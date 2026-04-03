Charmed (1998-2006). CBS Studios.

Editor’s note: Major spoilers for Charmed.

Have you ever seen somebody around, maybe at work or the occasional party, and gotten a bad vibe from them that you just couldn’t explain? It’s not necessarily how they look or what they’re doing, they just give you an enigmatic - but very real - ick? That’s precisely how I felt about Charmed for nearly thirty years, I couldn’t quite put my finger on why, but I had an undeniable feeling I would hate it.

My aversion to the show made no sense. After all, I’m a huge fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and I adore the first seven seasons of Supernatural (they started to lose me around season 8 and I finally jumped ship after 10). I love all three of the Renaissance Pictures mainstays: Xena, Hercules, and the tragically less popular Legend of the Seeker, and I’ve even enjoyed the odd Merlin episode from time to time. Clearly, I’m a sucker for late 90s/early 2000s fantasy TV. So, why was I turned off by Charmed?

It might have come down to producer Aaron Spelling and his “assembly line” approach to television. I also don’t typically care for glossy soap operas, and Charmed had the distinct air of one from a distance. I’d love to say it was instinct, that the show emitted some low-frequency signal that warned of its flaws, but I’d be revising history. The truth is, I have no friggin’ idea. All I know is I wanted nothing to do with it… until my boyfriend bought the complete series on DVD last year.

I declared emphatically that I wouldn’t be watching it with him, wished him luck, and that was that. But, of course, as he made his way through the first season, I’d wander into the room and something would catch my attention.

The next thing I knew, I was hooked.

The Halliwell’s work their magic in Charmed . CBS Studios.

We started watching the show together in September and finally finished last week. We laughed a lot, cried some, and nearly gave up about a dozen times as the seasons went on. Some nights, he would look over at me and apologize for putting me through this (to which I always responded by reminding him that I had volunteered). But whenever we felt we were hurdling toward our breaking point, Charmed would surprise us, crack us up, kick us in the chest, and keep us going.

When I first sat down to write through my thoughts on the show, I had a long list of grievances and was fully prepared to air them all out today, but then I watched the behind-the-scenes videos and read more about the series, reflected on some of my favorite episodes, got a little emotional, and realized most of my issues aren’t all that important. Charmed isn’t the best TV show I’ve ever seen in my life, but it isn’t the worst, either. And, in fairness to “assembly line” television, as a diehard 80s horror fanatic, I’d be a hypocrite to write anything off simply because it was created for the sole purpose of making money. Clearly, good things can come from that. You just have to wade through some muck to find them.

So, I’ve decided instead to focus on just one aspect of the series that I love and hate in equal measure - the writing. In my opinion, it’s both the best and worst thing about Charmed, its greatest weakness and its most precious asset. I’ll start first with the things I dislike about it, then focus on the things I enjoy. More than anything, I want to stress that this experience taught me a very important lesson: No matter how sure I think I am about what’s “for me” and what isn’t, I won’t really know ‘til I try.

Will the Script Supervisor Please Stand Up?

Paige, Piper, and Phoebe in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Alright. Let’s get my complaints out of the way.

The thing I like least about Charmed is, by far and away, its lack of regard for its own mythos. Continuity throughout the show’s eight seasons is painfully absent (seriously, I’ve seen animated sitcoms that are more consistent), and I got the overwhelming impression that the writers were just making it all up as they went along with nary a concern for the bigger picture. Watching the final season’s special features and hearing writer/producer Brad Kern describe his process, it seems my impression was right. This show was written almost entirely on vibes.

One minute, using magic for personal gain is a huge no-no; the next, Piper’s casting spells to throw together the perfect last-minute wedding for Paige. Generally, a Whitelighter’s ability to heal requires focus, but when the plot calls for it, Leo can heal Piper in his sleep. Sometimes, death is an ironclad part of the grand design; other times, it’s a temporary hazard of the job and skirting it results in zero consequences. And don’t even get me started on the magical hierarchy. If both the Council and the Avatars exist, what is the point of the Elders? Is the Angel of Destiny… Death’s boss? How does that work? What determines a demon’s “level”? Oh, and if Wizards are extinct, where the hell do they keep coming from?!

