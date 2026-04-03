Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
3d

I too laughed and cried, and that was just from reading your brilliant analysis. No need to watch now. Thank you.

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1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
Jamie B.'s avatar
Jamie B.
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Awesome write-up, Molly! Honestly, I think Charmed went downhill fast after Prue was killed off. She was the heart and soul of the show and Piper simply couldn't fill her shoes. And OMG, I hate Phoebe, don't even get me started!

I love the first three seasons, and seasons four and five are okay, but the rest... no, lol.

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