With such evocative nicknames as “The Pope of Pop Cinema” and “The Low-Budget Legend,” it’s no surprise that producer Roger Corman is regarded by some as merely the business-savvy foreman of a B-movie factory. Films like It Conquered the World (1956), Attack of the Crab Monsters (1957), and The Wasp Woman (1959) conjure up images in the mind of buxom brunettes, cardboard alien creatures, and crowded drive-in theaters - commercial hits that are heavy on gimmick and light on narrative.

Corman built his legacy by churning out movies that were fast, cheap, and unprecedentedly successful, but with over 300 production credits under his belt and more than 50 spins in the director’s chair, it’s inevitable that among the cheap thrills and even cheaper costumes (both of which I love, by the way) would emerge at least a few films that pack a little extra punch, and strike a cord in both the easily amused and the staunchly intellectual alike. A Bucket of Blood (1959) is one such gem, a pitch black comedy, drenched in social commentary that still rings true today.

Sadly, I can’t say the same for Michael McDonald’s made-for-TV remake from 1995, The Death Artist. And while I typically subscribe to the “If you can’t say something nice…” way of conducting oneself on the internet, I’m fresh off of the film’s closing credits and quite fired up, so I guess we’re doing this. Much as I may regret writing some of this in the morning, I’m here now and I have little affection for the remake at all. It did do one thing for me, though: It left me with the feeling that A Bucket of Blood is one of those rare horror titles I would be thrilled to see remade for the 21st century. What follows is a brief look at the original film, McDonald’s failed attempt at revitalizing it, and my thoughts on how - and why - it might be handled better.

Am I a filmmaker or a sociologist? No, I am not.

I just really love A Bucket of Blood.

The Original Film: A Bucket of Blood (1959)

A Bucket of Blood, directed by Corman, opens in a smoky West Coast café called The Yellow Door, home to beatniks who sit around all day sipping coffee, strumming acoustic guitars, and waxing poetic with oodles of existential angst. Amidst but not among them is the timid Walter Paisley, played with quiet pathos by legendary “that guy” Dick Miller in his one and only leading role.

Paisley is a simple, almost childlike busboy who pays close attention to the poets and artists at the café, dreaming of achieving their same admiration and success. Unfortunately, he lacks the patience and natural skill to “become” one of them. When an accident leads to the death of his landlady’s cat, Walter covers its body in clay and presents it to his boss, earning him immediate celebrity as a bona fide sculptor. Soon, he finds himself desperately seeking more subjects for his “art,” leading the once gentle man down an increasingly dark path toward infamy.

One of my personal favorite things about this film is the trust it places in its audience. Corman and writer Charles B. Griffith understood that good satire shouldn’t have to spell things out for us. The film’s commentary on the posturing elitism of the art world and the perils of fame-seeking is finely woven into its subtle performances and clever dialogue. When the café’s poet laureate, Maxwell Brock (Julian Burton, The Outer Limits) takes to the stage with his latest “masterpiece,” the words feel eerily familiar, as though borrowed directly from Ginsberg or Corso without totally ripping them off. The garishly high-class couple in the corner, crooning about how much they just adore artists, has an air of realism about them, echoing wealthy socialites who claim to have the “soul of a painter” while cutting thousand-dollar checks. We don’t need to be bashed over the head with caricatures; As long we have even a cursory knowledge of the time period or the culture, we get the jokes right away.

I also can’t praise Dick Miller’s portrayal of Walter enough. He plays the character with such a quietude, a sincerity, that you can’t help but sympathize with the guy, even as his actions spiral completely out of control. If you want further proof of the lasting impression Paisley left on audiences, look no further than this list of the many times Miller reprised the role in unrelated horror films. Griffith’s initial version of the character is, in a way, a bitter portrait of the horror genre itself: Perceived by the world as simple, hollow, but grotesquely human beneath the surface. For the cult horror community, especially, Walter Paisley is something of a patron saint.

The supporting cast of A Bucket of Blood is excellent, as well, particularly Anthony Carbone (Last Woman on Earth) as Leonard, the conflicted manager of the café, and Barboura Morris (The Wasp Woman) as Carol, a darling of The Yellow Door, for whom Paisley’s got it bad. Leonard is the first to realize what Walter’s doing to achieve his notoriety, and is caught in a mental war between his cash register and his conscience, while Carol embodies the kind of warmth and validation Walter yearns for the most. Together, this triad of well-conceived characters creates rich emotional tension: Walter, desperate for approval; Carol, providing it unwittingly; and Leonard, undercutting it all with a fair bit of sarcasm and a whole lot of anxious sweat.