In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, everything means something. In Supernatural, some things mean something. In Charmed, nothing really means anything. There is no rule within the world of Charmed that can’t be broken, no character that can’t be quickly retooled to fill an immediate (and often ephemeral) need, no grand destiny that can’t be reversed on a whim, and no uber-powerful, earth-shattering villain that can’t be effortlessly taken out with a quick potion or a simple 10-second spell. The stakes have never been lower, which might have been fine if the show had established a firm “monster-of-the-week” format, but it didn’t.

I have so many questions about The Triad in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Worldbuilding is a crucial aspect of long-form fantasy storytelling, and Charmed was written by people who seemed only vaguely familiar with the concept. It’s like no one in the writers’ room ever stopped to ask, “Wait, does the Halliwell Manor actually have a garage?” or “How does scrying work, exactly? Could we do it on a computer? No? Okay.” New characters were thrown into the mix with no clear plan in mind or, in some cases, even a solid idea of who they were. Interesting stories were abandoned halfway through telling them. Major plot points were fast-tracked and dropped casually into conversations as though they’d always been there. Massive issues were resolved in a matter of minutes.

Because they rarely planned anything beyond each individual episode and almost never looked back to maintain continuity, the writers painted themselves into corner after corner, and were constantly scrambling to tie things together in ways that made sense (which worked approximately 40%-50% of the time). It physically hurt me to watch it sometimes, and I eventually lost count of how many times I shouted, “WHERE THE HELL IS THE SCRIPT SUPERVISOR?!” at my TV screen.

So, from a writing perspective, Charmed is a hot mess.

But, at the same time, it’s also endlessly… y’know, charming.

Dammit, Why Am I Crying?

The sisterly love of Phoebe, Piper, and Prue in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Sean Mo recently wrote a wonderful piece called Why I’ll Always Defend Messy Movies That Swing Big and it couldn’t have come at a better time. I was sitting here, having my morning coffee, mulling over the series finale of Charmed, trying to figure out what it was about the show that had kept me watching, and it finally clicked: it never stopped trying. For all its bad calls and narrative amnesia, you can tell it was written by a group of passionate people who weren’t afraid to explore every big idea that popped into their heads, no matter how ambitious or bizarre.

If the writers had calmed down and focused on tightening the lore, we might not have gotten to see Piper pull Excalibur from a giant rock in the solarium. We might not have witnessed half a dozen post-apocalyptic futures or experienced wackadoo life at the Halliwell Sanitorium or watched Phoebe become the queen of the entire damn Underworld. Yes, it’s a sloppy show in terms of logic and flow (and it misses the mark from time to time with its quasi-feminist commentary - I’m lookin’ at you, Jeannine Renshaw), but it’s also extremely imaginative and unpredictable. Highly derivative, yes, absolutely, but no less creative in its remixing of ideas. I never knew what was going to happen from episode to episode, and even when the show was at its most irritating, it never failed to catch me off guard in a fun, albeit fleeting, way.

It also never failed to make me laugh. Or weep. Or both.

The humor and emotional devastation of Charmed . CBS Studios.

There are some great concepts amid the chaos. I love the Halliwell Manor, the Book of Shadows, the idea that a witch’s abilities are tied directly to her emotions and can therefore stop working or work too well. I love the caveat of, “It’s all about power,” and that demons and warlocks are eternally motivated by their desire for more of it. Above all else, I love that nothing is off-limits when it comes to the magic of this world: ghosts, goblins, gnomes, ogres, nymphs, banshees, King Arthur, Valkyries, some grumpy, barefoot dude who controls the Door of Time… Because the writers didn’t care about consistency, they were free to throw whatever came to mind at the Halliwells and when it worked, it could be hilarious and heart-wrenching.

