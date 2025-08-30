Starting today, I’ve promised myself I will, no matter what, write at least three paragraphs a day. No matter how intense the brain fog or the body aches or the nausea (PSA: perimenopause is a friend to absolutely no one), no matter how busy I am with school, no matter how chaotic and unrecognizable the world around me has become, no matter how tempted I may be to dissociate and spend half the day in bed watching Re-Animator for the 50th time this year… I’ll take some time, sit down right here at this tiny desk, and write at least three paragraphs about horror films.

The problems I’ve had in the past, with my writing, have had little to do with not feeling inspired or knowing what to write about. I’ve got about two dozen ideas for essays and articles in my head at any given time. No, my problems come down to a lack of self-discipline and an all-consuming amount of self-doubt. Hell, the first chapbook I ever published, back in 2003, was entitled Typochondriac, and for a very good reason: I am chronically second-, third-, and fourth-guessing myself, and I’ve backed out of practically every door I’ve ever walked through because of it.

Now that I’m in college, and Final Girl Friday is up and clunking again on YouTube, I don’t want to just flail around, making the same mistakes until I eventually retreat altogether. I need to develop some healthier habits, creatively speaking. So, here I am, trying to make good on my promise. The first step I took toward becoming the version of myself I’ve always wanted was going to school. Check. The second step was laying down the foundation for a new incarnation of my “brand” (yuck). Check. The third is holding myself accountable for my passion and forcing myself to spend quality time with it every single day. I would love to be able to put a check beside that.

