under my skin. While some have criticized it for excessive pop culture references and a predictable plot, it’s also been hailed as the darkest yarn in a collection known for its black-as-night subject matter, and rightly so. It’s King at his absolute darkest and, for me, it’s an unsung triumph of the rape-revenge subgenre.

The story starts by introducing us to mystery author Tess Thorne, who’s made a modest name for herself with The Willow Grove Knitting Society, a series of quaint whodunnits solved by four elderly sleuths. Tess is an intelligent, wry-humored woman from Connecticut whose imagination is in a constant state of hyperdrive. The characters she creates seem to follow her everywhere, and her two best friends are her cat and her car’s GPS system, TomTom.

Tess is invited to speak at a library in Massachusetts, where she meets a quirky librarian named Ramona Norville, who tells her she can save time on her drive by taking an alternate route home. With Ramona’s directions plugged into TomTom, Tess’ scenic trip back is cut short by spiked boards in the road. Soon after, an enormous man in a pick-up truck pulls over to “help,” and Tess is blindsided. The man assaults her in an abandoned gas station for hours as she drifts in and out of consciousness. Then, believing she’s dead, he dumps her body in a culvert.

When Tess wakes up, she’s badly injured, extremely disoriented, and realizes she isn’t alone in the culvert - the bodies of several other women are in there with her. She spends hours wandering around the area in a daze, and eventually winds up at a convenient store, where she calls a car and goes home. King spares very little detail when it comes to the aftermath of the assault, from the damage it did to Tess’ body to the many conflicting thoughts flooding her mind in its wake. She wants to call the police, but she’s also afraid of what happened to her being plastered all over the news. She knows the bodies in the culvert are her responsibility, but she also wants to be the one to take “Big Driver” down.

What I love most about this story is that the real horror here is entirely human. It’s about the darkness we all carry within ourselves and the terrible things that can wrench that darkness to the forefront. More specifically, it’s about a woman who has been devastated by violence and the choices she makes in an attempt to reclaim control of her life. Tess doesn’t rise from that trauma like a phoenix. It doesn’t make her stronger or morally enlightened. She’s angry. She’s amped up to eleven. She’s capable of things that even she could never have imagined.

Big Driver is a tough read because it’s an effective one. The novella is visceral and exhausting, and King wisely forces the reader to sit with Tess’ raw fear, humiliation, paranoia, and rage instead of running us headlong into catharsis. We stay close to her through every stage of her process. For a story like this, I think that’s important. And yes, it absolutely is a revenge fantasy, but it’s a fantasy rooted in brutal reality, and I think that’s important, too.

King, Meet Lifetime: Big Driver on the Small Screen

Maria Bello and Olympia Dukakis in Big Driver (2014). Lifetime / Ostar Productions.

“Sometimes, it’s just about friggin’ payback.”

As adaptations go, Lifetime’s Big Driver (Mikael Salomon, 2014) is pretty faithful to the novella, taking only a handful of liberties for cinema’s sake. Tess is played by Maria Bello, whose performance has been chided as flat by some critics, but it doesn’t feel at all flat to me. She leaned into the dry wit and grounded “every woman” nature of the character, clearly understanding that Tess wasn’t an action hero but a real human being and playing her accordingly. It’s also well established that Tess Thorne is a private woman, and I suspect Bello ran with that, as well.

The rest of the cast does a very good job of bringing King’s story to life. Ann Dowd was a great choice for Ramona, your average fussy librarian from Small Town, USA, with a hint of something warped beneath her surface. The formidable Olympia Dukakis plays Doreen, head of the fictional Willow Grove Knitting Society, and while I think we could have used a lot more of her, what we do get is nice. The standout performance for me is Joan Jett as Betsy Neal, the bartender at a dive down the road from where Tess was assaulted. She becomes Tess’ only flesh-and-blood ally.

Maria Bello and Joan Jett in Big Driver (2014). Lifetime / Ostar Productions.

What really surprised me about the film upon first watch is how brutal it can be. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a Lifetime movie, so it has a distinct TV look and feel, but that gruesome opening shot of a woman’s body floating in the culvert had me clutching my pearls for a second, and Bello’s physical performance when she first wakes up from the assault feels uncomfortably real. Salomon and DoP Steve Cosens made some stylistic choices that work beautifully for the story, as well, translating Tess’ heightened mental state through flash cuts to imagined horrors.

My personal favorite detail - one which doesn’t appear in the book - is that, before Tess calls for a ride home from the convenient store, she calls her home phone and leaves a message for herself, relaying every detail of the assault while it’s fresh in her mind. It’s a brilliant addition to the story, one that makes her seem even smarter than she already did. I also love that they chose to show her standing outside of herself, watching the assault through the window. Both of these add to the overall realism of the story and I have no choice but to tip my hat to Lifetime.