And, of course, good acting goes a long way. Shannon Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, and Brian Krause gave it their all when it came to this series; they were 100% committed to the material, even when it didn’t deserve it, and they grounded even the most absurd episodes in ways that perpetually surprised me. I fell in (and out of) love with all of them in different ways, at different times, for different reasons, and I had to stick around to find out how their stories ended.

On our way to watch the finale, I threw my arms into the air and said apathetically, “Let’s get this over with.” By the end of the episode, I was in tears. That’s the magic of Charmed. It’s goofy as fuck and it tries way too hard while somehow not trying hard enough, but it’s also rife with momentary bouts of emotional brilliance and its absurdity makes for some delightful escapism. There were scores of people working behind the scenes to bring it to life, and they incorporated nearly every element of fantasy fiction in the process because the nature of the show allowed them to do that. To quote one of the show’s producers, it’s an “anything can happen and everything does happen” kind of TV series.

I think there’s something utterly endearing about that.

My 10 Favorite Charmed Characters

As I said, I only wanted to focus on just one aspect of the show I both loved and didn’t, but that doesn’t feel like enough to commemorate my overdue trek through the Charmed universe. So, I’ve put together a couple of favorites lists. The show had no shortage of memorable characters and my “top ten” changed a lot as I made my way through. Looking back on it now, I realize that 80% of my favorite characters were killed off. It’s no wonder I’m so conflicted about the writing…

1. Prue Halliwell

Shannon Doherty as Prue Halliwell in Charmed . CBS Studios.

I’m sure my love for Prue (Shannon Doherty) is owed in part to the fact that she died so early in the series. She lives on in my mind as a monument to the “golden years,” when Constance M. Burge was still around and the show hadn’t yet suffered a permanent identity crisis. But it’s also because Doherty was perfect for the role and her character was impossible not to love. Prue was the matriarch of the Halliwell family, a truly powerful witch, and a genuinely selfless person. She wasn’t around long enough for the writers to lose sight of her spirit - coughs like Piper coughs - so my memories of her are all happy ones. I’ve never stopped missing her.

2. Stanley

J.P. Manoux as Stanely, the best demon in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Just as he predicted, Stanley’s name will haunt me to my grave.

3. Kyra

Charisma Carpenter as Kyra in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Okay, yes. One of my top 3 favorite Charmed characters was played by Charisma Carpenter, who also happens to be a darling of the Buffyverse, but I swear, that’s only part of her appeal. Kyra was one of the most interesting and entertaining demons the Halliwell’s ever encountered, and her story led to what, for me, was one of the most tragic deaths of the series. She was the first evil entity we encountered who wanted to be human simply because she was tired of being evil, and she bonded with Phoebe, which made it all the more devastating when she died. Justice for Kyra.

4. Cole Turner

Julian McMahon broods at Cole Turner in Charmed . CBS Studio.

As previously mentioned, Charmed wasn’t great at long-form storytelling, and they typically killed every monster they introduced in record time, robbing the audience of some potentially momentous overarching villains. That wasn’t the case with Cole Turner (Julian McMahon), whose lengthy run on the show provided the audience with a rare taste of a redemption arc. They really tried to tell a provocative and powerful story through Cole, and I appreciated the hell out of that. His motivations were different from Kyra’s, as his desire to be more human was wholly reliant on his love for Phoebe, but we actually got to see them evolve over time and I was locked in from beginning to end. His exit from the series was one of the harder ones for me, second only to Prue’s, and I missed him like crazy from then onward.

5. Penny Halliwell (a.k.a. Grams)

Jennifer Rhodes as the fabulous Grams in Charmed . CBS Studios.