Despite the film’s lurid title, the horror of the film has little to do with actual blood. What keeps us covering our eyes isn’t brutal violence or gore but an inexorable sense of dread as Walter stumbles further down what is obviously a doomed road. It’s the cinematic equivalent of watching a car crash in slow motion - you want to do something, but you just can’t. Cinematographer Jacques R. Marquette (Burnt Offerings, The Strangler) played a crucial role in intensifying that dread without overselling it. Cramped interiors and dynamic shadow play create a menacing atmosphere. Even moments of levity, as the crowd at The Yellow Door cheers Paisley on, are suffused with skewed perspectives.

But the true brilliance of A Bucket of Blood - the thing that has me sitting here, oh-so-ironically analyzing its deeper merits with an undeniable air of, “I’m, like, an artist, man,” and begging the universe for a remake - is its final moments. As a mob of angry coffeehouse patrons and police are banging down his door, Walter still doesn’t totally understand how his actions have led him to these consequences. His eyes fall to the lump of clay on his dining room table and he has an idea: he’ll turn himself into one of his “sculptures,” immortalizing himself because maybe - just maybe - that’s what it will take to make them remember him. It isn’t the choice of a calculated serial killer, taking the easy way out by hanging himself; it’s Paisley’s last attempt at being welcomed fully into the club that had denied him entry for so long.

Gazing up in awe at “The Hanged Man,” the crowd declares it his best work.

Inevitably, in the end, he gets precisely what he wanted.

And therein lies the extra punch. On the surface, A Bucket of Blood is morbid fun - a pulpy dark comedy wherein a misguided busboy unintentionally becomes a killer. That alone is lovely. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find a razor-sharp satire, a study in art and ambition, a cautionary tale for those who seek validation and fame at the cost of lives. Corman, Griffith, Miller, and company created a cheap, fast masterwork that’s as exciting as it is insightful, a horror film that’s as funny as it is bleak, and a time capsule that feels uncomfortably relevant after all this time.

The Remake We Got: The Death Artist (1995)

When I learned very recently that comedian Michael McDonald directed a made-for-television remake of A Bucket of Blood in 1995, I was intrigued by the prospect of a more modernized version, with presumably greater freedom to get graphic and a wealth of 90s counterculture to satirize. “This is gonna be good,” I foolishly thought to myself, settling down in front of my TV with an unhealthy snack and high hopes.

What followed was a disheartening experience.

McDonald’s version, alternately called The Death Artist (a hat-tip to the original film’s working title), is superficially faithful to Corman’s. The beats are nearly identical, the script almost verbatim. There was also a big resurgence of interest in beatnik culture at the time it aired on Showtime, so the core spirit of the original film wasn’t difficult to convey to a shrewd 90s audience. All the right parts are there, but their assembly lacks a crucial component: Some form of artistry. All of the subtlety - the finesse - of A Bucket of Blood is not just lost in translation, but entirely forgotten.

With a cast consisting mostly of the fringe comedians of the day - Sam Lloyd, David Cross, Patrick Bristow, Michael McDonald himself, and even a young Will Ferrell for a few seconds - The Death Artist should at least be funny, if nothing else. But there’s a big difference between using humor to point out the irony of something and mocking it relentlessly like a kid at recess. The original film masters the former; the remake relies on the latter, delivering less a clever satire and more a vacant parody mixed with an angsty spoof on counterculture itself. At its best, it’s a study in how not to handle cringe comedy, which I suppose makes sense - it is, after all, a niche subgenre that was still finding it’s footing among U.S. audiences back then.

The cartoonish characters, the commonplace camerawork and unfocused score, even the epilogue all feel like these guys just got together over a long weekend to get stoned and film themselves taking the piss out of Gen X for an hour and twenty minutes. There isn’t necessarily anything wrong with that as a start; hell, it only took Corman five days to shoot A Bucket of Blood and he skewered the beatnik movement to death. Literally. But the difference is that Corman really knew what he was doing as a filmmaker. I get the impression that McDonald and co-writer Brendan Broderick (House of the Damned) were too preoccupied with taking a record-breaking number of cheap shots, figuratively speaking, to focus on, y’know, the quality of the film.