Maria Bello in Big Driver (2014). Lifetime / Ostar Productions.

That said, this isn’t a perfect film. I might have cast someone else to play Lester (a.k.a. Big Driver), as Will Harris has the right build, sure, but doesn’t quite embody the monster King described. There’s also a plot twist in the novella that leads Tess down an even darker path toward suicide, but it was dumbed down considerably for the film. And the Tess on paper is much more conflicted about not calling the police, a decision that haunts her from start to finish. I don’t feel like the movie conveys just how much she cares about the other women in the culvert.

I’ve seen films that take place primarily inside someone’s head do a much better job of relating their thoughts to the audience. Mike Flanagan’s Gerald’s Game (2017) is an excellent example of that. Big Driver feels a bit more reserved, which makes it harder to consistently feel what Tess is going through on a primal level. A big part of what makes the novella so compelling is that we’re right there with her through every decision, every ethical dilemma, every bullet. Without that, it does feel at times like we’re just watching revenge for the sake of revenge.

Maria Bello in Big Driver (2014). Lifetime / Ostar Productions.

For all its flaws, though, I appreciate what Big Driver is trying to do, and I’m impressed that Lifetime took it upon themselves to get behind it. It’s a cruel but ultimately satisfying film that doesn’t always stick the landing, but it handles the trauma of rape and the grey area of revenge with respect and some provocative insight. Beneath the familiar made-for-TV aesthetics lies a heartfelt story that feels outraged on behalf of women, and honestly, that’s about as Stephen King as it gets.

The Long Road Home

As I said at the start, Big Driver isn’t my favorite King adaptation, and I do prefer the novella, but I also think it’s a better movie than some would have you believe. It’s sitting at around 5 out of 10 stars on iMDB and an abysmal 31% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have called the movie boring (my least favorite word in the English language), unrealistic, and “absolute rubbish,” which is probably why I’ll never be fully accepted into the film critic club. I think Big Driver is grim, thoughtful, stylish, and a hell of a lot more sincere than people give it credit for.

I enjoy this movie not because it pushed the boundaries or reinvented the rape-revenge subgenre, but because, beneath all the pulpy vengeance and cinematic violence, Big Driver provokes the same question King did when he wrote the novella: “What would I have done?” The film demonstrates a vital truth about trauma, that sometimes the horrors of the world are as real as you and me, and surviving them doesn’t always make us feel heroic. Sometimes, it just makes us furious.

Am I advocating for revenge killings? Of course not.

But I had to ask, and that’s the point.

Thanks so much to Kyle Ryan for inviting me to take part in Scarestack’s Spring of King! This was exactly what I needed to get back into the swing of things. And thanks to anyone out there who may be reading this. Don’t forget to check out the many other fantastic reviews of Stephen King adaptations coming this month!

The Scarestack Society’s Spring of King:

5/1 It miniseries - Sahar Khan

5/2 Pet Semetary - JHong

5/3 Pet Semetary 2 - Horror Hangouts

5/4 Cujo - Kyle Ryan

5/5 Creepshow - B-Movie Tea

5/6 The Outsider - Sean Mo

5/7 Gerald’s Game - H. H. Duke

5/8 The Mangler - Timothy Atkinson

5/9 Maximum Overdrive - Yanni Hamburger

5/10 Salem’s Lot 2024 - Meat Head Media

5/11 Silver Bullet - George R. Galuschak

5/12 Creepshow 2 - Thehumangaze

5/13 Carrie - Hellish Views - Harry Evans

5/14 Christine - Emma

5/15 Big Driver- Molly O'Blivion & Stand By Me - Matt Cyr

5/16 The Shining - Jamie B.

5/17 The Long Walk - Decarceration

5/18 King Of Home Video - Jean-Pierre Diez

5/19 The Langoliers - Beverley's Horror Corner

5/20 Sleepwalkers - Brandon Rae

5/21 The Running Man - Stevie Duffy

5/22 Misery - Skyla

5/23 The Night Flier - Bryan Wolford

5/24 The Shawshank Redemption - Genevieve Brock

5/25 Dreamcatcher - Kimberly B🌴👻🌴

5/26 The Mist - Cedric

5/27 The Dead Zone - Stephen’s Offscreen Screams

5/28 Cat’s Eye - Backyard Movie Critic & Graveyard Shift - Liam Palmer

5/29 Rose Red - Kristen (Blood,Blush ,& Guts) & Storm Of The Century - Adam Hunter

5/30 It Chapter 1 - That Horror Lesbian

5/31 Dolores Claiborne - Kimberly Ramsawak & The Lawnmower Man - Mike smith

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