For the first five seasons or so, Grams (Jennifer Rhodes) occupied the top spot on my list of favorite characters. Whenever she showed up, I knew we were in for a good time and at least a half a dozen hilarious insights from the former matron of the Halliwells. I also just loved the idea of the sisters having a direct line to one of their ancestors when things got dicey. As the series went on, the writers took her in a couple of directions I wasn’t crazy about - namely that she barely blinked when the girls faked their deaths to “retire” from their destinies - but her presence still made me happy and made me feel like everything was ultimately going to be okay.

6. Drake dè Mon

Drake (Billy Zane) helps Phoebe find love again in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Drake stands out to me for several reasons. Firstly, he was one of the only brief love interests of Phoebe’s I didn’t want to punch in the face. Secondly, the few episodes we got with him during the show’s otherwise terrible seventh season felt like a breath of fresh air. He was a return to form for Charmed, bringing back the spirited antics of the earlier seasons, and he gave me a reason to laugh every single time he was on screen. Thirdly - and most importantly - he was played by Billy Zane, who understood the assignment better than almost every other guest actor to walk onto that set. True, the character was a little tainted by the reveal that Cole sent him to Phoebe, but it wasn’t enough to ruin him. He classed the place up and wooed even me.

7. Mark Chao

John Cho as the ghostly Mark Chao in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Speaking of brief love interests, Mark Chao (John Cho) is and ever shall remain my favorite of Piper’s suitors. The casting directors of Charmed had a definite type when it came to choosing lovers for the sisters and nearly all of them looked and acted like they’d been rolled out of a Y2K “pretty boy” factory. But Mark had a unique personality and sense of humor that made him feel like a real human being. The two had excellent chemistry and it broke my heart when I realized he was destined to be a one-shot character. Piper may have gotten over him, but I never will.

8. Barbas

Billy Drago as fan favorite Barbas in Charmed . CBS Studios.

I think you’d be hard pressed to find someone who loves Billy Drago more than my boyfriend, and I’m 99% certain his role as Barbas, the Demon of Fear, was one of the biggest reasons he wanted to watch Charmed in the first place. After seeing him in action, I can’t say I blame him. Much like Cole, Barbas was one of the few “big bads” the writers kept around for an unusually long time, and nobody in the world could have played him quite like Drago. He was boisterous, theatrical, and just the right amount of unhinged, chewing through every scene like he knew he was the most entertaining person in the room (which he always was).

9. Darryl Morris & Elise Rothman

Dorian Gregory as Darryl and Rebecca Balding as Elise in Charmed . CBS Studios.

I can’t choose between these two, so I’m not even going to try. I love them both equally, and I feel they pair well as the two characters who bore the brunt of the Halliwell’s worst qualities. The sisters repeatedly referred to Darryl (Dorian Gregory) as being “like a brother” to them, but they knowingly put him in harm’s way multiple times and rarely thanked him for everything he did for them. As much as it pained me to see him exit the show in season 7, I was relieved he was taking his life back for the sake of both himself and his marriage. And the moment Elise (Rebecca Balding) finally blew Phoebe off, giving her a taste of her own medicine, was one of the most satisfying moments of the series for me. I was so proud of her.

10. Piper Halliwell

Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell in Charmed . CBS Studios.

Honestly, had it not been for the show’s last two seasons, Piper (Holly Marie Combs) would be much higher up on this list. She grew on me exponentially after Prue died, and her evolution from the people-pleasing middle sister to the tough-as-nails leader of the Charmed Ones is perhaps Charmed’s most impressive character arc. Nine times out of ten, if I was crying during the show, it was because of something Piper was going through, and I desperately wanted her to have a happy ending. She took a sharp downturn after season 6, becoming increasingly unkind and reactionary, but the old Piper came back halfway through season 8, reminding me why I love her.

My 5 Favorite Charmed Episodes

This is a bit harder to narrow down, but I think I’ve settled on the five episodes that embody the things I love most about Charmed. Most of these appear on the vast majority of “best Charmed episodes” lists across the internet, which I think speaks volumes. When the writers got it right, they got it right.

1. The Painted World (Season 2, Episode 3)

The Painted World (1999). Charmed . CBS Studios.