I do enjoy this version of Walter, to a point. For one thing, he’s the most grounded character in the movie, and I attribute almost all of that to the original script and a great performance from Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club, Halloween Kills). He’s also a little more sinister at times, which I like - it’s fun to see him become more of an obvious monster as things escalate. But, talented as Hall is, he wasn’t quite able to embody the same vulnerable charm or humanity that Dick Miller initially offered.

Carol - now Carla - is hidden behind thick sunglasses and a bougie scarf through half of the movie, boasting the worst nondescript European accent you’ll ever hear in your life (my sympathies to Justine Bateman), so much so that I half-expected her to drop it at the last second and scream, “It’s fake! I’m really from Delaware!” The formerly conflicted Leonard is now much more of an obvious sleaze, whose moral compass shows up, conveniently, only at the very end. The fixtures at the café have gone from amusing to vehemently unlikable, constantly accusing Walter of plagiarism, for some strange reason, adding meaningless conflict where it doesn’t need to be. Even Mink Stole, an actress I can enjoy in anything, shows up a couple of times, drops the “re-” word for pure shock value, then practically disappears in a puff of smoke.

I really don’t mean to breathe fire all over the movie. It isn’t the worst thing I’ve ever seen, it just feels like a missed opportunity. McDonald had a chance to bring that dual magic of A Bucket of Blood - the psychological carnage and the commentary - into the living rooms of a new generation. He could have spun a provocative cautionary tale for the 90s and paid artful homage to Corman along the way. But… he didn’t.

The Remake We Need: Paisley in the Era of Virality

If, at this point, you’re staring at this essay and thinking, “Lady, it’s not that deep,” you may very well be right. I know that, at the end of the day, no movie is obligated to say something important, and one could easily cherish A Bucket of Blood as just another fun, fast addition to the Corman catalog. That’s a totally valid perspective.

But I also wholeheartedly believe it’s more than just an entertaining movie. For an overthinker like myself - and those who see a lot of social and cultural significance in the horror genre - it’s also a bombastic side-eye to the “creative elite” and a stern warning to anyone out there whose lives are consumed by the need for validation from them. What better time to bring that message back than the one we’re living in now?

We’ve seen horror filmmakers tackle these themes in recent years already. Joseph and Vanessa Winters’ Deadstream (2022) hilariously throws a reckless content creator, desperate to redeem himself in the eyes of the public, into the path of a chaotic evil equally yearning for fame and attention. Eugene Kotlyarenko’s Spree (2020) follows a rideshare driver who is so hard-up for views, he’s willing to kill for them. And Turner Clay explores the paths some people are willing to travel to feel legitimized for their work in the criminally underappreciated - and funny - The Blackwell Ghost (2017).

Spree may be the closest, thematically, to what I envision for a modernization of A Bucket of Blood, but the possibilities in our current time are essentially limitless. With generative AI gradually overtaking the art markets, viral marketing becoming the new norm as a measure of creative success, and millions of people out there, fixating themselves on their follower count as a reflection of their worth, a new Walter Paisley could be a welcome slap in the face to our ever-growing need for attention and the companies and institutions that have weaponized and monetized it.

To what horrors might Walter succumb in his quest to appease the algorithm? What lengths would he go to, if it meant the whole world would take note of him? Would scores of subscribers cheer him on as he spirals further into delusions of grandeur, fooled by his own deep fakes, believing himself to have become some kind of demigod of The Digital Age? Or would he spend night after night alone, staring at the two likes on his latest public effort, slowly losing his mind at the thought that he will never be able to utter those immortal words: “Today’s video is sponsored by…?”

I’m not normally one to push for remakes of films that I feel were already done perfectly, but in the case of A Bucket of Blood, I think we could really use one right about now. When art is becoming indistinguishable from artifice and outrage is the new, official currency of the realm, we need to be reminded of what we are doing to ourselves - and each other - for money, attention, and a chance to be revered. We need a swift kick in the ass to help us remember that, first, art and success are entirely subjective and, second, online clout is not worthy of our biggest sacrifices.

The world has changed a lot since 1959, but the tragedy of Walter Paisley is still here, begging to be noticed, swaying ominously on the other side of the door.

