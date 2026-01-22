Trailers promise a lot of things: clarity, purpose, a good faith summary of what’s to come… but too often those promises are only a fraction of the truth. Hell, sometimes, they’re none of it. When a film is flattened into a palatable amuse-bouche, it’s only inevitable that some essential details get lost - or tossed out - along the way.

A couple of weeks ago, Sean Mo and I delved into the realm of misleading movie trailers with The Art of the 2-Minute Con. Today, we’re back with six more cases we feel are worth examining. From Hell’s heart, we stab at thee, trailers!

Ahem.

Sorry, folks. I’m a sucker for a Star Trek reference.

1. Crimson Peak (2015)

Selected by Molly O'Blivion

The Hook: “Damn girl, that house is HAUNTED.”

The Pitch: A sweeping tale of a young woman who marries into a mysterious aristocratic family and encounters ghosts in their creepy-ass mansion.

The Trick: Overstatement. The trailer works tirelessly to sell the film as the ghost story to end all ghost stories, holding our attention on del Toro’s name and signature style to distract from a weak and predictable story.

The Reality: A gothic romance/mystery with high production value that moves at a snail’s pace and features few scares. Lovely to look at, but light on substance and a far cry from the exciting horror epic we were promised. I walked out of the theater wishing it had been adapted from a book so I could have just read that instead.

The Verdict: Success at a cost. The trailer worked, but as word got around that the movie wasn’t scary, it petered out until it found a loving cult following.

2. Downsizing (2017)

Selected by Sean Mo

The Hook: Cozy, clever, high-concept whimsy. “What if we shrank ourselves” as a cute life-hack with a side of gentle satire.

The Pitch: A stressed-out couple miniaturizes for a better, cheaper, brighter life, and discovers a whole new world of possibilities.

The Trick: Promise management. The trailer leans on the hook like it’s the whole meal: bright pacing, playful reveals of tiny-life perks, a charming glide path, and a reassuring sense that the concept stays fun and focused.

The Reality: A shaggy, mood-swinging detour machine that keeps shedding versions of itself: rom-com, then satire, then something heavier and more melancholy. The shrinking idea becomes a doorway into a bunch of different movies that don’t all want to live together.

The Verdict: Sabotage-by-softening. The trailer sells tidy whimsy with a clean arc; the movie is messy, wandering, and frequently preoccupied with bigger questions than its own premise.

3. Red Eye (2005)

Selected by Molly O'Blivion

The Hook: Whirlwind romance at 30,000 feet?

The Pitch: Two passengers meet on a delayed flight and sparks ignite, but things take a nosedive when one of them proves to have sinister motives.

The Trick: Impish misdirection. A classic meet-cute between two Hollywood hotties, flirtatious banter ensues, and all hell breaks loose when the film’s true nature is revealed. In a way, it’s almost like the flight itself: slow, but escalates quickly.

The Reality: A straightforward psychological thriller - from start to finish - with palpable dread as only Wes Craven could provide. Nothing revolutionary, but plenty entertaining for those (like me) who are into that sort of thing.

The Verdict: Risky business. The trailer deliberately presents the film as a romantic comedy for an uncomfortably long time, giving viewers ample opportunity to switch off before getting to the good stuff. Then, in an even more bizarre twist, it basically reveals the entire plot. They gambled, then gave it all away.

4. Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Selected by Sean Mo

The Hook: Family-friendly chaos. A wisecracking kangaroo, broad gags, and a goofy crime-adventure where the mascot is the star.

The Pitch: Two idiots lose a bag of money in the outback and have to chase down a talking kangaroo before they’re dead broke (or just dead).

The Trick: The magic trick is screen time. The trailer cuts the movie around one idea—“the kangaroo talks”—and sells it as a constant, when it’s basically a highlight reel of the only footage that matches the pitch. It’s a sizzle reel for a movie that exists for maybe five minutes.

The Reality: A mostly standard buddy-on-the-run comedy with a crime plot, long stretches of “where’s the kangaroo,” and a talking-animal angle that’s treated like a novelty garnish instead of the premise. The trailer’s version is louder, funnier, and way more committed than the actual film.

The Verdict: Family-film catfishing. The trailer isn’t a preview, it’s a hostage negotiator: “Just come in. We got a talking kangaroo, we swear.”

5. Hell House LLC (2016)

Selected by Molly O'Blivion

The Hook: A shaky, chaotic foray into familiar spooky territory.

The Pitch: Classic handheld scares chronicling a haunt gone horribly wrong.

The Trick: Trope overload. It’s like they took one look at the movie and said, “Well, at least fans of found footage will see it,” and leaned as heavily as they could into the jittery angles and high-pitched screams as possible.

The Reality: A mature narrative that takes its sweet time stacking the horror around an unsuspecting group of lovable scamps. The haunt-within-the-haunt is like a terrifying Turducken served on a genuinely creepy platter. The chaos shown in the trailer happens only in a few retrospective flashes and, vaguely, at the very end.

The Verdict: Sells the movie short. By prioritizing the big thrills and chills, it comes across as just another generic fear fest and does nothing to prepare the audience for the gradual pacing and damn fine storytelling ahead.

6. mother! (2017)

Selected by Sean Mo

The Hook: Prestige dread. A sleek, escalating home-thriller where a couple’s peace gets invaded and the tension tightens like a noose.

The Pitch: A woman’s sanctuary becomes a pressure cooker as unwanted guests push boundaries, and the situation turns dangerous.

The Trick: Containment as camouflage. The trailer frames it like a “normal” psychological thriller: ominous beats, clipped dialogue, rising menace, and the promise of a mystery you can solve. It sells the experience as controlled, when the movie’s whole personality is escalation without mercy.

The Reality: A full-body allegory panic attack that keeps turning the volume knob until it snaps off. It’s not interested in giving you a neat thriller payoff; it’s interested in trapping you inside a metaphor and making you feel every inch of it.

The Verdict: A Trojan horse. The trailer gets people in the door by posing as a conventional thriller, then the movie immediately, gleefully, and violently refuses to play by those rules.

We rest our case for now, but the docket, again, remains open. Which trailers would you have added to this list? Sound off in the comments.

Leave a comment

Share