If Charmed had done more episodes like The Painted World, I’d swear my fealty to the show for the rest of my life without question. When Prue and Piper are trapped in a painting by a warlock, it’s up to Phoebe and Kit to get them out. I think this one ranks highest for me because it was the one that truly hooked me on the series. It showcases the best elements of Charmed - the sisterhood, the wholesome fun, the magic, the occasional spookiness - in one cohesive and thoughtfully crafted story. Oh, and it features my all-time favorite line from Piper: “Blaaaaaaaaades.”

2. Sense and Sense Ability (Season 5, Episode 20)

Sense and Sense Ability (2003). Charmed . CBS Studios.

Easily among the funniest Charmed episodes, Sense and Sense Ability sees the Halliwell sisters robbed of their senses and forced to coordinate and fight evil in some knee-slapping ways. It’s also one of the most physically comedic episodes and all three of the main actors absolutely nailed their roles. This is a great example of how on-point Charmed could be when it wasn’t trying too hard to do something profound or placating the network; it’s just pure, unadulterated fun. With monkeys.

3. All Halliwell’s Eve (Season 3, Episode 4)

All Halliwell’s Eve (2000). Charmed . CBS Studios.

Time travel is something Charmed handled pretty well, and their first Halloween episode is proof of that. The sisters are sent back to the 17th century to protect their ancestors and ensure the Halliwell line continues, and there’s a real sense of legacy here that adds emotional weight by way of classic witchy folklore. Plus, the atmosphere is perfect: cozy and a little eerie, which is something I wish they’d done a lot more often. They were much better at it than they thought they were.

4. Chick Flick (Season 2, Episode 18)

Chick Flick (2000). Charmed . CBS Studios.

I don’t know how else to say this: Chick Flick is a damn delight. It demonstrated the potential of the series and committed fully to the bit. As movie monsters escape into the real world, the sisters are forced to confront literal genre tropes, turning the episode into a playful, meta love letter to scary movies. They took a page out of Pleasantville’s book, as well, which made for a fun genre mash-up. Charmed didn’t always feel like it was made for horror fans, but this episode certainly did.

5. Charmed Noir (Season 7, Episode 8)

Charmed Noir (2004). Charmed . CBS Studios.

The seventh season is my least favorite of the series, so I was shocked when I realized it delivered one of my favorite episodes, but again, that’s just Charmed. Even in the throes of its worst era, it still gave me something to smile about. While hunting a murderer at Magic School, Paige and Brody (Kerr Smith) are sucked into the pages of an unfinished crime novel and have to solve a mystery to survive. This wasn’t a half-assed homage like the Sex in the City episode or the time they ripped of Elektra - it really felt like they were working hard to capture the look and feel of films like The Maltese Falcon in their own unique way and I was in heaven.

Forever Charmed (I Guess I Am)

I embarked on my Charmed journey expecting to confirm a long-held suspicion - that this just isn’t a series for me - and instead found myself enmeshed in a complicated yet ultimately rewarding relationship with the show. In a way, I was right: I did hate it. But I kinda loved it, too.

Yeah, I could spend another few hours nitpicking every single thing I didn’t like about it but, the thing is, I could do the same with the things I liked. It’s equal parts awful and awesome. It’s both horribly demeaning to women and deeply empowering. It’s inconsistent, heartfelt, frustrating, creative, sloppy, poignant, and easy to get lost in. It’s a relic of early 2000s television, and I see now that I was missing out on something weirdly special - a cultural moment that clearly earned its place in TV history.

It isn’t perfect, but seriously, what show is? I do wish the writers had made better choices, and I hope others have learned - and continue to learn - from their mistakes. But, warts and all, the Halliwells wriggled their way under my skin and won my heart. I’m glad I stuck with them. Because, at the end of the day, no series is without sin, and a TV show doesn’t have to revolutionize the medium to matter; it just has to find a way to grab you and keep you there for a while.

Like magic, Charmed did that for me.

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